14 Air-Conditioned Portland Restaurants and Bars to Beat the Heat

Historically, Portland was part of a temperate Pacific coast that stretched from Seattle down to San Diego, with winters rarely below freezing and enviably mild summers. Consequently, few older homes and buildings — including many that house restaurants and bars — have air conditioning. Over the last decade, Portland summer weather has increasingly reached unprecedented, sometimes dangerous highs, making the too-few establishments with AC that much more precious. When the mercury creeps towards the triple digits, seek refuge in these bars and restaurants that will keep you cool inside and out.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.