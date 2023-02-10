Portland’s Primo Special Occasion Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians

In a city with an abundance of vegan and vegetarian options, finding a special occasion worthy restaurant — like a tasting menu experience for an anniversary, an intimate date night spot, or lively dining room to celebrate a birthday — is, surprisingly, not always easy to come by. Spanning different cuisines, settings, and price ranges, this map delves into some of Portland’s restaurants for those special moments. Here, you’ll find Portland’s only all-vegan handmade pasta shop, minimalist Vietnamese fine dining, wood-fired Haitian family-style cuisine, and a pop-up rooted in traditional Chinese medicine.

Nowadays, many restaurants, such as Morchella, Old Pal, and Gumba, offer a standout vegan dish or two. However, this map focuses on fully vegan restaurants or places with enough vegan dishes to build an entire spread for sharing. In an effort to explore a wider variety of restaurants, this map also does not feature places from Eater’s vegan and vegetarian essentials map that are well-known vegan date night favorites, like Epif or Fermenter. For even more ideas, visit Eater’s romantic restaurants and bars map.

