 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Find Super-Comforting Irish Food in Portland and Beyond

Where to Drink and Dine in Portland’s Kenton Neighborhood

21 Food-and-Drink Destinations in Vancouver, Washington

More in Portland, OR See more maps
A burrito cross-section.
Asada burrito at Ki’ikibáa.
Janey Wong/Eater Portland

14 Gargantuan, Stuffed Burritos in Portland

Where to find Portland’s carnitas-filled, tortilla-wrapped wonders

by Nick Woo and Janey Wong Updated
View as Map
Asada burrito at Ki’ikibáa.
| Janey Wong/Eater Portland
by Nick Woo and Janey Wong Updated

While we may not be as known for Mexican food the way other West Coast cities are, Portland can hold its own — and that translates to its burrito game. Whether packed with slow-cooked meats or vegan proteins, these handheld, dense, soul-satisfying, tortilla-wrapped meals are never too far away. Across the city, taquerias and food carts serve stellar versions of this culinary staple, some incorporating Oregon produce or flirting with other culinary traditions. While this map focuses on burritos, feel free to check out our taco map for something a little more bite-sized.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More

El Jefe Mexican Grill

Copy Link

While far from many other points on the map, El Jefe’s next-level pollo ranchero makes it worthy of the ultimate burrito pilgrimage. El Jefe’s team grills chickens over a huge charcoal fire throughout the day, giving it a smoky flavor that can be hard to find at other burrito spots. For those not in the mood for chicken, El Jefe also has options like birria, al pastor, and lengua.

12025 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 583-7710
(503) 583-7710

Also featured in:

Tienda Santa Cruz

Copy Link

Since 2000, Tienda Santa Cruz’s carniceria and bakery has been a cornerstone of the St. Johns’ community. People flock here to eat some of Portland’s favorite tacos, but the burritos are similarly obsession-worthy, gargantuan and creative. Whether it’s a chile relleno, vegetarian, or one of a dozen meat-filled burritos, the taqueria’s avocado salsa is a mandatory addition.

8630 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 286-7302
(503) 286-7302

Also featured in:

King Burrito Mexican Food

Copy Link

A Lombard street staple, King Burrito has been serving its famous burritos for more than two decades. The ingredients vary from burrito to burrito, but all of the menu’s extensive options come without rice. The namesake burrito is one of the most popular options, and contains a chile relleno and loads of juicy steak.

2924 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 283-9757
(503) 283-9757

Saint Burrito

Copy Link

The burritos coming out of Pod 28’s Saint Burrito are certainly atypical. Guajillo-ancho chile chicken, crispy carnitas, or seared veggies are balanced with refried black and pinto beans, pico de gallo, and red rice. The level of detail in the elements adds complexity not found in other burritos. Adding seared peppers and zucchini for an extra charge is well worth it.

113 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 875-0038
(503) 875-0038

La Bonita | Food for the People

Copy Link

With several locations scattered around Portland, La Bonita has become synonymous with quality fast-casual Mexican fare. The burritos here are famous for being almost as large as a newborn baby, with all the classic burrito ingredients and a short list of proteins and veggies to choose from. While the size is the main draw here, seasoned customers know that you can also choose to make it “A La Bonita” by smothering it with cheese, salsa, and queso fresco.

2839 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 281-3662
(503) 281-3662

Tight Tacos Authentic Street Taquero

Copy Link

With a solid reputation for amazing tacos in tow, Tight Tacos also brings the heat to the burrito scene. While the normal burrito offers an impressive variety of meat and non-meat options, it’s entirely overshadowed by the showstopping Hellarito. This burrito is next-level, housing nacho cheese and house-cut fries. Diners looking for maximum indulgence should try the Hellarito with the juicy al pastor.

3060 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

Los Gorditos

Copy Link

The many locations of Los Gorditos around the city are stalwarts in their neighborhoods for a reason: Not only is the food good, but all the restaurants are also very vegan- and family-friendly. The company makes its own house-made, gluten-free soyrizo, a top contender for burrito filling. There are plenty of meat options for the carnivores as well, including the chicken-beef-and-pork-filled garbage burrito — it tastes better than the name implies.

4937 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 865-2160
(971) 865-2160

Smart Donkey

Copy Link

At this cozy, covered burrito-and-beer cart, owner Oswaldo Bibiano (former chef at Autentica and former owner of Uno Mas) stuffs meats like green adobo marinated-chicken, Guerrero-style beef barbacoa, and Michoacan-style carnitas into tortillas. The Portland-friendly El Hipster burrito is a produce-heavy wonder, stuffed with red cabbage and kale braised in apple cider and red wine vinegar. Stop by between 3 to 5 p.m. or 8 to 9 p.m. for happy hour, when selected burritos run about half price.

3420 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 544-7219
(971) 544-7219

Also featured in:

Pinches Burros

Copy Link

Inside this no-frills Cully taqueria, hulking burritos arrive in tortillas as large as 14 inches. The chile relleno burrito is stuffed with two fluffy chile rellenos, oozing with melty cheese, providing a satisfying cheese pull. Alternatively, the namesake Pinche Burro burrito is packed with chorizo refried beans and a choice of carne asada, carnitas, pastor, tinga de pollo, or birria. Aguas frescas in flavors like tamarindo, jamaica, and horchata come bottled for easy takeaway.

5745 NE Prescott St, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 477-5480
(503) 477-5480

Nayar Taqueria

Copy Link

A small Foster-Powell hangout, Nayar Taqueria offers a massive array of combinations that can become tacos or burritos. While the number of options can be daunting, the rare burrito stuffings like machaca and salmon are an exciting change of burrito scenery. Patrons feeling in the mood for seafood can even get the Burrito San Blas, a burrito made of grilled cod or prawn in a white wine cream sauce.

5919 SE Foster Rd #3734, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 888-4897
(971) 888-4897

Also featured in:

El Burrito Azteca

Copy Link

At its two locations, Azteca boasts one of the largest selections of burritos in town, including multiple vegetarian options. While the namesake burrito here is a familiar chile relleno burrito with protein, the real gem is the Surfin’ California, stuffed with shrimp, asada, fries, and guacamole.

6728 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 432-8073
(503) 432-8073

Ki’ikibáa

Copy Link

Yucatecan specialties like panuchos and salbutes come topped with pulled chicken, asada, or carnitas at this restaurant opened by former Angel Food and Fun chef Manny Lopez and his wife. They may be the stars of the menu, but for a more portable option, don’t discount the restaurant’s equally tasty burritos, in which perfectly cooked asada, cochinita, pollo, or veggies are swaddled with guacamole, black beans, and cool sour cream. 

3244 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220
(971) 429-1452
(971) 429-1452

Also featured in:

La Osita PDX

Copy Link

Breakfast burritos were not included in this map — except for the ones at La Osita. La Osita’s burritos teeter the line between breakfast and lunch, serving a combination diners will likely want to eat past noon. Choose between the breakfast-y Osita Burrito filled with eggs and chorizo, or the more lunch-like La Maria Burrito that’s filled with carne asada and sauteed vegetables.

1515 -A, SE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR 97233
(503) 358-3364
(503) 358-3364

Also featured in:

Gresham Burrito Shop

Copy Link

When deep in the weeds of East Portland and Gresham, this bright orange and green burrito shop is the place to be for burritos. Located right in the heart of Gresham’s downtown, Gresham Burrito Shop has a wide variety of different seafood and meat fillings, ranging from tiger shrimp to chile verde to cabeza. With burritos under $9 on the menu, this may be the best value burrito spot on the map.

325 N Main Ave, Gresham, OR 97030
(503) 912-3781
(503) 912-3781

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

El Jefe Mexican Grill

12025 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005

While far from many other points on the map, El Jefe’s next-level pollo ranchero makes it worthy of the ultimate burrito pilgrimage. El Jefe’s team grills chickens over a huge charcoal fire throughout the day, giving it a smoky flavor that can be hard to find at other burrito spots. For those not in the mood for chicken, El Jefe also has options like birria, al pastor, and lengua.

12025 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 583-7710
(503) 583-7710

Tienda Santa Cruz

8630 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203

Since 2000, Tienda Santa Cruz’s carniceria and bakery has been a cornerstone of the St. Johns’ community. People flock here to eat some of Portland’s favorite tacos, but the burritos are similarly obsession-worthy, gargantuan and creative. Whether it’s a chile relleno, vegetarian, or one of a dozen meat-filled burritos, the taqueria’s avocado salsa is a mandatory addition.

8630 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 286-7302
(503) 286-7302

King Burrito Mexican Food

2924 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217

A Lombard street staple, King Burrito has been serving its famous burritos for more than two decades. The ingredients vary from burrito to burrito, but all of the menu’s extensive options come without rice. The namesake burrito is one of the most popular options, and contains a chile relleno and loads of juicy steak.

2924 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 283-9757
(503) 283-9757

Saint Burrito

113 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

The burritos coming out of Pod 28’s Saint Burrito are certainly atypical. Guajillo-ancho chile chicken, crispy carnitas, or seared veggies are balanced with refried black and pinto beans, pico de gallo, and red rice. The level of detail in the elements adds complexity not found in other burritos. Adding seared peppers and zucchini for an extra charge is well worth it.

113 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 875-0038
(503) 875-0038

La Bonita | Food for the People

2839 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

With several locations scattered around Portland, La Bonita has become synonymous with quality fast-casual Mexican fare. The burritos here are famous for being almost as large as a newborn baby, with all the classic burrito ingredients and a short list of proteins and veggies to choose from. While the size is the main draw here, seasoned customers know that you can also choose to make it “A La Bonita” by smothering it with cheese, salsa, and queso fresco.

2839 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 281-3662
(503) 281-3662

Tight Tacos Authentic Street Taquero

3060 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

With a solid reputation for amazing tacos in tow, Tight Tacos also brings the heat to the burrito scene. While the normal burrito offers an impressive variety of meat and non-meat options, it’s entirely overshadowed by the showstopping Hellarito. This burrito is next-level, housing nacho cheese and house-cut fries. Diners looking for maximum indulgence should try the Hellarito with the juicy al pastor.

3060 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

Los Gorditos

4937 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206

The many locations of Los Gorditos around the city are stalwarts in their neighborhoods for a reason: Not only is the food good, but all the restaurants are also very vegan- and family-friendly. The company makes its own house-made, gluten-free soyrizo, a top contender for burrito filling. There are plenty of meat options for the carnivores as well, including the chicken-beef-and-pork-filled garbage burrito — it tastes better than the name implies.

4937 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 865-2160
(971) 865-2160

Smart Donkey

3420 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206

At this cozy, covered burrito-and-beer cart, owner Oswaldo Bibiano (former chef at Autentica and former owner of Uno Mas) stuffs meats like green adobo marinated-chicken, Guerrero-style beef barbacoa, and Michoacan-style carnitas into tortillas. The Portland-friendly El Hipster burrito is a produce-heavy wonder, stuffed with red cabbage and kale braised in apple cider and red wine vinegar. Stop by between 3 to 5 p.m. or 8 to 9 p.m. for happy hour, when selected burritos run about half price.

3420 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 544-7219
(971) 544-7219

Pinches Burros

5745 NE Prescott St, Portland, OR 97218

Inside this no-frills Cully taqueria, hulking burritos arrive in tortillas as large as 14 inches. The chile relleno burrito is stuffed with two fluffy chile rellenos, oozing with melty cheese, providing a satisfying cheese pull. Alternatively, the namesake Pinche Burro burrito is packed with chorizo refried beans and a choice of carne asada, carnitas, pastor, tinga de pollo, or birria. Aguas frescas in flavors like tamarindo, jamaica, and horchata come bottled for easy takeaway.

5745 NE Prescott St, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 477-5480
(503) 477-5480

Nayar Taqueria

5919 SE Foster Rd #3734, Portland, OR 97206

A small Foster-Powell hangout, Nayar Taqueria offers a massive array of combinations that can become tacos or burritos. While the number of options can be daunting, the rare burrito stuffings like machaca and salmon are an exciting change of burrito scenery. Patrons feeling in the mood for seafood can even get the Burrito San Blas, a burrito made of grilled cod or prawn in a white wine cream sauce.

5919 SE Foster Rd #3734, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 888-4897
(971) 888-4897

El Burrito Azteca

6728 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213

At its two locations, Azteca boasts one of the largest selections of burritos in town, including multiple vegetarian options. While the namesake burrito here is a familiar chile relleno burrito with protein, the real gem is the Surfin’ California, stuffed with shrimp, asada, fries, and guacamole.

6728 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 432-8073
(503) 432-8073

Ki’ikibáa

3244 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220

Yucatecan specialties like panuchos and salbutes come topped with pulled chicken, asada, or carnitas at this restaurant opened by former Angel Food and Fun chef Manny Lopez and his wife. They may be the stars of the menu, but for a more portable option, don’t discount the restaurant’s equally tasty burritos, in which perfectly cooked asada, cochinita, pollo, or veggies are swaddled with guacamole, black beans, and cool sour cream. 

3244 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220
(971) 429-1452
(971) 429-1452

La Osita PDX

1515 -A, SE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR 97233

Breakfast burritos were not included in this map — except for the ones at La Osita. La Osita’s burritos teeter the line between breakfast and lunch, serving a combination diners will likely want to eat past noon. Choose between the breakfast-y Osita Burrito filled with eggs and chorizo, or the more lunch-like La Maria Burrito that’s filled with carne asada and sauteed vegetables.

1515 -A, SE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR 97233
(503) 358-3364
(503) 358-3364

Gresham Burrito Shop

325 N Main Ave, Gresham, OR 97030

When deep in the weeds of East Portland and Gresham, this bright orange and green burrito shop is the place to be for burritos. Located right in the heart of Gresham’s downtown, Gresham Burrito Shop has a wide variety of different seafood and meat fillings, ranging from tiger shrimp to chile verde to cabeza. With burritos under $9 on the menu, this may be the best value burrito spot on the map.

325 N Main Ave, Gresham, OR 97030
(503) 912-3781
(503) 912-3781

Related Maps