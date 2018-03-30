Where to Find Exceptional Ethiopian Food in Portland

Tucked among Portland’s countless food carts and restaurants, a handful of Ethiopian and Eritrean kitchens craft thoughtful stews, collard greens, and lentils fragrant with the region’s spices, like chili-blend berbere or serrano powder mitmita. As the weather chills, the warm, layered stews and sauces of the countries’ cuisines make for exceptional fall fare. Portland’s Habesha or Abyssinian enclaves reside primarily in the Northeastern corridor along Martin Luther King Jr between Fremont and Ainsworth, but also include a few spots just south of the hub. Regardless of location, expect to order an eclectic mix of dishes to scoop with injera, the quintessential spongy flatbread. Those looking for more East African fare can check out Somali restaurant Alleamin African Kitchen, within the food hall Rocket Empire Machine; alternatively, the new Kenyan cart Maisha is a smart choice for vegans.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.