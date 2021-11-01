 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A couple sits on either side of a small outdoor table within one of Eem’s greenhouse-style, single-party dining cabanas.
A couple on a date at Eem
Molly J. Smith / EPDX

18 Date-Worthy Restaurants in Portland Actually Open on Mondays

Where to have a nice night out on a Monday, when many Portland restaurants are closed

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden Updated
A couple on a date at Eem
| Molly J. Smith / EPDX
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden Updated

Anyone who has searched for a nice dinner reservation on a Monday has noticed: Options slim down significantly at the beginning of the week. As the restaurant industry struggles to staff up, operating for a full week has become more challenging for restaurant owners; therefore, many restaurant workers take their “weekends” on Mondays and Tuesdays, as a way to still operate on Saturdays and Sundays. Still, for those of you who also have days off earlier in the week — or are just looking for somewhere nice to take a date, a friend, or an out-of-towner on a Monday — this map highlights a few top-notch options for a special night out, even when many of the city’s date spots are closed. Not all of these restaurants serve indoors; some are sticking to outdoor service on covered patios. However, every restaurant on this list is providing some sort of onsite service, whether you’re seeking a glass of wine, some nigiri, or a big bowl of pasta.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pastificio d’Oro

8737 N Lombard St
Portland, OR 97203
Visit Website

This Italian pop-up within Gracie’s Apizza in St. Johns is only available on Mondays and Tuesdays, so you know the team is bringing their A-game on Monday nights. Couples can split crescentine e formaggio — fried bread with cheese and mostarda — before a slab of stellar lasagna Bolognese or tortelloni in brown butter and sage. It’s open for onsite dining on the shared patio, with cocktails available from the nearby Garrison.

2. Gumba

1733 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
Visit Website

Gumba started as a cart, but now, Portlanders pop by the restaurant’s airy, floral-but-industrial dining room for candlelit dinners of house-made burrata with fry bread or pappardelle topped with braised beef. Opting for pasta is generally the move here, but it’s difficult to pass up a few after-dinner cannolis, as well. Gumba is open for onsite dining with proof of vaccination.

3. XLB

4090 N Williams Ave
Portland, OR 97227
Visit Website

There’s nothing like devouring steamer trays of xiao long bao and digging chopsticks into piles of pork and shrimp noodles on a first date. At this Williams Chinese restaurant, visitors can sip Tsingtao or lychee-lime soda while they wait for an assortment of dumplings and noodles — not to mention an easily shareable bowl of five-spice popcorn chicken. XLB is open for walk-in indoor and outdoor dining.

4. Eem

3808 North Williams Avenue st, 127
Portland, OR 97227
Visit Website

Within the heated cabanas at Eem, diners scoop spoonfuls of smoked lamb massaman curry and barbecue fried rice onto plates alongside elaborate, fruity cocktails made with lime froyo or Sichuan peppercorn. The intimate quarters and lively drinks make it a cool spot for dates, though be forewarned: Eem doesn’t take reservations, and it can fill up fast. If it’s too tricky to grab a spot onsite, Eem offers takeout.

5. Gado Gado

1801 NE Cesar E Chavez Blvd
Portland, OR 97212
Visit Website

Those really looking to impress can opt for the lavish rice table service at Gado Gado, a feast of various Indonesian dishes, sambals, and snacks, ranging from panipuri filled with corn to Balinese duck satay. In honor of the season, the meal ends with orange-cardamom apple cider doughnuts. The whole meal is $75 per person, with reserved seating available indoors and out. Gado Gado requires proof of vaccination for everyone 12 years or older.

6. St. Jack

1610 NW 23rd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
Visit Website

For those seeking a spot for an anniversary dinner, the chandelier-lit dining room at St. Jack is a strong contender. Couples should start with a glass of Champagne and some options from the raw bar — oysters on the half-shell, or maybe some chilled poached prawns with a gently spiced vadouvan aioli; diners uninterested in seafood can opt for a few gougeres and the city’s finest chicken liver mousse. When it comes to mains, however, it’s extremely hard to go wrong, from standards like mussels mariniere and steak frites to guinea hen with chestnuts or an aesthetically astounding mushroom vol au vent. It’s open for indoor or outdoor dining, with reservations.

7. Siri Indian Cuisine

1323 NW 23rd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
Visit Website

At this Northwest Portland Indian restaurant, diners will find an expansive menu, with a nice selection of Indo-Chinese staples, biryani, and meats straight out of the tandoor. Those looking for familiar favorites like tikka masala and lamb rogan josh will also find noteworthy versions here. Siri is open for indoor dining.

8. Republica

721 NW 9th Ave Suite #175
Portland, OR 97209
Visit Website

Couples looking for a special occasion spot should look to the brick dining room and lush patio at Republica, with its intricate and distinctive tasting menu. Any given visit may include shrimp or watermelon aguachile, a quesadilla Oaxaqueña with tri-colored masa, or a rice-and-bean risotto with chanterelles, followed by desserts like banana bourbon panna cotta or apple cake with bone marrow caramel. The restaurant’s optional wine pairing focuses on BIPOC winemakers and Mexican wineries, or diners could grab a cocktail from the nearby bar. It’s open for indoor or outdoor dining with proof of vaccination.

9. Takibi

2275 NW Flanders St
Portland, OR 97210
Visit Website

Takibi in Northwest Portland is a smart choice for a number of different scenarios: First dates can hang in the bar for soba okonomiyaki or brown butter bay shrimp rolls, while celebration dinners can involve scallop crudo, barley-miso-marinated lamb chops, and mussels steamed in sake. Either way, the beverage menu is stacked with big-spender cocktails, non-alcoholic mixed drinks, and a number of cool Oregon wines. It’s open for onsite dining with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

10. Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine | Pearl District

121 NW 9th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
Visit Website

The colorful Portland locations of this Bay Area Thai transplant serve panang curry with bone-in short rib, Hat Yai-style fried chicken with fried shallots, and shrimp tom yum alongside bowls of cerulean rice made with butterfly pea flower. The drinks at Farmhouse are often eye-catching, as well, topped with everything from rubber duckies to cotton candy; those who avoid booze will find a good selection of n/a drinks, including teas and whole young coconut. It’s open for walk-ins for onsite dining.

11. Laurelhurst Market

3155 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
Visit Website

Portland’s beloved, inventive East Burnside steakhouse is well-known for its house butchered meats and charcuterie, which become dishes like marinated-and-grilled hanger steaks with nuoc cham and charred broccoli, or dry-aged New York steaks with anchovy butter and boquerones. Laurelhurst Market can dress up or down — couples can opt for beef tartare, the Brandt Ranch rib-eye, and a bottle of something special from the cellar on an anniversary, or they can stick to steak frites and a burger for a casual mid-week dinner date. Laurelhurst is open for indoor dining with proof of vaccination, or outdoor dining on the covered and heated patio.

12. Lechon

113 SW Naito Pkwy
Portland, OR 97204
Visit Website

Right off the waterfront downtown, Lechon’s brick dining room and lengthy bar give it a nice, buzzy energy well-suited to a first date. Couples can start with small plates like anticuchos and tuna tiradito alongside mezcal cocktails, and if things are going well, they can stick around for achiote-marinated lamb chops or pollo a la brasa. Lechon is open for onsite dining, with reservations available.

13. Bullard Tavern

813 SW Alder St
Portland, OR 97205
Visit Website

The ritzy-but-accessible dining room of Bullard Tavern sits in view of the kitchen, where chefs plate towers of seafood and guajillo-rubbed chickens. The restaurant’s large-format margarita pitchers, creative snacks like smoked beef carpaccio, and impressive baked Alaska make it a fun spot for dates. Bullard Tavern is open for indoor dining with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 48 hours.

14. Mucca Osteria

1022 SW Morrison St
Portland, OR 97205
Visit Website

For a romantic setting with white tablecloths and high-end service, Mucca offers both full tasting menus and a la carte options, from seared sea scallops with shallot relish and saffron gel to tagliatelle that’s bright yellow with yolks. The restaurant’s prosciutto-wrapped ball of burrata is a particularly lovely way to start a meal at Mucca. The restaurant takes reservations for indoor dining with proof of vaccination.

15. Lazy Susan

7937 SE Stark St
Portland, OR 97215
Visit Website

The menu at Montavilla’s cozy Lazy Susan changes often, but the menu currently includes a number of cute date-night dishes: Fondue with house-baked bread, oysters on the half-shell, shrimp cocktail. When it comes to mains, however, anything that comes off the restaurant’s charcoal grill is a strong choice — especially when followed by a slice of peanut butter pie. The restaurant takes reservations, with indoor and outdoor seating.

16. Nimblefish

1524 SE 20th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
Visit Website

The full omakase at Nimblefish is the ideal special occasion option for those who love seafood. Nimblefish specializes in edomae-style sushi with an oft-changing menu; any given meal may include Hokkaido uni, conger eel, or a dessert of yuzu sorbet. Plus, the wine and sake lists at Nimblefish are often full of stunners. The full omakase is $75 per person, and diners can make a reservation online for indoor seating in the stylish dining room.

17. Pizzeria Otto FoPo

7122 SE Foster Rd
Portland, OR 97206
Visit Website

This pizzeria, with locations on Sandy and in Foster-Powell, serves a Neapolitan-esque wood-fired pie freckled with char, with standbys like margherita as well as Ezzo pepperoni, foraged wild mushroom, and a combination of prosciutto and arugula. The Italian-heavy wine list is reasonably priced, though diners will also find Rainier and San Pellegrino sodas on offer. The pizzeria is open for dine-in.

18. Portland Mercado

7238 SE Foster Rd
Portland, OR 97206
Visit Website

This Foster-Powell food cart pod allows for diners to try a number of different dishes from a variety of Latin American carts: Pickled-onion-topped kibis from Principe Maya, moles from Tierra del Sol, cheesy arepas from Que Bacano, and more. There’s a bar and a juice cafe inside for drinks, with plenty of outdoor seating.

