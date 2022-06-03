 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Mid-century chairs sit by the windows of the subway-tile-lined walls at Tope, surrounded by plants.
The rooftop space at Tope.
The Hoxton

15 Restaurants Where You Can Get Married in Portland

Private rooms, restaurant buyouts, and more

by Jenni Moore
The rooftop space at Tope.
| The Hoxton
by Jenni Moore

Now that COVID restrictions — including widespread mask requirements and the large gathering ban — have fizzled out, all those Portlanders who postponed weddings in 2020 and 2021 can finally get back on track. However, after the events of the last two+ years, some folks are looking for something a little more relaxed: a restaurant buyout, a private dinner. While many couples will opt for excursion weddings that take bring guests everywhere from Hood River to the coast, Bend, and beyond, there are plenty of great wedding settings right here in the Portland area’s many great restaurants and bars.

Please note: Some restaurants and venues are still enforcing COVID safety precautions like requiring masks and proof of vaccination. Check restaurant websites for current restrictions.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. McMenamins Cornelius Pass Roadhouse

4045 NE Cornelius Pass Rd
Hillsboro, OR 97124
(503) 640-6174
(503) 640-6174
While not technically in Portland proper, McMenamins’ Cornelius Pass location in Hillsboro makes for a picturesque and affordable wedding venue. Like the ever-popular barn aesthetic but on a budget? Get married on the outdoor lawn and have an indoor reception — complete with a tots bar and Black Rabbit red wine — set in the spot’s impressively toasty barn-like building.

2. Bar West

1221 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 208-2852
(503) 208-2852
Events were always a part of the plan at this Northwest Portland restaurant: In a gorgeous private dining room with exposed wooden beams and midcentury modern furnishings, the Bar West team offers in-house catering with dishes like porchetta meatballs and Pacific Northwestern seafood, inventive cocktails from the onsite bar, and in-house rentals for the event. The room seats 70, with standing room for 100.

3. Serratto Restaurant and Bar

2112 NW Kearney St
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 221-1195
(503) 221-1195
Ideal for small weddings, as well as anniversaries and rehearsal dinners, the private room at Serratto is the right balance of upscale and low-key. The bright and high-ceilinged Mediterranean restaurant’s two private rooms each seat 16, but can be combined to seat up to 40. The adjacent mezzanine can also be added on for pre-dinner reception of cocktails and appetizers.

A table lined with wine glasses at Serratto.
Private dining at Serratto.
Serratto

4. Andina

1314 NW Glisan St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 228-9535
(503) 228-9535
Stalwart Peruvian spot Andina provides an elegant wedding setting right in the Pearl District, where guests can enjoy the spot’s excellent ceviche and empanadas while sipping on pisco sours. The restaurant offers three private dining rooms, the largest of which is the Tupai room, which is fitted with a private bar and colorful Peruvian art, and can accommodate 66 guests seated or 100 standing.

Round tables are lit by globe light fixtures within Andina’s private dining room.
The Tupai room at Andina.
Alyson Levy

5. Departure Restaurant + Lounge

525 SW Morrison St 15th Floor 15th Floor
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 802-5370
(503) 802-5370
Rooftop bar and restaurant Departure’s exquisite lighting, modern ambiance, stellar rooftop views, and incredible Pan-Asian cuisine make it an ideal spot to get married in the heart of downtown Portland. Visitors can enjoy exceptional sushi, wings, fried chicken, wok-fired fried rice plates, and Kushiyaki selections (skewered proteins) cooked on Japanese charcoal. Departure offers a couple indoor spaces for intimate gatherings — including the State Room and Sea of Love room—which can accommodate 12 to 45 guests. Most notably, couples can rent out half or even the whole West Deck, and take advantage of some iconic city views during an outdoor cocktail reception of up to 125 standing, as well as access to a private indoor bar.

6. Portland City Grill

111 SW 5th Ave 30th Floor
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 450-0030
(503) 450-0030
Nestled on the swanky 30th floor of the US Bancorp Tower, also known as Big Pink, Portland City Grill’s private dining rooms all boast its gorgeous skyline views and a regal vibe that make for an indoor urban wedding. PCG’s private rooms can accommodate smaller groups up to 120 for seated lunch or dinner, or 175 for a cocktail-style reception.

7. Tope

15 NW 4th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 770-0500
(503) 770-0500
While the Hoxton hotel offers various rooms in its “apartment,” serving food from its Lovely Rita restaurant, the stunning rooftop views at the hotel’s Tope bar make for a delightfully sunny wedding backdrop, too, and is available for buyouts. The late sunset in the summer months offers more time for golden hour photography while guests get into the cocktail hour and reception. Wedding guests can also enjoy the convenience of on-site hotel accommodations, valet parking, and easy-access to other downtown bars for the after party.

8. Produce Row Cafe

204 SE Oak St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 232-8355
(503) 232-8355
If looking for an enchanting, casual wedding setting, buy out the space at Produce Row and take advantage of that expansive patio. A buy-out can accommodate up to 75 seated and 100 guests standing. Great in any season, the patio is covered, heated, dog-friendly, and fitted with picnic tables and glass ceilings that let in lots of natural light and year-round sky views.

9. Renata

626 SE Main St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 954-2708
(503) 954-2708
Wood-fired Italian restaurant Renata has two rooms — the Main Street Kitchen ‘Dough Room’ and another private dining room — that are ideal for micro-wedding receptions of no more than 25 guests. However, couples may choose instead to buy out the full restaurant and/or patio for larger celebrations, which can accommodate 80 to 150 guests indoors, and 120 to 200 guests with the addition of the patio.

10. Firehouse Restaurant

711 NE Dekum St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 954-1702
(503) 954-1702
Full-service venue Firehouse Restaurant in Northeast sets a romantic scene indoors, sporting charming brick walls, long tapered candles, and wood-fired oven that make for an exceedingly cozy urban wedding event. Guests can snack on house-made bread and butter, roasted vegetables, handcrafted pasta, wood-fired pizza, or whatever couples customize with the chef. The restaurant is home to a second-floor private room that can accommodate 40 seated or 60 standing, but couples can also buy out the full restaurant for larger celebrations up to 160 guests.

11. The Slide Inn

2348 SE Ankeny St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 341-1381
(503) 341-1381
German and modern American restaurant the Slide Inn works well for relaxed, cozy wedding celebrations for around 80 guests seated. Also onsite is the adjoined Jade Lounge, which is dimly lit and can be reserved alone for smaller celebrations of 50, or combined to a Slide Inn rental to accommodate up to 125 guests seated, or up to 180 for a cocktail-style event.

12. Xico

3715 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 548-6343
(503) 548-6343
This Mexican restaurant’s covered and heated courtyard patio is lovely for day time or evening events on its own (for up to 50 guests), adorned with lots of greenery and twinkling chandeliers, but couples can also can rent out a the Xico bar, adjoined back dining room, or a combination of all three spaces (for 60 to 70 guests). One of the few restaurants in the country that grind corn on site for tortillas, those considering gluten allergies and sensitivities will also love the fact that nearly the entire menu at Xico is gluten-free.

13. Salty's on the Columbia River

3839 NE Marine Dr
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 288-4444
(503) 288-4444
One of the rare restaurants in Portland proper to offer riverfront views, upscale seafood mainstay Salty’s On the Columbia River has two banquet rooms: the North Shore Room, which can accommodate 150 seated and 200 guests reception-style; the Private Wine Room for small weddings of 30 to 50, as well as the covered deck for 30 to 50 people. Couples will work with Salty’s to curate a customized menu that utilizes fresh, local ingredients. Salty’s has another added benefit: the opportunity to conveniently snap waterside photos of the couple at nearby park Broughton Beach, with Mt. Hood in the distance.

14. Amalfi's Italian Restaurant

4703 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 284-6747
(503) 284-6747
For an old-world Italian feel in a classic Portland restaurant, Amalfi’s offers two private dining rooms for intimate weddings and rehearsal dinners. The Chianti Room, upstairs, seats up to 45 guests, with arched windows and warm, yellow-hued walls. The North Dining Room, on the other hand, is better for larger groups, seating 50 to more than 100 people; it’s only available earlier in the day, however. Both rooms can accommodate Italian buffet service, cold appetizers, or even just a few pizzas and salad.

A white tablecloth lined table at Amalfi’s in Portland, Oregon.
Amalfi’s Chianti room.
Amalfi’s

15. McMenamins Edgefield

2126 SW Halsey St
Troutdale, OR 97060
(503) 669-8610
(503) 669-8610
For those wanting an historic feel, McMenamins Edgefield has a bit of everything. Edgefield is home to nine indoor and outdoor spaces of various sizes on the property to get hitched, and guests can enjoy exploring the grounds on the wedding day, or even staying in one of the onsite hotel rooms, golfing, and getting spa treatments.

