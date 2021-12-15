 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Pink swirling couches fill a hotel bar with floral wallpaper and an unlit fireplace
The interior of Abigail Hall, within the Woodlark in downtown Portland
Christopher Dibble

9 Portland Hotel Bars Ideal for a Mid-Week Drink

Hotel bars that are more than a pit-stop for tourists

by Jordan Michelman
The interior of Abigail Hall, within the Woodlark in downtown Portland
| Christopher Dibble
by Jordan Michelman

It’s been an unusually difficult last two years throughout the world of food and beverage, but perhaps no facet of hospitality culture has been more dramatically impacted than the hotel bar. Synonymous with travel, group gatherings, and urbane indulgence, Portland’s hotel bar scene has suffered mightily as the pandemic’s pall cast a dark shadow on such activities. Some of the city’s most renowned hotel bars have now closed forever, including Jeffrey Morgenthaler’s nationally famous program at Clyde Tavern inside the Ace Hotel, and Vitaly Paley’s multi-property hotel bar and restaurant empire.

We’re not out of the woods yet, but the city’s hotel bar scene is fighting back. There’s new arrivals, restored classics, and off-the-beaten-track options for the tired and thirsty visiting Portland once again from all corners of the world, not to mention those of us seeking the joyful escape of the hotel bar without leaving our home city.

This is not a complete list of the city’s hotel watering holes, but rather, a considered offering of those establishments striving to make the hotel bar special and essential again. If you’ve got a loved one visiting from out of town this holiday season, or you’re considering a cheeky staycation for yourself, these spots are among the city’s best, and each of them offer something special and distinct that can only found at the hotel bar.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

1. Driftwood Room

729 SW 15th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 820-2076
(503) 820-2076
The best hotel bars have an air of mystery to them, as though anyone from anywhere might walk through the lounge doors at the clink of a glass. So it goes at the Driftwood Room at Hotel DeLuxe, a Portland cocktail destination for decades now aging gracefully, oozing classic bar vibes out of every dimly lit pore of its tiny being. Here you will find menu subsections dedicated to the art of the Manhattan, Champagne cocktail riffs made with obscure Eastern European liquors, suited bar staff offering a friendly ear and a ready pour, and an absinthe fountain, in case that’s where your evening happens to be headed. In a world of bland corporate pints and airplane bottles at the Days Inn, the Driftwood Room dares to look back to yesteryear, when staying at a hotel was an event, a treat, something to get dressed up for and indulge in. There is a class and grace to this place, an uncommon dignity, that makes it among the city’s very finest hotel bars. 

A mid-century bar with leather barstools and a low ceiling
The bar at the Driftwood Room within the Hotel DeLuxe
Dina Avila

2. Al’s Den

303 SW 12th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 972-2670
(503) 972-2670
With a dozen bars and counting sprawled across multiple hotel properties, choosing any one McMenamins location becomes a matter of personal taste and proximity. But for guests at the downtown hotel complex — or those visiting Powell’s Books directly across the street — the subterranean Al’s Den, just off Burnside and 12th, offers cheerful respite from the hustle and/or bustle of downtown Portland. In addition to the standard McMenamins house beers and distillery offerings, Al’s Den is loaded with imported Scotch and rare bourbon options, and it features a considered sound system and plenty of nooks and crannies in which to hide. There’s live standup comedy on Friday nights, a copper bar top, and dedicated drinkers from near and far with which to share company. All in all, a proper hotel bar.

3. Fortune

614 SW 11th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 384-2347
(503) 384-2347
A quintessential downtown hotel bar flanking the lobby of Sentinel Hotel, the scene at Fortune is dark, a touch brooding, and anchored by a huge indoor fireplace. The food here is particularly interesting, with a menu by noted Portland vegan chef Jewan Manuel (Plant Based Papi) featuring a vegan adaptation of an In-N-Out style burger, fried jackfruit nuggets, and oyster mushroom “calamari” — dream vegan bar snacks, basically. The cocktail menu is smart and considered, with standout drinks like a Hennessey sidecar and a deep bench of rare, sought-after Japanese whisky. 

The pink text “We back” is mounted on a cerulean wall, flanked by hanging plants and light fixtures
The bar at Fortune within the Sentinel Hotel
Provenance Hotels [Official]

4. Woodlark

813 SW Alder St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 548-2559
(503) 548-2559
The Woodlark offers two distinct, excellent hotel bar options: Bullard Tavern and Abigail Hall, both helmed by local restaurant group Holler Hospitality. Bullard offers a Portland-influenced take on Texas smokehouse cuisine, with standout habanero chicken wings, a bar menu subsection dedicated to pickleback shots, and ice-cold Shiner Bock bottles at the ready; Abigail Hall is inspired by the suffragette history of its venue, with seasonal cocktails, chilly batched martinis for two, and a very good bar burger. Watch a game at the Bullard Bar and get wings, then sink into the evocative vibe of Abigail Hall with friends. These spots cater to out-of-town guests, sure, but as far as Portland staycations go, this might be the city’s best.

Multi-colored stools lined up at this small bar, with a stocked backbar and white painted supporting beams
The bar at Abigail Hall
Christopher Dibble

5. Tope

15 NW 4th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 770-0500
(503) 770-0500
Busy, buzzy, maximalist Tope sits atop the Hoxton, the Portland outpost of an international hotel group with locations in Chicago, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, London, and many more. Start with a mezcal negroni on the outdoor lounge for a sweeping view of downtown, then grab fried summer squash tacos and Oregon rockfish ceviche with leche de tigre inside Tope’s modern bar and dining room. The food and drinks here are great, but the people watching is particularly exquisite — Tope has fast become a who’s who of Portland’s arts, design, and culture scene. Wear your cool sneakers.

Mid-century chairs sit by the windows of the subway-tile-lined walls at Tope, surrounded by plants.
Tope, on the top floor of the Hoxton
The Hoxton [Official]

6. Kex

100 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, OR 97232
(971) 346-2992
(971) 346-2992
Kex opened into the teeth of the pandemic in late 2019, only to close again until early summer 2021. Like the Woodlark, the hotel offers two distinct hotel bar options: downstairs at Dottír, a Euro-Icelandic-retro playground of antique interior design, and upstairs at Lady of the Mountain, a rooftop bar with downtempo electronic music and shimmering views of the city. Cocktails at both spots are excellent — the house-infused aquavit tasting at Dottír is particularly can’t-miss — but the unique on-tap wine menu here is the standout, drawing on close relationships to some of the Willamette Valley’s most interesting producers, including Johan Vineyards, St. Reginald Parish, and Cameron Wines. 

people sit on two-tops on the uncovered rooftop of Kex, while others sit at the bar under an awning.
The rooftop patio at Lady of the Mountain, on the top floor of Kex
Marielle Dezurick

7. Bar Chamberlain

509 SE Grand Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 477-8396
(503) 477-8396
Portland’s newest hotel watering hole, Bar Chamberlain opened in the fall of 2021, following Hotel Grand Stark’s launch earlier in the year; the hotel was part of a years-long, multi-million dollar restoration by LA-based hospitality group Palisociety. Bar Chamberlain is understated and sleek, with art on the walls and a plush lounge atmosphere bathed in twilight-glowing neon. The concise cocktail menu (in particular the Tuition Money, made with mezcal and Cel-Ray soda) complements the standout new bar burger, with a poppy kaiser roll baked in-house by the excellent pastry program at Grand Stark Deli. 

Black bar stools with backs are lined up at the bar at Bar Chamberlain, with early 1900s New York tavern vibes.
Bar Chamberlain within the Hotel Grand Stark
Palisociety [Official]

8. Hey Love

920 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-6223
(503) 206-6223
A tropical oasis in the guise of a hotel bar, this jewel box lounge sits directly adjacent to the lobby of Jupiter Next, which opened to much fanfare in 2018. Amid lush overhanging greenery and so, so many tropical plants, Hey Love offers an escape of sorts from the concrete jungle of SE Burnside. The vacation vibes extend to the bar’s menu, which goes big on tropicalia — think a cherry cordial Cosmo, vodka hibiscus punch, or a tamarind-amaro-sarsaparilla mule riff named for old-school Portland institution Loprinzi’s. Snacks like the vegan ceviche made with hearts of palm, crab sliders with pickled ginger, or an elaborate house nacho plate with chile verde and sherry pickled jalapenos make Hey Love worthy of a full-on dinner, even considering the neighborhood’s surrounding talent.

A bar and a few two-tops are surrounded by hanging tropical plants, with tiki-esque hanging. light fixtures
The bar and dining room at Hey Love
Hey Love [Official]

9. Lolo Pass

1616 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 908-3074
(503) 908-3074
Another newcomer on the hotel scene, Lolo Pass opened in 2021, and boasts one of the city’s most comfortable lobbies from which to work, chill, and recover from the stress of travel. An all-day coffee bar service featuring Coava Coffee roasters makes this a great (and spacious) location for laptop activities, with plenty of room to stretch out and feel comfortable. Come 4 p.m., there’s local wine from producers like Eyrie Vineyards and Ovum, beers by Heater Allen and Von Ebert (to name just a few), and snack-y shareable plates of bagel bites, local cheese, and seasonal salads.

Two low-to-the-ground denim couches sit on a rug in the windows of Lolo Pass
The lounge area at Lolo Pass
Molly J. Smith / EPDX

