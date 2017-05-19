19 Old-School Portland Restaurants That Have Hung On Through the Pandemic

Portland restaurant culture runs deep. And though it's easy to get distracted by the new restaurants opening every week, it's important to remember the city has decades-old classics that’ve made Portland food what it is today. Over the course of the pandemic, some iconic Portland-area spots that have held on through the decades — Canton Grill, for instance — have shut down or gone on indefinite hiatus; however, a number of historic Portland restaurants and bars have weathered the incessant challenges of the last few years, even without their dining rooms.

On this map, find some of Portland’s longest-running diners, cafes, steakhouses, watering holes, and other historic drinking and dining establishments worth checking out, including Huber’s Cafe, Portland’s oldest. The restaurants on this map have been open for at least 50 years, aka since 1972 (the passing of time is relentless, bestie). Some are only selling takeout; some are opening up for indoor dining once again. Nonetheless, they’re staying afloat, the way they have for years.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.