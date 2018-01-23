15 Tantalizing Tasting Menus and Prix Fixe Dinners in Portland

Often, the best way to sample a menu is to put yourself in the chef’s hands — and tasting menus and prix fixe dinners are a great way for chefs to show off their best work. The pandemic shut down many fine dining favorites, including Beast and Holdfast, and restaurants like Castagna are sticking to take-home dinners for the foreseeable future. However, a good number of restaurants have returned in full force, with intricate tasting menus and omakase.

This list rounds up the finest fixed-price tasting menus in town, from the affordable like Malka to splurges like Le Pigeon. Some locations offer a tasting menu in addition to an à la carte one; others only do set menus, and some offer choices within the prix fixe options. Although many pop-up dinners have fixed menus, this map only includes permanent establishments. Note that menus do change often, as do prices; it’s best to check reservation sites for pricing before booking, in case of minor price changes. For more celebration dinner spots, check out this map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.