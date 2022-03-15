8 Portland Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes for Book Lovers

Where to read a book with a cup of coffee, a beer, or an enormous cinnamon roll

Portland is a bibliophile’s haven, with several indie presses and publishers, bookstores galore, and a robust library system whose circulation numbers put larger cities to shame. So perhaps it’s no surprise that restaurants, bars, and cafes have sprung up to cater to Portland book lovers. These restaurants offer a variety of choices for those seeking a cozy corner to read, accompanied by coffee, beer, tea, or charcuterie. At many of these establishments, books are available to borrow or buy, for those who aren’t quite ready to dine and read indoors once again. Others pay tribute to a particular book through their décor or menu.

For this map, we’ve compiled a variety of spots that either have a book-related theme or sell both books and food. For more book-friendly options, our map of places to have a solo picnic in Portland may help.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.