Portland Restaurants and Bars Where You Can See Live Music

Portland has long been a live music city, and that tradition lives on at decades-old haunts and newer spots on the scene. Jazz bars with Italian food and stiff drinks serve as the setting for quartets and trios, while bars with burgers and wings welcome DJs and rappers to their small stages. Those with fantasies of live indie bands and rock shows will find performances in back rooms of bars and during patio shows on warm summer evenings, while those who are really looking for dinner and a show can pop into one of the city’s steakhouses or old school restaurants. Although a number of restaurants and bars in Portland host the occasional event with a band in the corner, this map specifically focuses on spots regularly hosting musicians and bands. For drag shows, this map may be a better fit.