 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Hottest New Restaurants and Food Carts in Portland, December 2023

Portland Celebration Restaurants for Any Type of Special Occasion

Where to Find Stunning Thai Food in Portland

More in Portland, OR See more maps
Ube crinkle cookies dusted in powdered sugar sit on a table at Shop Halo Halo in Portland, Oregon.
Ube crinkle cookies at Shop Halo Halo.
Carter Hiyama/Eater Portland

Portland’s Most Unforgettable Cookies

Where to find the most epic cookies in town, from chocolate chip to ube crinkle cookies

by Kara Stokes and Janey Wong Updated
View as Map
Ube crinkle cookies at Shop Halo Halo.
| Carter Hiyama/Eater Portland
by Kara Stokes and Janey Wong Updated

It’s hard to deny the allure of a cookie, especially one warm, gooey, and fresh from the oven. Fortunately, Portland offers a wide range of enticing options to fit almost every craving. From a guava-filled Vietnamese treat to some impeccable takes on the classic chocolate chip, these are some of the very best cookies in town. For a wider breadth of baked goods, check out the Eater Portland bakery map.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Valrhona chocolate chip cookie at Ken's Artisan Bakery

Copy Link

The oversized chocolate chip cookie at Ken’s Artisan Bakery features buttery, crisp edges and a satisfying chew in the center. With its large chunks of Valrhona chocolate, this ultimate comfort food cookie only seems to get better after a few hours in the bakery case. A version with walnuts is also available.

338 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 248-2202
(503) 248-2202
A latte-brown cookie with rings of wrinkles, with a handful of chocolate chunks, sits on a white plate at Ken’s Artisan Bakery
Valrhona chocolate chip cookie
Kara Stokes/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Flourless chocolate cookie at Nuvrei

Copy Link

Nuvrei may be best known for its creative and colorful croissants, but the cookie case is also worth a perusal. Nuvrei’s double chocolate cookie, with its fudgy center and crackly top, is a best-seller with a not-so-secret secret: It’s actually 100 percent gluten-free. 

404 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Also featured in:

Brown-kies at Jinju Patisserie

Copy Link

Walking into Jinju’s welcoming space greeted by a display case of pretty pastries, it can be easy to skip the cookies in favor of something fancier — the signature yuzu matcha tartlet, perhaps. But to skip the patisserie’s “brown-kie” cookies would be a grave mistake: These cookies are a hybrid between a chocolate chip cookie and a brownie, making it a one-of-a-kind treat. 

4063 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 828-7728
(503) 828-7728

Also featured in:

Chocolate chip cookie at Cloudforest

Copy Link

Chocolatier Sebastian Cisneros pairs cacao and vanilla sourced from his native Ecuador and Oregon-milled wheat to make decadent chocolate chip cookies. Baked in-house daily at his minimalist chocolate shop Cloudforest, the cookies are punctuated with pockets of rich chocolate and best enjoyed with a cup of steamed hot chocolate or oat-based drinking chocolate.

935 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 893-2614
(503) 893-2614

Matcha sugar cookies at Orange and Blossom

Copy Link

This new vegan patisserie offers a variety of tasty dairy- and egg-free cookies, which still manage to get the right balance of buttery chew and crispy edges. The matcha sugar cookies here use a foundation of Portland-based Mizuba matcha — sourced from Uji, Japan — which it gives it a nice savory foundation balanced by the sugar on its surface. For an alternative, seasonal treats like the ginger molasses cookies, made with Camas Country Mill organic Dark Northern Rye flour, or the gently tangy sourdough chocolate chip cookies are certainly worth an order.

1612 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211

Also featured in:

Macarons at Farina Bakery

Copy Link

No cookie map would be complete without an entry for the city’s best macarons, and in Portland, it’s extremely hard to beat those at the cozy and quaint Farina Bakery. The macarons at Farina come in classic flavors like pistachio, chocolate hazelnut, and salty caramel, all sandwiching generous dollops of Italian buttercream or chocolate ganache.

1852 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 279-5939
(971) 279-5939

Also featured in:

Peanut butter brittle cookie at Little T American Baker

Copy Link

Possibly the best peanut butter cookie in town, this cookie’s crystalized hunks of peanut brittle give its extra chewy base a satisfying crunch. And with whole peanuts strewn throughout, this small wonder packs more peanut flavor than all other peanut butter cookies in town combined. The bakery’s chocolate chip cookie is also exceptional.

2600 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 238-3458
(503) 238-3458
A peanut butter brittle cookie, broken in half, on a blue plate at Little T American Baker
Peanut butter brittle cookies at Little T.
Kara Stokes/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Everything cookies at Cheese & Crack Snack Shop

Copy Link

Those with a predilection for everything bagels might similarly enjoy Cheese and Crack’s ingredient-packed everything cookie. The sweet-savory confection is brimming with olive oil, chocolate chips, oats, coconut, dried cranberries, black sesame seeds, sprinkles, and sea salt, but they happen to be nut- and dairy-free. The menu lists a box of four cookies for $6, but single cookies are also available.

22 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-7315
(503) 206-7315

Also featured in:

Ube crinkle cookies at Shop Halo Halo

Copy Link

Baker Geleen Abenoja uses her grandmother’s recipe to make ube halaya, a Filipino jam of mashed purple yams, which then becomes the star ingredient of Abenoja’s ube crinkle cookies. The royal purple-hued, cakey-textured cookies get a dusting of powdered sugar before landing in Shop Halo Halo’s pastry case.

4981 SE Woodstock Blvd #2, Portland, OR 97206

Also featured in:

Guava cookies at An Xuyen Bakery

Copy Link

An Xuyen Bakery on Southeast Foster is known for its affordable and incredible banh mi sandwiches, steamed buns, and baguettes, so it might be easy to overlook the cookie tray by the register. No one should. The guava cookie, with tender, buttery dough wrapped around a burst of fresh guava paste, is a star, and the ideal post-sandwich treat.

5345 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 788-0866
(503) 788-0866
A picture of small, thumb-sized cookies on a tray at An Xuyen.
Guava cookies at An Xuyen.
Kara Stokes/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Smoked almond, salted caramel, and chocolate chip cookies at Coquine

Copy Link

Does anyone in Portland not know the lore of the Coquine cookie? Chef Katy Millard’s chocolate chip, salted caramel, and smoked almond pastry just keeps growing in popularity as the years go by, known for its killer combination of smoke, buttery sweetness, and tangy chocolate. Cookies can be enjoyed at the restaurant or ordered for pickup or delivery directly from the website.

6839 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97215
(503) 384-2483
(503) 384-2483

Also featured in:

Cereal Killer cookies at the Pie Spot

Copy Link

Best known for its mini pies, this bakery folds sugary cereals into its selection of Cereal Killer cookies. Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch impart a caramelized texture to wonderfully chewy cookies, while a chocolate chip cookie gets a texture level up with the addition of corn flakes. Classic chocolate chip cookies, plus a vegan and gluten-free version, are also available.

6935 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(971) 279-4033
(971) 279-4033
Three cookies in a white cardboard takeout box.
Cereal Killer cookies at the Pie Spot.
Janey Wong/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Valrhona chocolate chip cookie at Ken's Artisan Bakery

338 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209

The oversized chocolate chip cookie at Ken’s Artisan Bakery features buttery, crisp edges and a satisfying chew in the center. With its large chunks of Valrhona chocolate, this ultimate comfort food cookie only seems to get better after a few hours in the bakery case. A version with walnuts is also available.

338 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 248-2202
(503) 248-2202
A latte-brown cookie with rings of wrinkles, with a handful of chocolate chunks, sits on a white plate at Ken’s Artisan Bakery
Valrhona chocolate chip cookie
Kara Stokes/Eater Portland

Flourless chocolate cookie at Nuvrei

404 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Nuvrei may be best known for its creative and colorful croissants, but the cookie case is also worth a perusal. Nuvrei’s double chocolate cookie, with its fudgy center and crackly top, is a best-seller with a not-so-secret secret: It’s actually 100 percent gluten-free. 

404 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Brown-kies at Jinju Patisserie

4063 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Walking into Jinju’s welcoming space greeted by a display case of pretty pastries, it can be easy to skip the cookies in favor of something fancier — the signature yuzu matcha tartlet, perhaps. But to skip the patisserie’s “brown-kie” cookies would be a grave mistake: These cookies are a hybrid between a chocolate chip cookie and a brownie, making it a one-of-a-kind treat. 

4063 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 828-7728
(503) 828-7728

Chocolate chip cookie at Cloudforest

935 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

Chocolatier Sebastian Cisneros pairs cacao and vanilla sourced from his native Ecuador and Oregon-milled wheat to make decadent chocolate chip cookies. Baked in-house daily at his minimalist chocolate shop Cloudforest, the cookies are punctuated with pockets of rich chocolate and best enjoyed with a cup of steamed hot chocolate or oat-based drinking chocolate.

935 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 893-2614
(503) 893-2614

Matcha sugar cookies at Orange and Blossom

1612 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211

This new vegan patisserie offers a variety of tasty dairy- and egg-free cookies, which still manage to get the right balance of buttery chew and crispy edges. The matcha sugar cookies here use a foundation of Portland-based Mizuba matcha — sourced from Uji, Japan — which it gives it a nice savory foundation balanced by the sugar on its surface. For an alternative, seasonal treats like the ginger molasses cookies, made with Camas Country Mill organic Dark Northern Rye flour, or the gently tangy sourdough chocolate chip cookies are certainly worth an order.

1612 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211

Macarons at Farina Bakery

1852 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

No cookie map would be complete without an entry for the city’s best macarons, and in Portland, it’s extremely hard to beat those at the cozy and quaint Farina Bakery. The macarons at Farina come in classic flavors like pistachio, chocolate hazelnut, and salty caramel, all sandwiching generous dollops of Italian buttercream or chocolate ganache.

1852 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 279-5939
(971) 279-5939

Peanut butter brittle cookie at Little T American Baker

2600 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

Possibly the best peanut butter cookie in town, this cookie’s crystalized hunks of peanut brittle give its extra chewy base a satisfying crunch. And with whole peanuts strewn throughout, this small wonder packs more peanut flavor than all other peanut butter cookies in town combined. The bakery’s chocolate chip cookie is also exceptional.

2600 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 238-3458
(503) 238-3458
A peanut butter brittle cookie, broken in half, on a blue plate at Little T American Baker
Peanut butter brittle cookies at Little T.
Kara Stokes/Eater Portland

Everything cookies at Cheese & Crack Snack Shop

22 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Those with a predilection for everything bagels might similarly enjoy Cheese and Crack’s ingredient-packed everything cookie. The sweet-savory confection is brimming with olive oil, chocolate chips, oats, coconut, dried cranberries, black sesame seeds, sprinkles, and sea salt, but they happen to be nut- and dairy-free. The menu lists a box of four cookies for $6, but single cookies are also available.

22 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-7315
(503) 206-7315

Ube crinkle cookies at Shop Halo Halo

4981 SE Woodstock Blvd #2, Portland, OR 97206

Baker Geleen Abenoja uses her grandmother’s recipe to make ube halaya, a Filipino jam of mashed purple yams, which then becomes the star ingredient of Abenoja’s ube crinkle cookies. The royal purple-hued, cakey-textured cookies get a dusting of powdered sugar before landing in Shop Halo Halo’s pastry case.

4981 SE Woodstock Blvd #2, Portland, OR 97206

Guava cookies at An Xuyen Bakery

5345 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206

An Xuyen Bakery on Southeast Foster is known for its affordable and incredible banh mi sandwiches, steamed buns, and baguettes, so it might be easy to overlook the cookie tray by the register. No one should. The guava cookie, with tender, buttery dough wrapped around a burst of fresh guava paste, is a star, and the ideal post-sandwich treat.

5345 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 788-0866
(503) 788-0866
A picture of small, thumb-sized cookies on a tray at An Xuyen.
Guava cookies at An Xuyen.
Kara Stokes/Eater Portland

Smoked almond, salted caramel, and chocolate chip cookies at Coquine

6839 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97215

Does anyone in Portland not know the lore of the Coquine cookie? Chef Katy Millard’s chocolate chip, salted caramel, and smoked almond pastry just keeps growing in popularity as the years go by, known for its killer combination of smoke, buttery sweetness, and tangy chocolate. Cookies can be enjoyed at the restaurant or ordered for pickup or delivery directly from the website.

6839 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97215
(503) 384-2483
(503) 384-2483

Cereal Killer cookies at the Pie Spot

6935 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213

Best known for its mini pies, this bakery folds sugary cereals into its selection of Cereal Killer cookies. Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch impart a caramelized texture to wonderfully chewy cookies, while a chocolate chip cookie gets a texture level up with the addition of corn flakes. Classic chocolate chip cookies, plus a vegan and gluten-free version, are also available.

6935 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(971) 279-4033
(971) 279-4033
Three cookies in a white cardboard takeout box.
Cereal Killer cookies at the Pie Spot.
Janey Wong/Eater Portland

Related Maps