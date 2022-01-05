 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Hottest New Restaurants and Food Carts in Portland, January 2022

Two plates of khao man gai from Nong’s, with the side soup, rice, chicken, and ginger sauce.
Khao man gai from Nong’s Khao Man Gai
17 Sick Day Delivery Standbys to Order in Portland

Soups, smoothies, and — of course — Nong’s Khao Man Gai

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Khao man gai from Nong’s Khao Man Gai
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Whether it’s COVID-19, the flu, or just a bad cold, a lot of Portlanders are feeling ill right now. And when feeling ill, there are a few Portland dishes that have sustained us again and again: Nong’s super soup, mole amarillo from Tierra del Sol, a bowl of Mama Leone’s from Elephant’s.

If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that we need to take illness more seriously: No more heading to the office with the sniffles, and certainly no more dining out with a cough. Sick days and quarantines call for no-contact delivery, and now, more restaurants than ever have started showing up on third-party apps.

Obviously, third-party apps have their own host of problems, both for drivers and for restaurants; however, if the option is “use an app” or “expose everyone at a restaurant to your germs,” the former is obviously preferable. So there are a few golden rules to keep in mind: Check the restaurant’s website first for in-house delivery options, tip well (both the driver and the restaurant, if an option), provide detailed delivery instructions so drivers can find you quickly, and ask for no-contact delivery, to protect your delivery driver. When possible, opt for local companies like CCC over the big boys, and if you know you’re going to be isolating for a while, order a few extra items, for leftovers. Per usual, this map isn’t ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Mama Leone’s Soup at Elephants Delicatessen

115 NW 22nd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
Visit Website

Mama Leone’s from Elephant’s is a Portland tradition. A creamy tomato-chicken soup fortified with spinach, celery, and onions, it’s hearty enough to stand alone as a meal. Devotees order it by the quart, perhaps alongside a pint of “Elephant’s Cure,” a ginger-serrano-chile chicken soup truly designed for sick days. Order it via Caviar or DoorDash.

2. Turkey Noodle Soup or Beef Noodle Stew at Sunshine Noodles

2175 NW Raleigh St Suite 105
Portland, OR 97210
Visit Website

Chef Diane Lam’s take on turkey noodle soup, a feel-good heavy-hitter, has plenty of smart tweaks: It swaps the typical egg noodles for rice noodles, and the addition of Persian lime nuoc mam adds a hit of acid and heat ideal for someone with a stuffy nose. Those looking for something heartier can go for the beef noodle stew, similar to bo kho with a rich tomato broth and the heat of jalapeños. Sunshine Noodles offers delivery through its website.

3. Masoor Dal at Bhuna

704 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
Visit Website

Ah, the culinary salve that is Bhuna’s masoor dal, a stewed red lentil soup with plenty of ginger, garlic, and tomato. The gentle spice and creamy lentils are a life-saver, especially when dealing with a sore throat. The orders here are small, so it’s best to double-up; or, better yet, opt for the restaurant’s chana masala and eggplant-and-tomato, a trifecta of warm, gently spiced stewed veggies. Bhuna appears on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, and Caviar.

4. Fresh Prince of Brazil at Moberi

4220 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97217
Visit Website

Sometimes, something sippable feels better than sitting down to a full meal when sick. The Fresh Prince of Brazil is one of Moberi’s most popular smoothies for a reason: It has all the vitamin A of acai and goji berries, the potassium of bananas, the vitamin C of strawberries, and the fiber of all four — plus, it tastes really delicious. For those looking for a little protein, the addition of peanut or almond butter makes it taste like drinking a peanut butter and jelly sandwich (in a good way). Moberi is available on DoorDash and Postmates.

5. The congee-bao meal at Bao Bao

545 NE Couch St
Portland, OR 97232
Visit Website

Most of the menu at Bao Bao is flu-friendly, with a simple congee and wonton soup reinforcing the lineup of myriad bao options. The combo meal of congee and bao is a day’s worth of food for those with a light appetite when ill; the lightly sweet red bean bao, scallion-laden pork bao, and earthy chicken curry bao are all strong choices on the bun side of things. Those who aren’t into rice porridge can swap out the congee with wonton soup. Bao Bao appears on Caviar, Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, and DoorDash.

6. Oxtail Soup at Hat Yai

605 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
Visit Website

Hat Yai is most known for its shallot fried chicken and malayu curry, but the restaurant’s oxtail soup is a better option when feeling sick. The combination of tomato, Thai chile, and lemongrass provide a nice element of acid and heat, while the oxtail bones enrich the stock with depth. Those uninterested in oxtails can opt for one of the restaurant’s other soups, from the dtom som shrimp in a soothing ginger-tamarind broth to the bah kuh teh, a short rib soup stocked with mushrooms. Hat Yai offers delivery via its website.

7. Miso Ramen at Kinboshi Ramen

609 SE Ankeny St A
Portland, OR 97214
Visit Website

This SE Ankeny ramen shop makes one of the city’s finest tonkotsu broths, but for those under the weather, a thick pork bone broth can sometimes feel a little heavy. However, the vegan miso — made with a savory soy milk — is light and comforting, especially when loaded up with extra vegetables. It’s available mild or spicy. Kinboshi appears on Caviar and Grubhub.

8. Super Soup or Khao Man Gai at Nong's Khao Man Gai

609 SE Ankeny St C
Portland, OR 97214
Visit Website

It’s unlikely any dish is more treasured by sick Portlanders than Nong’s khao man gai. The chicken and rice is simple enough for stomach bugs, the broth soothing enough for sore throats, and a little hit of ginger and citrus in the sauce certainly couldn’t hurt. While the plain khao man gai is a classic for a reason, the restaurant’s super soup — a vat of the restaurant’s famous broth filled with chicken and rice — is good for those trying to replenish their liquids. At the very least, pros know to order an extra side of soup with their KMG. Nong’s is available on DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

9. Salt Bagel with Butter at Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels

1325 SE Tacoma St
Portland, OR 97202
Visit Website

When dealing with a tumultuous stomach, opting for something bland is often a safe bet. However, no one wants to be stuck eating saltines and plain toast. Enter: the salt bagel, which lands in the prime spot between comforting and inoffensive. Henry Higgins offers single bagels with butter or Earth Balance for delivery, as well as full dozens for those looking to stock up. They’re available via CCC, Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

10. This Will Make You Feel Good at Drink Mamey

1615 NE Killingsworth St
Portland, OR 97211
Visit Website

This NE Killingsworth juice bar offers a number of smoothies and drinks well-suited to those without an appetite — the vitamin-packed Majikal with pineapple and lemon, the hardcore Green is Good with spinach and celery, the Hood Rising smoothie bolstered with citrus and ginger. However, only one is named This Will Make You Feel Good, and Drink Mamey doesn’t lie: This lightly spicy and bright juice combines pineapple, lemon, ginger, turmeric, and orange, with a tiny bit of black pepper. It’s like drinking sunshine, even in Portland’s lengthy grey winter.

11. Dumpling Soup or Ba Mhee Tom Yum at Khao Moo Dang

3145 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
Visit Website

This Hawthorne Thai restaurant offers a number of soups, and really, any of them would work well when feeling sick. We have two suggestions, based on how you’re feeling: When looking for something mild and gentle, the restaurant’s dumpling soup with a pristine pork broth is the move. Those looking for something flavorful when dealing with a muted palate should opt for the ba mhee tom yum, an egg noodle soup in a sour-spicy broth, stacked high with pork loin and belly as well as wontons and bok choy. Khao Moo Dang offers delivery through its website, and also appears on Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates.

12. Chicken and Dumplings at Yonder

4636 NE 42nd Ave Suite A
Portland, OR 97218
Visit Website

Classic Southern cooking is a culinary weighted blanket ideal for someone seeking pure comfort. Maya Lovelace’s chicken and dumplings may be the ultimate comfort food, silky dumplings swimming in a not-too-thick country stew with chicken and winter vegetables. It’s available in an extra-large size for someone seeking leftovers. Yonder is available via Caviar and Uber Eats.

13. Pho or Mi Quang at Phở MeKha Restaurant

6846 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97213
Visit Website

Everyone has a go-to pho spot, and likely any one would do — however, Pho Mekha is a fun choice for those looking for guidance, with its extensive menu of other Vietnamese soups. The pho broth here is soulful, the roasted bones playing off of the toasty five spice in the broth, but those seeking something a little brighter may prefer mi quang, a tangle of turmeric noodles in an aromatic broth, joined by shrimp and a satisfyingly crunchy puffed rice cracker. It’s hard to go wrong here — hu tieu nam vang and bun bo hue are two other knockouts on the Pho Mekha menu. The restaurant is on DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub.

14. Mole Amarillo at Tierra del Sol

6935 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97213
Visit Website

Tierra Del Sol specializes in Oaxacan mainstays like tlayudas and tetelas, so of course, its moles are the supreme pick-me-up, simmering for hours with chiles and alliums. The sunny mole amarillo is mild but nuanced, thanks to the addition of hierba santa; Tierra del Sol loads their version with masa dumplings, chayote, and tender stewed chicken. Tierra del Sol is available via Postmates, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash.

15. Kimchi Jjigae at Chungdam Korean Fusion

7901 SE Powell Blvd. Suite# A1
Portland, OR 97206
Visit Website

Korean food, with its fermented veggies and welcome spice, offers a number of smart choices for those looking to feel better — bright-red soondubu jjigae, swirling with soft tofu; galbi tang, loaded with short rib; milky-white seolleongtang, rich in calcium. However, it’s hard to beat the punch of kimchi jjigae, a homey kimchi stew layered with pork and tofu; it has a touch of heat, a ton of vitamins (thank you, kimchi), and all the comfort-food vibes one could want. Chungdam appears on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grubhub.

16. Wonton Soup or Congee at Master Kong

8435 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97266
This sweet Chinese spot on SE Division has a menu full of sick day delicacies. The restaurant’s numerous varieties of congee come loaded with everything from salted pork ribs to stewed chicken. The restaurant’s wonton noodle soup is one of the city’s finest, with a broth packing serious depth without feeling heavy or too salty. And for those with a weak stomach, a mild steamed bun should do the trick. Master Kong is on Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub.

17. Birria en Caldo at Birrieria PDX Division

16544 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97236
Visit Website

Birrieria PDX specializes in birria de res, braised beef often stuffed in cheesy tacos, quesadillas, and, in the case of this cart, crunch wraps. But when feeling under the weather, it’s best to stay simple: the birria en caldo is just a tub of the braised beef in its rich broth, with a side of rice and tortillas. Those looking for some sinus-clearing can add a side of the hot salsa, to pour over rice or directly in the soup (not that it needs it). Birrieria PDX is on DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats.

