18 Mind-Blowing Burgers in Portland and Beyond

Whether stacked with multiple patties or just one, caramelized on the flat top or char-broiled, crowned with a tower of toppings or just a swipe of special sauce, the American hamburger, in its many variations, has remained on menus and people’s plates through wars, revolutions, space exploration, and even pandemics like COVID-19. Portland, a city that is as in love with meaty meals as it is its vegan fare, is absolutely stacked with burgers, served in dive bars and wine bars, out of food carts and hotels, smashed and squished or stacked six inches high.

While Portlanders enjoy their burgers every which way — made with chicken, lentils, black beans, and more — listed below is a map guide featuring a list of Portland businesses that are currently slinging their versions of the classic beef burger. Those looking for beef-less wonders may prefer this veggie burger and sandwich map.

