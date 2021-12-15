9 Portland Hotel Bars Ideal for a Mid-Week Drink

It’s been an unusually difficult last two years throughout the world of food and beverage, but perhaps no facet of hospitality culture has been more dramatically impacted than the hotel bar. Synonymous with travel, group gatherings, and urbane indulgence, Portland’s hotel bar scene has suffered mightily as the pandemic’s pall cast a dark shadow on such activities. Some of the city’s most renowned hotel bars have now closed forever, including Jeffrey Morgenthaler’s nationally famous program at Clyde Tavern inside the Ace Hotel, and Vitaly Paley’s multi-property hotel bar and restaurant empire.

We’re not out of the woods yet, but the city’s hotel bar scene is fighting back. There’s new arrivals, restored classics, and off-the-beaten-track options for the tired and thirsty visiting Portland once again from all corners of the world, not to mention those of us seeking the joyful escape of the hotel bar without leaving our home city.

This is not a complete list of the city’s hotel watering holes, but rather, a considered offering of those establishments striving to make the hotel bar special and essential again. If you’ve got a loved one visiting from out of town this holiday season, or you’re considering a cheeky staycation for yourself, these spots are among the city’s best, and each of them offer something special and distinct that can only found at the hotel bar.

