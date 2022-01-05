17 Sick Day Delivery Standbys to Order in Portland

Whether it’s COVID-19, the flu, or just a bad cold, a lot of Portlanders are feeling ill right now. And when feeling ill, there are a few Portland dishes that have sustained us again and again: Nong’s super soup, mole amarillo from Tierra del Sol, a bowl of Mama Leone’s from Elephant’s.

If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that we need to take illness more seriously: No more heading to the office with the sniffles, and certainly no more dining out with a cough. Sick days and quarantines call for no-contact delivery, and now, more restaurants than ever have started showing up on third-party apps.

Obviously, third-party apps have their own host of problems, both for drivers and for restaurants; however, if the option is “use an app” or “expose everyone at a restaurant to your germs,” the former is obviously preferable. So there are a few golden rules to keep in mind: Check the restaurant’s website first for in-house delivery options, tip well (both the driver and the restaurant, if an option), provide detailed delivery instructions so drivers can find you quickly, and ask for no-contact delivery, to protect your delivery driver. When possible, opt for local companies like CCC over the big boys, and if you know you’re going to be isolating for a while, order a few extra items, for leftovers. Per usual, this map isn’t ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.