The Essential Portland Cocktail Bars Where You Can Sip Something Exceptional

The Essential Portland Cocktail Bars Where You Can Sip Something Exceptional

2020 was rough on the cocktail world in Portland, as it was on restaurants and bars world-wide. Luckily, legislation including cocktails to-go and no small amount of pivots, ingenuity, and sheer elbow grease meant that when the state announced it would forgo the vast majority of its COVID-19 safety mandates in 2021, many of Portland’s favorite cocktail spots survived and are now open again.

These bars demonstrate the creativity, passion, and dedication that make Portland the cocktail destination it is. From playful daiquiri clubs to eccentric cocktail laboratories, these are the 21 essential cocktail bars in the City of Roses. As usual, this map is organized geographically, not by ranking.

