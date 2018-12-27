 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A pair of chopsticks hold up noodles in a bowl of ramen at Kayo’s Ramen Bar.
Tantanmen at Kayo’s Ramen Bar.
Nick Woo/EPDX

17 Soul-Soothing Noodle Soups in Portland

From ramen to pho, these are the bowls to slurp and sip

by Nick Woo and Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Tantanmen at Kayo’s Ramen Bar.
| Nick Woo/EPDX
by Nick Woo and Brooke Jackson-Glidden

On cold, wet Portland days, few things are as comforting as a nice, warm bowl of noodle soup. Luckily, there are plenty of great options in the Rose City to quell chill, thanks to Portland’s wide range of Southeast Asian and Japanese restaurants. From multiple styles of ramen to shrimp cake soup, Burmese majesty noodles to beefy pho, the choices can often feel limitless here.

Representing a range of cuisines and neighborhoods, here are 17 spots where you can get a great bowl of noodle soup. For more noodle soups, feel free to check out our ramen, pho, and vegan noodle soup maps.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tantan Ramen at Kayo's Ramen Bar

3808 N Williams Ave #124
Portland, OR 97227
At the airy-yet-comfy Kayo’s Ramen Bar, Kayoko and Matt Kaye bring clear, light assari-style ramen to North Portland. Despite having standards like shoyu, shio, and miso as well as signature options like curry and mala Sichuan peppercorn, the go-to order here is the tantan ramen, a tasty blend of spicy chili, sesame paste, and savory ground pork. Kayo’s is open for onsite dining, indoors or out.

2. Khao Soi at Zaap

3513 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, OR 97212
Khao Soi, a Northern Thai noodle soup, combines earthy coconut curry broth and chewy egg noodles, topped with funky mustard greens, crispy fried noodles, and thinly sliced red onion. Portland is home to a number of stellar versions, but Zaap on Northeast MLK is a standout: The restaurant’s broth balances the sweetness of the coconut milk with a nice foundation of spice and allium notes, and the pop of the mustard greens complements the ultra-tender poached chicken leg. Plus, the vegans out there won’t be left out: The restaurant also serves a meat-free version of the dish. Zaap is open for onsite dining and takeout.

3. Mi Quang at Phở Mekha Restaurant

6846 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97213
Many people who visit Phở Mekha seek out its hủ tiếu nam vang, also known as Phnom Penh noodles — they’re a known favorite of Portland Thai royalty Nong Poonsukwattana. However, one of its sleeper hits is the mi quang, a seafood noodle soup brimming with bright yellow turmeric noodles, shrimp, peanuts, rice crackers polka-dotted with black sesame seeds, and a whole quail egg. The broth’s blend of pork and seafood gives the soup a savory foundation, complemented by the restaurant’s popular garlic condiment. Phở Mekha is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

4. Pho Dac Biet at Pho Oregon Restaurant

2518 NE 82nd Ave
Portland, OR 97220
This NE 82nd Avenue spot features a large dining room that is often packed — with good reason. Steaming hot bowls of noodles over rustic-yet-elegant broth are paired with tender beef, toothsome tripe, and melty tendon. Pho Oregon is open for dine in, all within its expansive banquet hall.

A bowl of beef pho at Pho Oregon comes with hunks of meatballs, noodles, and thin slices of brisket and tendon.
Pho at Pho Oregon
Nick Woo/EPDX

5. Crossing the Bridge Noodles at Qiao Noodle House

1409 NE Weidler St
Portland, OR 97232
This Yunnanese soup is almost like an individual hot pot: Customers receive a cauldron of milky bone broth, accompanied by a pile of springy noodles and several little dishes of vegetables, eggs, meats, and condiments. At Qiao Noodle House, the soup’s broth comes in a variety of flavors, like hot and spicy or mixed mushroom. From there, visitors pick a choice of protein — braised beef, pork intestine — and any optional additions to the wide slate of toppings. From there, diners construct the soup themselves, carefully pouring quail eggs, tofu skins, and corn into the broth. However it’s customized, it is hard to go wrong. Qiao Noodle House is open for takeout and onsite dining.

6. Majesty Noodles at Burma Joy

1305 NW 23rd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
This noodle bar from the Top Burmese restaurant group was specifically designed to highlight kyay oh, a quail egg noodle soup from Myanmar. However, the move is actually to opt for its majesty noodles, vermicelli swimming in a delicate chicken broth with ribbons of turmeric-paprika sauce. It arrives with a heap of wood ear mushrooms, herbs, and thinly sliced alliums, as well as a generous serving of quail eggs. Burma Joy is open for takeout, delivery, and dine-in.

A bowl of soup comes topped with cilantro, thinly sliced onion, and tofu at Burma Joy in Portland, Oregon.
Majesty noodle soup at Burma Joy.
Burma Joy

Copy Link
2140 E Burnside St
John Taboado’s neighborhood Italian haunt on Burnside certainly has a mom-and-pop vibe to it, so it’s no surprise there’s a heart-warming chicken noodle soup on the menu. Cappelletti in brodo’s rich yellow broth has a deep chicken flavor, while lemon zest and parmesan give tiny pasta pillows a burst of bright flavor and satisfying texture. 

8. Ba Mhee Phitsanulok at Paadee

6 SE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
Smack-dab in the middle of one of Portland’s great restaurant rows, Akkapong Earl Ninsom’s casual Thai spot is serving a dish not often seen in Portland restaurants. Featuring crunchy pork belly, slices of pork loin, and pork meatballs in pork broth, ba mhee phitsanulok is a massively pig-heavy, savory-tangy egg noodle soup that’s hard to forget. The addition of crunchy peanuts adds a nice textural contrast to the noodles and pork. It’s available for dine-in with proof of vaccination, takeout, or delivery.

A white bowl of Ba Mhee “Pitsanulok,” a noodle soup with meatballs, pork, and chunks of chicken. The bowl is served on a wooden table with a black spoon, with dots of crushed peanuts in the broth.
Ba mhee pitsanulok at PaaDee
Nick Woo/EPDX

9. La Mian at Stretch The Noodle

223-269 SW Washington St
Portland, OR 97204
The hand-pulled noodles at this downtown Portland cart are served in a variety of forms — stir-fried, tossed in chile oil — but the on chilly days, the move is to opt for the restaurant’s la mian. The cart’s hand-pulled noodles arrive in a tingly beef broth, with hunks of braised beef tangled with greens and fresh cilantro. The cart’s hours can be a little irregular, so it’s best to call ahead.

10. Yuzu Shio Ramen at Afuri

923 SE 7th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
The CEO of Tokyo-based ramen shop Afuri famously said the company chose to open its first US location in Portland because the pH of the water is closest to that of Mount Afuri. Thanks to that detail-oriented choice, refreshing yuzu-shio ramen with tender marinated pork belly, chewy noodles, and bright soft boiled egg is now a Stumptown staple. Enjoy the light, crisp, citrusy chicken broth in the large, sleek dining room, or along the bar where you watch the cooks making gyoza or skewers. It’s also available for takeout and delivery.

A ramen bowl at Afuri with a soft-boiled egg, chashu pork, and a piece of nori
Yuzu shio ramen at Afuri
Nick Woo/EPDX

11. Szechuan Beef Noodle Soup at Duck House Chinese Restaurant

1968 SW 5th Ave
Portland, OR 97201
Bustling Portland State University-area restaurant Duck House is one of the few places to get a sprawling variety of Sichuan dishes in central Portland. While people flock to the restaurant for xiao long bao and chili oil wontons, the Szechuan beef noodle soup is an overlooked spicy, savory bowl with outstanding depth. Duck House is open for takeout and dine-in.

An overhead photo of a bowl of beef noodle soup at Downtown restaurant Duck House
Szechuan beef noodle soup at Duck House
Nick Woo/EPDX

12. Wonton Noodle Soup at Kenny's Noodle House

8305 SE Powell Blvd
Portland, OR 97266
Many restaurants in Portland serve a strong version of wonton noodle soup, but the long-reigning champion continues to be Kenny’s Noodle House on Southeast Powell. The plump wontons and hefty serving of noodles are strong here, but what really sets Kenny’s version apart is the astounding depth of its broth. Kenny’s is open for onsite dining and takeout.

13. Yukgaejang at Chungdam Korean Fusion

7901 SE Powell Blvd. Suite# A1
Portland, OR 97206
In a Powell shopping center home to a Winco and Korean barbecue standby, Chungdam Korean Fusion is a popular spot for spicy, comforting Korean soups like budae jjigae and jeongol. While any on the menu would satisfy, the shop’s yukgaejang is a particular highlight, thanks to its rich, beefy broth bolstered with shiitakes and gosari. It’s available with glass noodles or as a ramen jeongol, instant noodles tenderizing among a bobbing mass of vegetables. It’s available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

14. Shrimp Cake Soup at Rose VL Deli

6424 SE Powell Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
No list of Portland noodle soups would be complete without Christina Ha Luu’s brilliant stable of delicious Vietnamese soups. At both Rose VL and sister restaurant Ha VL, a rotating schedule of noodle soups thrill customers daily. On Fridays, the restaurant’s shrimp cake soup coats your mouth with umami-rich broth, while hunks of tomatoes, shrimp cake, Vietnamese ham, and a pile of herbs mingle in the bowl. However, any visit to Rose VL is going to involve some form of exceptional noodle soup — even if it isn’t on Friday. Rose VL is open for takeout, delivery, and dine-in.

15. Bún Bò Huế at Bún Bò Huế Restaurant

7002 SE 82nd Ave
Portland, OR 97266
For spice lovers, bún bò huế is an obvious favorite in the vast Vietnamese noodle soup canon, and in Portland, it’s hard to find a better version than the one at Bún Bò Huế Restaurant. The balance of savory beef and pork with lemongrass in the broth gives it incredible depth, only compounded by the congealed blood that arrives in the soup. A pile of fresh greens and herbs adds a nice touch of brightness, especially when finished with a squeeze of lime. The restaurant is open for dine-in and takeout.

16. Beef Noodle Soup at Wei Wei - A Taste Of Taiwan

7835 SE 13th Ave #102
Portland, OR 97202
Nestled between a nail salon and a convenience store, Sellwood’s small and quaint Wei Wei serves thick, hand-pulled noodles and tender braised beef in a brooding, savory broth. The result is an umami-rich, ultra-satisfying bowl that is not to be missed. Wei Wei is open for takeout, with online ordering available.

A bowl of beef noodle soup from Wei Wei in Portland, topped with mustard greens and green onions.
Beef noodle soup at Wei Wei
Nick Woo/EPDX

Copy Link
1122 SE Tacoma St
Within the Sellwood-Moreland food cart pod Piknik Park, Nam Pa specializes in Hmong and other Southeast Asian dishes, ranging from sriracha-scented fried Brussels sprouts to boneless stuffed chicken. There’s always at least one noodle soup on the menu at Nam Pa — a green curry broth with bamboo shoots and sweet potatoes, or its take on kapoon, a red curry noodle soup with fresh vegetables and herbs. Nam Pa’s version with a jammy soft-boiled egg, not to mention a lime wedge for the ideal hit of acid. Nam Pa is open for onsite dining within the pod, as well as takeout.

