 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Taste Wine in and Near the Columbia River Gorge

Where to Find Supremely Tasty Ice Cream in Portland

Outstanding Bakeries in Portland and Beyond

A tall meringue cake is layered with berries, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle at Papa Haydn.
Boccone dolce at Papa Haydn.
Papa Haydn

Where to Order a Birthday Cake in Portland

From the hole-in-the-wall bakeries to the fancy patisseries

by Michelle Lopez and Brooke Jackson-Glidden Updated
View as Map
Boccone dolce at Papa Haydn.
| Papa Haydn
by Michelle Lopez and Brooke Jackson-Glidden Updated

In Portland, desserts are serious business: From Portland’s various doughnut shops to its cabal of cookies, the city digs its sweets. But nothing feels quite as celebratory as a five-layer cake slathered in buttercream, dripping with chocolate, or all of the above. This enduring symbol of festive celebration doesn’t have to be homemade to be from the heart — below, find an assortment of bakeries across Portland offering impeccably decorated, delicious cakes for any special occasion, all without sacrificing great taste. For more desserts, check out our bakery map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Sweedeedee

Copy Link
5202 N Albina Ave
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 201-7038
(503) 201-7038
Visit Website

This airy Albina restaurant sells a number of gorgeous seasonal pastries in its case, but those looking for something special can also order a custom birthday cake or tart. The olive oil cornmeal cake arrives with layers of seasonal fruit, cream cheese frosting, and lemon curd. Sweedeedee also offers a lemon tart with butter crust and mascarpone whipped cream. More elaborate cakes are also available for big events, which people can order online. Cakes start at $58, while the tart is $38.

Also Featured in:

2. Miss Zumstein Bakery, Coffee Shop, Cakes & Desserts

Copy Link
5027 NE 42nd Ave
Portland, OR 97218
(971) 279-2746
(971) 279-2746
Visit Website

A cozy neighborhood cafe, Miss Zumstein features an array of pastries, snacks, and cake-by-the-slice. Proprietor Anja Spence opened the shop after years as a pastry chef at renowned spots like Castagna and Genoa (RIP), and her custom cakes are especially sought after. Layer cakes come in flavors like banana butter cake with brown sugar pastry cream, hazelnut sponge cake with seasonal berries, and chocolate buttermilk made with Extracto coffee. Visitors can call the shop to order.

3. St. Beatrix

Copy Link
3907 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, OR 97212
(971) 206-4643
(971) 206-4643
Visit Website

The cakes at this Northeast MLK bakery arrive studded with a garden’s worth of edible flowers, all sourced from Free Hand Farm in Oregon City. Flavors are wide-ranging and distinct — recent cakes have included goat milk poppy with lemongrass rose jam, carrot chai cake with vanilla buttercream, and brown butter cake with roasted Swiss merengue. Cake orders can be placed online.

Also Featured in:

4. Nacheaux

Copy Link
4765 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(971) 319-1134
(971) 319-1134
Visit Website

While Nacheaux’s Fremont restaurant is no more (a cart is coming to West Linn momentarily), folks can still pick up fun, extravagant cakes made by chef and owner Anthony Brown. Brown’s cake options generally focus on cheesecakes, pound cakes, and tres leches cakes, often playing on lively flavor options — think: Pop Tart pound cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cheesecake, and lemon-cardamom tres leches. Cakes start at $35, and can be ordered online.

Also Featured in:

5. Bee's Cakes

Copy Link
7137 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 349-4461
(503) 349-4461
Visit Website

This Roseway bakery started as a custom cake business, so of course that tradition has continued within the newly opened pastry shop. Rebecca Powazek gives customers a variety of filling, frosting, and cake flavor options — for instance, one cake may use a coconut-pineapple carrot cake base with passionfruit curd and white chocolate ganache, or matcha cake base with almond chantilly and dark chocolate ganache. Add-ons like gold leaf, florals, and toffee chips are also available. Those who want to leave it to the professionals can opt for one of the bakery’s pre-set flavors, like orange poppyseed with orange buttercream and orange curd.

Also Featured in:

6. Helen Bernhard Bakery

Copy Link
Helen Bernhard Bakery‎ in Portland, OR, 1717 NE Broadway St, Portland
OR 97232, USA
(503) 287-1251
(503) 287-1251
Visit Website

This old-school Irvington bakery has been operating since 1924 and is the Platonic ideal of the classic American bakery. The glass cases at Helen Bernhard Bakery are practically overflowing with frosted sugar cookies, doughnuts, pastries, petit fours, and full cakes. The bakery has earned its stay in the Portland scene with delicious custom cakes for every style, from airbrushed beauties like the best version of a grocery store cake, or detailed, fondant affairs. Call to place an order.

View this post on Instagram

Wedding show cakes

A post shared by Helen Bernhard Bakery (@helenbernhardbakery) on

7. Papa Haydn

Copy Link
701 NW 23rd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 228-7317
(503) 228-7317
Visit Website

Papa Haydn is one of the pillars of the Portland cake scene, running strong since 1978. The bakery and restaurant’s two locations offer standout classic American cakes and single slices for dessert. The Triple Chocolate Cake is hard to beat, and the Mt. Adams is a thoroughly Portland creation with hazelnut-coconut cake, praline, Viennese buttercream, wild huckleberry compote, and huckleberry buttercream. There are always slices of cake available in the restaurants, but those wanting to order a birthday cake can do so online. Cakes start at $40.

Also Featured in:

8. Dream Cakes

Copy Link
2450 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97232
(775) 636-5207
(775) 636-5207
Visit Website

This Sandy cake business generally focuses on wedding cakes, but Dream Cakes also offers a number of ritzy birthday cake options in flavors like carrot with toffee crunch. The Extra Fun Celebration Cake is fully customizable — cake options include dark chocolate and hazelnut, with fillings like lemon curd and coconut custard. Cakes start at $75, and can be ordered online.

9. Saint Cupcake

Copy Link
1138 SW Morrison St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 473-8760
(503) 473-8760
Visit Website

Saint Cupcake has been a go-to for cupcakes since the mid-2000s cupcake mania. All the flavors, like the crowd-pleasing Salty Captain (chocolate with caramel buttercream and caramel sauce) and red velvet, are also available in miniature as dots. The cheery downtown location is spacious, with giant windows and a whisk-shaped bike rack out front. The bakery also makes custom cakes in flavors like toasted coconut and hot fudge, starting at $35. Email weddings@saintcupcake.com to place an order.

10. Jaciva's Bakery And Chocolatier

Copy Link
4733 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 234-8115
(503) 234-8115
Visit Website

Since 1986, Jaciva’s has been a staple for birthday and wedding cakes ranging from the cutesy to the ornate, creating geodes with rock candy and gravity-defying, cake-topping towers of doughnuts. Cakes run a little sweet, making them a good choice for birthdays; the Hawthorne bakery retained its ‘80s vibes, interior-wise, with a case of pastries perfect for kids who want to pick and choose. Flavors include fun options like pink Champagne and banana, with fillings like apricot preserves or mocha Swiss buttercream. Cake prices start at $25; folks can call the bakery to inquire.

11. Unicorn Bake Shop

Copy Link
2824 SE Gladstone St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 477-9906
(503) 477-9906
Visit Website

Ideal for kids’ birthday parties, Unicorn Bake Shop decorates its cakes with colorful, sparkly frosting, unicorn horns, sprinkles, and — in certain cases — piles of cookies. Cakes come in flavors like strawberry and lemon, with a variety of buttercream options and fillings like raspberry jam. The shop also sells mini celebration cakes for small groups, which start at $25. Whole-size cakes start at $60, and can be ordered online.

Also Featured in:

12. The Cakery

Copy Link
6306 SW Capitol Hwy
Portland, OR 97239
(503) 546-3737
(503) 546-3737
Visit Website

An offshoot of the Hillside favorite Baker & Spice, the Cakery specializes in stunning custom cakes. Tall layer cakes come in flavors like latte and almond raspberry, plus the classic yellow cake with chocolate frosting. Cakes start at $22, and can be ordered by calling; the shop also sells cake-making equipment, stands, and copies of their cookbook Vintage Cakes (for those looking for a more DIY approach).

13. Muse Cheesecakes

Copy Link
6500 S Virginia Ave
Portland, OR 97239
(541) 968-3439 
(541) 968-3439 
Visit Website

This custom cheesecake business serves sophisticated slices (and whole cakes) topped with drizzles and flower petals, in flavors like blueberry lavender and hazelnut rum. Owner Kiana Lee’s cakes are often spotted at Portland restaurants, from Akadi to Shine Distillery, thanks to their silky texture and distinctive flavors. Cheesecakes are available vegan or not, and each cake is naturally gluten-free with almond flour crusts. Order online and text to schedule a pick-up time.

14. Holler Treats

Copy Link
7119 SE Milwaukie Ave
Portland, OR 97202
(971) 200-1849
(971) 200-1849
Visit Website

Those seeking a hit of nostalgia can order an ice cream cake at this colorful Westmoreland bakery, but these aren’t your typical Baskin-Robbins rounds: Holler’s rocky road comes with chocolate candied hazelnuts, the chocolate chip cookie dough uses a vanilla-scented genoise, and the chocolate peanut butter is a nutty trifecta of peanut butter ice cream, peanut brittle, and peanut butter swirl. Holler also sells ice-cream-free cakes in flavors like s’mores and red velvet. Cakes start at $35, which people can order online.

Also Featured in:

15. Piece of Cake Bakery

Copy Link
8306 SE 17th Ave
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 234-9445
(503) 234-9445
Visit Website

Piece of Cake is a Sellwood institution, featuring a huge variety of vegan and gluten-free options (including tofu cheesecakes!) as well as more traditional options. Cake aficionados can partake in a slice or cupcake, but the bakery shines in the custom decorations and specialty, pre-ordered cakes. Flavors include chocolate raspberry buttercream, marionberry poppyseed, and the popular Fantasy Cake, a cheesecake-chocolate cake combo. Call to place an order.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Sweedeedee

5202 N Albina Ave, Portland, OR 97217

This airy Albina restaurant sells a number of gorgeous seasonal pastries in its case, but those looking for something special can also order a custom birthday cake or tart. The olive oil cornmeal cake arrives with layers of seasonal fruit, cream cheese frosting, and lemon curd. Sweedeedee also offers a lemon tart with butter crust and mascarpone whipped cream. More elaborate cakes are also available for big events, which people can order online. Cakes start at $58, while the tart is $38.

5202 N Albina Ave
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 201-7038
Visit Website

2. Miss Zumstein Bakery, Coffee Shop, Cakes & Desserts

5027 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218

A cozy neighborhood cafe, Miss Zumstein features an array of pastries, snacks, and cake-by-the-slice. Proprietor Anja Spence opened the shop after years as a pastry chef at renowned spots like Castagna and Genoa (RIP), and her custom cakes are especially sought after. Layer cakes come in flavors like banana butter cake with brown sugar pastry cream, hazelnut sponge cake with seasonal berries, and chocolate buttermilk made with Extracto coffee. Visitors can call the shop to order.

5027 NE 42nd Ave
Portland, OR 97218
(971) 279-2746
Visit Website

3. St. Beatrix

3907 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212

The cakes at this Northeast MLK bakery arrive studded with a garden’s worth of edible flowers, all sourced from Free Hand Farm in Oregon City. Flavors are wide-ranging and distinct — recent cakes have included goat milk poppy with lemongrass rose jam, carrot chai cake with vanilla buttercream, and brown butter cake with roasted Swiss merengue. Cake orders can be placed online.

3907 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, OR 97212
(971) 206-4643
Visit Website

4. Nacheaux

4765 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213

While Nacheaux’s Fremont restaurant is no more (a cart is coming to West Linn momentarily), folks can still pick up fun, extravagant cakes made by chef and owner Anthony Brown. Brown’s cake options generally focus on cheesecakes, pound cakes, and tres leches cakes, often playing on lively flavor options — think: Pop Tart pound cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cheesecake, and lemon-cardamom tres leches. Cakes start at $35, and can be ordered online.

4765 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(971) 319-1134
Visit Website

5. Bee's Cakes

7137 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213

This Roseway bakery started as a custom cake business, so of course that tradition has continued within the newly opened pastry shop. Rebecca Powazek gives customers a variety of filling, frosting, and cake flavor options — for instance, one cake may use a coconut-pineapple carrot cake base with passionfruit curd and white chocolate ganache, or matcha cake base with almond chantilly and dark chocolate ganache. Add-ons like gold leaf, florals, and toffee chips are also available. Those who want to leave it to the professionals can opt for one of the bakery’s pre-set flavors, like orange poppyseed with orange buttercream and orange curd.

7137 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 349-4461
Visit Website

6. Helen Bernhard Bakery

Helen Bernhard Bakery‎ in Portland, OR, 1717 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232, USA

This old-school Irvington bakery has been operating since 1924 and is the Platonic ideal of the classic American bakery. The glass cases at Helen Bernhard Bakery are practically overflowing with frosted sugar cookies, doughnuts, pastries, petit fours, and full cakes. The bakery has earned its stay in the Portland scene with delicious custom cakes for every style, from airbrushed beauties like the best version of a grocery store cake, or detailed, fondant affairs. Call to place an order.

Helen Bernhard Bakery‎ in Portland, OR, 1717 NE Broadway St, Portland
OR 97232, USA
(503) 287-1251
Visit Website

7. Papa Haydn

701 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Papa Haydn is one of the pillars of the Portland cake scene, running strong since 1978. The bakery and restaurant’s two locations offer standout classic American cakes and single slices for dessert. The Triple Chocolate Cake is hard to beat, and the Mt. Adams is a thoroughly Portland creation with hazelnut-coconut cake, praline, Viennese buttercream, wild huckleberry compote, and huckleberry buttercream. There are always slices of cake available in the restaurants, but those wanting to order a birthday cake can do so online. Cakes start at $40.

701 NW 23rd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 228-7317
Visit Website

8. Dream Cakes

2450 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

This Sandy cake business generally focuses on wedding cakes, but Dream Cakes also offers a number of ritzy birthday cake options in flavors like carrot with toffee crunch. The Extra Fun Celebration Cake is fully customizable — cake options include dark chocolate and hazelnut, with fillings like lemon curd and coconut custard. Cakes start at $75, and can be ordered online.

2450 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97232
(775) 636-5207
Visit Website

9. Saint Cupcake

1138 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97205

Saint Cupcake has been a go-to for cupcakes since the mid-2000s cupcake mania. All the flavors, like the crowd-pleasing Salty Captain (chocolate with caramel buttercream and caramel sauce) and red velvet, are also available in miniature as dots. The cheery downtown location is spacious, with giant windows and a whisk-shaped bike rack out front. The bakery also makes custom cakes in flavors like toasted coconut and hot fudge, starting at $35. Email weddings@saintcupcake.com to place an order.

1138 SW Morrison St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 473-8760
Visit Website

10. Jaciva's Bakery And Chocolatier

4733 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215

Since 1986, Jaciva’s has been a staple for birthday and wedding cakes ranging from the cutesy to the ornate, creating geodes with rock candy and gravity-defying, cake-topping towers of doughnuts. Cakes run a little sweet, making them a good choice for birthdays; the Hawthorne bakery retained its ‘80s vibes, interior-wise, with a case of pastries perfect for kids who want to pick and choose. Flavors include fun options like pink Champagne and banana, with fillings like apricot preserves or mocha Swiss buttercream. Cake prices start at $25; folks can call the bakery to inquire.

4733 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 234-8115
Visit Website

11. Unicorn Bake Shop

2824 SE Gladstone St, Portland, OR 97202

Ideal for kids’ birthday parties, Unicorn Bake Shop decorates its cakes with colorful, sparkly frosting, unicorn horns, sprinkles, and — in certain cases — piles of cookies. Cakes come in flavors like strawberry and lemon, with a variety of buttercream options and fillings like raspberry jam. The shop also sells mini celebration cakes for small groups, which start at $25. Whole-size cakes start at $60, and can be ordered online.

2824 SE Gladstone St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 477-9906
Visit Website

12. The Cakery

6306 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239

An offshoot of the Hillside favorite Baker & Spice, the Cakery specializes in stunning custom cakes. Tall layer cakes come in flavors like latte and almond raspberry, plus the classic yellow cake with chocolate frosting. Cakes start at $22, and can be ordered by calling; the shop also sells cake-making equipment, stands, and copies of their cookbook Vintage Cakes (for those looking for a more DIY approach).

6306 SW Capitol Hwy
Portland, OR 97239
(503) 546-3737
Visit Website

13. Muse Cheesecakes

6500 S Virginia Ave, Portland, OR 97239

This custom cheesecake business serves sophisticated slices (and whole cakes) topped with drizzles and flower petals, in flavors like blueberry lavender and hazelnut rum. Owner Kiana Lee’s cakes are often spotted at Portland restaurants, from Akadi to Shine Distillery, thanks to their silky texture and distinctive flavors. Cheesecakes are available vegan or not, and each cake is naturally gluten-free with almond flour crusts. Order online and text to schedule a pick-up time.

6500 S Virginia Ave
Portland, OR 97239
(541) 968-3439 
Visit Website

14. Holler Treats

7119 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Those seeking a hit of nostalgia can order an ice cream cake at this colorful Westmoreland bakery, but these aren’t your typical Baskin-Robbins rounds: Holler’s rocky road comes with chocolate candied hazelnuts, the chocolate chip cookie dough uses a vanilla-scented genoise, and the chocolate peanut butter is a nutty trifecta of peanut butter ice cream, peanut brittle, and peanut butter swirl. Holler also sells ice-cream-free cakes in flavors like s’mores and red velvet. Cakes start at $35, which people can order online.

7119 SE Milwaukie Ave
Portland, OR 97202
(971) 200-1849
Visit Website

15. Piece of Cake Bakery

8306 SE 17th Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Piece of Cake is a Sellwood institution, featuring a huge variety of vegan and gluten-free options (including tofu cheesecakes!) as well as more traditional options. Cake aficionados can partake in a slice or cupcake, but the bakery shines in the custom decorations and specialty, pre-ordered cakes. Flavors include chocolate raspberry buttercream, marionberry poppyseed, and the popular Fantasy Cake, a cheesecake-chocolate cake combo. Call to place an order.

8306 SE 17th Ave
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 234-9445
Visit Website

Related Maps