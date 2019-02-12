Portland’s Most Unforgettable Cookies

This new vegan patisserie offers a variety of tasty dairy- and egg-free cookies, which still manage to get the right balance of buttery chew and crispy edges. The matcha sugar cookies here use a foundation of Portland-based Mizuba matcha — sourced from Uji, Japan — which it gives it a nice savory foundation balanced by the sugar on its surface. For an alternative, seasonal treats like the ginger molasses cookies, made with Camas Country Mill organic Dark Northern Rye flour, or the gently tangy sourdough chocolate chip cookies are certainly worth an order.