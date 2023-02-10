 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Plants hang from the rafters in the colorful dining room at Akadi in Southeast Portland.
The dining room at Akadi.
Molly J. Smith/Eater Portland

Portland’s Primo Special Occasion Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians

Dining destinations for meatless date nights, anniversaries, and other celebrations

by Waz Wu
View as Map
The dining room at Akadi.
| Molly J. Smith/Eater Portland
by Waz Wu

In a city with an abundance of vegan and vegetarian options, finding a special occasion worthy restaurant — like a tasting menu experience for an anniversary, an intimate date night spot, or lively dining room to celebrate a birthday — is, surprisingly, not always easy to come by. Spanning different cuisines, settings, and price ranges, this map delves into some of Portland’s restaurants for those special moments. Here, you’ll find Portland’s only all-vegan handmade pasta shop, minimalist Vietnamese fine dining, wood-fired Haitian family-style cuisine, and a pop-up rooted in traditional Chinese medicine.

Nowadays, many restaurants, such as Morchella, Old Pal, and Gumba, offer a standout vegan dish or two. However, this map focuses on fully vegan restaurants or places with enough vegan dishes to build an entire spread for sharing. In an effort to explore a wider variety of restaurants, this map also does not feature places from Eater’s vegan and vegetarian essentials map that are well-known vegan date night favorites, like Epif or Fermenter. For even more ideas, visit Eater’s romantic restaurants and bars map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Takibi

Part of outdoor goods store Snow Peak on Northwest 23rd Avenue, Takibi — the Japanese word for bonfire — specializes in foods cooked over an open hearth. Diners can watch the action in the kitchen, depending on where they’re seated in the sleek, minimalist dining room. On any given visit, the seasonal small plates menu may include grilled shishito peppers, falafel-like fritters made of chickpea and shiitake, char siu-like chicken of woods mushroom, or blueberry mitsumame with yuzu agar and blueberry syrup. The kitsune soba’s light dashi balances the bolder, smokier flavors that come out of the fire. On weekends, catch the vegan teishoku set with fried green tomatoes, Japanese curry, and green bean shiraae. The bar program includes thoughtfully concocted cocktails, like the Fir Coat made with Japanese gin and Douglas Fir brandy, as well as sake and nonalcoholic mixed drinks. 

2275 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97210
(971) 888-5713
(971) 888-5713

Outfitted with leafy plants and paper umbrellas, Northwest 21st Avenue’s Top Burmese is an exploration into the Indian culinary influences of Myanmar. Vegan offerings include crispy triangle-shaped samosas served with sweet-and-spicy chili sauce, lightly funky fermented tea leaf salads, and turmeric-laden chickpea tofu curry with aromatic coconut rice. If you’re not able to get a table at Top Burmese, Kalvin and Poe Myint also operate Burma Joy, focusing more on Chinese dishes of Myanmar like kyay oh rice noodles, located a 10-minute walk away. Those who live in Beaverton can visit sister restaurant Bistro Royale. The vibrant cuisine and beautifully decorated dining rooms are memorable, but another highlight of visiting a Top Burmese restaurant is its fleet of robot servers ready to whisk bowls of khao soi to tables.

413 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 477-5985
(503) 477-5985

Kann

A tribute to Gregory Gourdet’s Haitian heritage, Kann is one of the most highly anticipated restaurant openings that Portland has seen in some time. The dining room is gorgeous, with its white oak furniture and high ceilings, but the best seat in the house is at the counter, with a view of the kitchen and roaring fire. Those who are lucky enough to snag a reservation can request the vegan menu — everything is gluten-free, by default — featuring family-style dishes like plantain brioche buns with whipped epis butter, fried green plantains with sliced avocado and spicy pikliz, blackened cabbage with African pepper sauce, peanut creamed collard greens, and a habanero-spiced chocolate peanut butter tart. For a quieter post-dinner nightcap, drop by moody subterranean bar Sousòl for cocktails and zero-proof beverages, paired with bar snacks like Trinidadian doubles — a curried chickpea flatbread with tamarind chutney.

548 SE Ash St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 702-0290
(503) 702-0290

Berlu

Berlu remains one of the few Portland restaurants offering vegan and vegetarian tasting menus, and the experience is truly one-of-a-kind. Vince Nguyen offers a unique expression of Vietnamese cuisine through his minimalist-yet-intricate fine dining plates that evolve through the seasons. On one visit, diners might find delicate rice crackers, noodle-like cordycep mushrooms in a vegetable broth, and cylinders of lemongrass-marinated golden beets and turnip accompanied by persimmon-coconut custard and a test tube of ginger-eucalyptus tea. Vietnamese street snacks like bánh bèo rice paper crepes topped with roasted maitakes and gluten-free baked goods from Berlu Bakery appear on the menu, as well. To request a meatless menu at Berlu, indicate your dietary preferences when placing reservations through Tock

605 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

Bar Casa Vale

Although tapas revolve largely around meat and seafood, vegans and vegetarians will be pleasantly surprised by this eastside tapas bar. One side of the sprawling dining room is lined with the turquoise-tiled bar, the other with large arched windows. However, once seated, the tables feel intimate, suitable for small groups and date nights. The menu includes a number of vegetable plates, many of which are vegan: hearty tomato-topped toast, fried cauliflower with piri-piri salsa, and pearl couscous Brussels sprouts salad. To accompany the tapas, one of Bar Casa Vale’s three centerpiece paellas comes with seasonal vegetables, radish slices, and microgreens. A highlight of the extensive bar menu is the selection of Iberian-style gin and tonics, served with rosemary, cucumber, and citrus twists.

215 SE 9th Ave Suite 109, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 477-9081
(503) 477-9081

Lilla

Many of Portland’s pasta shops can whip up a vegan dish or two, but Lilla is the only one that’s entirely vegan with a number of gluten-free options, as well. At this cute cafe with tiled walls, butcher block tables, and bright blue eiffel chairs, start with small plates of potato croquettes with rosemary-garlic aioli, eggplant parmesan, and mushroom-topped polenta cakes. Large enough for sharing, entrees like handmade tagliolini with basil-hazelnut pesto and roasted squash risotto with pine nuts make Lilla a popular spot for vegan pasta and wine date nights. Although pasta is the restaurant’s specialty, it also serves margherita, pepperoni, and mushroom personal pizzas topped with sunflower mozzarella and almond parmesan.

960 SE Madison St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 719-4934
(503) 719-4934

Akâdi

Located near Ladd’s Addition, this West African restaurant transforms a giant industrial space into one of Portland’s most welcoming and lively dining destinations. Diners can nibble on tasty potato-filled pastels, crispy cassava fries, and fried sweet plantains — all served with Fatou Ouattara’s house-made Akâdi sauces — at comfy couches along the sunset orange ombre wall. Arranged around a large fiddle fig tree beneath a ceiling of light bulbs, hanging plants, and exposed wooden rafters, larger tables are ideal for groups sharing entrees like tchieboudjen mushroom stew and creamy peanut stew with fufu, paired with African wines, cocktails, and beer. As a bonus, Akâdi has live jazz, Afrobeat, and R&B nights.

1001 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 271-7072
(971) 271-7072

Blossoming Lotus

Located in the Irvington neighborhood, this stylish vegan bistro with high ceilings and windows lined with plants is best known for its organic juices and healthy vegetable-centric fare. One of Blossoming Lotus’s longtime staples, the raw vegan nachos with spicy and nutty dehydrated chips topped with pecan chorizo crumbles, is a great choice for sharing. Entrees include a lentil-walnut burger on ciabatta bun and lemon-pepper-cashew cream pasta, while specials and multi-course menus feature dishes like oyster mushroom-tofu “crab cakes” with tomato caviar and lasagna with cashew bechamel sauce. The bar serves vegan wines and cocktails made with ingredients like mango-chili agua fresca and beet-infused vodka. 

1713 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97212
(503) 228-0048
(503) 228-0048

Maruti

This inviting, family-run vegetarian Indian restaurant with mandala wallpaper, ceramic tiles, and warm glowing lights is a Hawthorne neighborhood gem. Best enjoyed family-style, Maruti offers plenty of vegan dishes, such as samosa chole, onion-potato pakoras, daal tadka, chana masala, and vegetable biryani. Chef Rudra Parmar also serves vegan versions of Indian dishes that traditionally rely on dairy products (yogurt, paneer, ghee), including coconut cream-based tikka masala and buttery garlic naan — plus hard-to-find gluten-free naan too. Find vegan mango lassi, a coconut rose water mocktail, and classic cocktails like Manhattans and Old Fashioneds with an Indian twist, on the drink menu.

1925 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 236-0714
(503) 236-0714

Ichiza Kitchen

Portland’s only all-vegan dim sum house is now a pop-up at Aimsir Distilling’s Emerald Room every Sunday. Diners can catch a glimpse into the distillery floor while enjoying small plates of char siu bao, chile oil wontons, beancurd skin rolls, and bunny-shaped bawan dumplings. While amethyst-colored botanical cocktails are quite a departure from traditional dim sum tea service, the swanky Art Deco-influenced tasting room with bar and lounge seating makes for an excellent date night spot. Those looking to dine out on Mondays can check out Cyrus Ichiza’s new Italian-style concept Spina Rosa, featuring tapioca shrimp scampi, spaghetti and meatballs, and caprese salad with vegan mozzarella rosettes — also at the Emerald Room.

2117 NE Oregon St Suite 202, Portland, OR 97232
(971) 213-1085
(971) 213-1085

Lokanta

In the Clinton neighborhood, diners gather over spreads of rustic meze, glasses of “lion’s milk” raki, and cardamom-fig-infused Old Fashioneds with traditional Turkish folk music in the background. Wrapped in blue floral accents, the Turkish tavern even has a shelf displaying the chef’s picks of olive oils and spices. Although some know Turkish cuisine for its meat kebabs, Umut Matkap centers much of Lokanta’s menu on vegetable dishes that he enjoys from his home country, such as borulce salatasi black-eyed pea salad, tekmilli fava bean spread topped with dill and lemony red onions, and patlican ezme smoked eggplant with pomegranate dressing. To dine in true meyhane fashion, nibble through dips and salads and sip anise-flavored raki, while enjoying conversation with friends.

2601 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 420-2853
(971) 420-2853

Mestizo

In a cool, breezy space on Southeast Division, groups of friends and couples on dates share stuffed Beyond meat or mushroom empanadas balanced by the spicy pop of pikliz, as well as inventive vegan snacks like coconut meat ceviche or fried banana flower tacos. Cocktails here come from countries throughout Latin America, from Brazilian caipirinhas to Peruvian pisco sours, though a lovely selection of nonalcoholic cocktails uses things like leche de tigre and pineapple juice for a very compelling alternative. With a warm, vibrant environment and plenty of dishes to share, Mestizo is a natural choice for celebration dinners.

2910 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 384-2273
(503) 384-2273

Wajan

A meal at this tavern-like restaurant on East Burnside feels like a quick visit to Jakarta, thanks to the enticing smell of spices, elaborate batik tablecloths, and murals depicting Indonesian landmarks. Wajan is a great introduction to traditional Indonesian cuisine, from snacks like gorengan deep-fried fritters to larger plates like nasi uduk with stir-fried tempeh, tapioca crackers, and pickled vegetables in turmeric peanut sauce. To make the latter vegan, ask for curried jackfruit in place of the egg. For extra heat, order one of Wajan’s house-made sambals. Diners will also find homestyle dishes that owner Feny grew up eating, like tahu goreng nanas — a fried tofu, pineapple, and greens dish from her parent’s hometown of Medan in North Sumatra. Cendol, a popular street food made of green jelly, sweetened coconut milk, and crushed ice, makes a great dessert for sharing.

4611 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97215
(503) 206-5916
(503) 206-5916

Surong

This creative new vegan concept from food blogger-turned-chef Hannah Che draws its inspiration from traditional Chinese medicine. Using Chinese philosophies — like herbal medicine, the five flavor profiles, and yin and yang — and cooking techniques from her cookbook The Vegan Chinese Kitchen, the chef serves elegant plates like five-spiced yuca-taro cakes topped with Sichuan dry pot brassicas and crystal dumplings stuffed with beets and shiitake mushrooms at monthly pop-ups. Surong also celebrates centuries old traditional Buddhist dishes, like Chinese vegetarian “goose” made of beancurd skin and julienned vegetables. For pop-up details and reservations, follow along on Instagram

4546 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 899-4245
(503) 899-4245

