15 Places to Find Heavenly Hawaiian Food in Portland

Despite more than 2,500 miles separating Oregon and Hawaii, Hawaii is the state with the second largest contribution to Oregon’s population growth. The city’s restaurant scene reflects that influx: The Portland area has a number of restaurants and food trucks serving ‘ono grinds like loco moco, shoyu chicken, and plate lunches complete with big fat scoops of mac salad and rice. And while the cuisine’s most traditional offerings getting menu representation are often meat- and seafood-focused, Portland’s Hawaiian restaurants often incorporate Asian fusion as well as vegan- and -vegetarian-friendly options. Here are 15 places to sample some of the best Hawaiian food in town, from bright and fresh poke to old-school plate lunch.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.