It's hard to deny the allure of a cookie, especially one warm, gooey, and fresh from the oven. Fortunately, Portland offers a wide range of enticing options to fit almost every craving. From a guava-filled Vietnamese treat to some impeccable takes on the classic chocolate chip, these are some of the very best cookies in town. For a wider breadth of baked goods, check out the Eater Portland bakery map.
Portland’s Most Unforgettable Cookies
Where to find the most epic cookies in town, from chocolate chip to ube crinkle cookies
Valrhona chocolate chip cookie at Ken's Artisan Bakery
The oversized chocolate chip cookie at Ken’s Artisan Bakery features buttery, crisp edges and a satisfying chew in the center. With its large chunks of Valrhona chocolate, this ultimate comfort food cookie only seems to get better after a few hours in the bakery case. A version with walnuts is also available.
Flourless chocolate cookie at Nuvrei
Nuvrei may be best known for its creative and colorful croissants, but the cookie case is also worth a perusal. Nuvrei’s double chocolate cookie, with its fudgy center and crackly top, is a best-seller with a not-so-secret secret: It’s actually 100 percent gluten-free.
Brown-kies at Jinju Patisserie
Walking into Jinju’s welcoming space greeted by a display case of pretty pastries, it can be easy to skip the cookies in favor of something fancier — the signature yuzu matcha tartlet, perhaps. But to skip the patisserie’s “brown-kie” cookies would be a grave mistake: These cookies are a hybrid between a chocolate chip cookie and a brownie, making it a one-of-a-kind treat.
Chocolate chip cookie at Cloudforest
Chocolatier Sebastian Cisneros pairs cacao and vanilla sourced from his native Ecuador and Oregon-milled wheat to make decadent chocolate chip cookies. Baked in-house daily at his minimalist chocolate shop Cloudforest, the cookies are punctuated with pockets of rich chocolate and best enjoyed with a cup of steamed hot chocolate or oat-based drinking chocolate.
Matcha sugar cookies at Orange and Blossom
This new vegan patisserie offers a variety of tasty dairy- and egg-free cookies, which still manage to get the right balance of buttery chew and crispy edges. The matcha sugar cookies here use a foundation of Portland-based Mizuba matcha — sourced from Uji, Japan — which it gives it a nice savory foundation balanced by the sugar on its surface. For an alternative, seasonal treats like the ginger molasses cookies, made with Camas Country Mill organic Dark Northern Rye flour, or the gently tangy sourdough chocolate chip cookies are certainly worth an order.
Macarons at Farina Bakery
No cookie map would be complete without an entry for the city’s best macarons, and in Portland, it’s extremely hard to beat those at the cozy and quaint Farina Bakery. The macarons at Farina come in classic flavors like pistachio, chocolate hazelnut, and salty caramel, all sandwiching generous dollops of Italian buttercream or chocolate ganache.
Peanut butter brittle cookie at Little T American Baker
Possibly the best peanut butter cookie in town, this cookie’s crystalized hunks of peanut brittle give its extra chewy base a satisfying crunch. And with whole peanuts strewn throughout, this small wonder packs more peanut flavor than all other peanut butter cookies in town combined. The bakery’s chocolate chip cookie is also exceptional.
Everything cookies at Cheese & Crack Snack Shop
Those with a predilection for everything bagels might similarly enjoy Cheese and Crack’s ingredient-packed everything cookie. The sweet-savory confection is brimming with olive oil, chocolate chips, oats, coconut, dried cranberries, black sesame seeds, sprinkles, and sea salt, but they happen to be nut- and dairy-free. The menu lists a box of four cookies for $6, but single cookies are also available.
Ube crinkle cookies at Shop Halo Halo
Baker Geleen Abenoja uses her grandmother’s recipe to make ube halaya, a Filipino jam of mashed purple yams, which then becomes the star ingredient of Abenoja’s ube crinkle cookies. The royal purple-hued, cakey-textured cookies get a dusting of powdered sugar before landing in Shop Halo Halo’s pastry case.
Guava cookies at An Xuyen Bakery
An Xuyen Bakery on Southeast Foster is known for its affordable and incredible banh mi sandwiches, steamed buns, and baguettes, so it might be easy to overlook the cookie tray by the register. No one should. The guava cookie, with tender, buttery dough wrapped around a burst of fresh guava paste, is a star, and the ideal post-sandwich treat.
Smoked almond, salted caramel, and chocolate chip cookies at Coquine
Does anyone in Portland not know the lore of the Coquine cookie? Chef Katy Millard’s chocolate chip, salted caramel, and smoked almond pastry just keeps growing in popularity as the years go by, known for its killer combination of smoke, buttery sweetness, and tangy chocolate. Cookies can be enjoyed at the restaurant or ordered for pickup or delivery directly from the website.
Cereal Killer cookies at the Pie Spot
Best known for its mini pies, this bakery folds sugary cereals into its selection of Cereal Killer cookies. Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch impart a caramelized texture to wonderfully chewy cookies, while a chocolate chip cookie gets a texture level up with the addition of corn flakes. Classic chocolate chip cookies, plus a vegan and gluten-free version, are also available.