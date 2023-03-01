16 Portland Restaurants Open for Lunch and Dinner Every Day

Finding restaurants open for lunch and dinner every day would have sounded incredibly simple just a few years ago, but as the pandemic has shifted the way restaurants operate, the concept has become somewhat rarefied. Many of Portland’s dining establishments are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, while others opt to only open for dinner service mid-week, eschewing the possibility of slow weekday lunches in favor of weekend-only brunch.

Here, one can find 16 sure bets for a great meal, all day, every day. For this map, we chose to go pretty literal with the word “restaurants,” focusing only on brick-and-mortar locations with ample seating, rather than food carts, stalls, or places that encourage grab-and-go. We also chose not to overlap with our list of date-worthy restaurants open on Mondays or open 24 hours, which, for the most part, follow the same guidelines.

