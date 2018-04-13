The 17 Finest Vietnamese Restaurants in Portland

With restaurants like Ha VL gaining national attention and neighborhood pho-centric hotspots raking in locals, Portland’s Vietnamese scene continues to thrive, serving up steaming dishes filled with the fragrance of star anise and lemongrass, kissed with the brightness of fresh basil and lime.

In recent years, several immigrant and first-generation-owned Vietnamese restaurants and carts have broadened and stretched Portland’s selection of Vietnamese food to include things like jackfruit banh mi, pork served with woven sheets of rice noodles, cardamom-infused iced coffee, and sweet-and-porky thit kho. Some favorites have evolved, like Việt-Kiều food cart Matta and the Chém Gió pop-up transitioning into residencies. New bold ideas are taking root, like the Vietnamese-inflected breakfast pop-up Mémoire Cà Phê from a supergroup of the city’s diasporic chefs and creatives. There’s also newcomers Paper Bridge, bringing lesser-seen Northern Vietnamese dishes to Southeast Portland.

This map is intended to cover Vietnamese food broadly, from old favorites like An Xuyen Bakery and Pho Oregon to new upstarts. Pho and banh mi enthusiasts would do well to also check out Eater Portland’s maps dedicated to those dishes. Note: The points on this map guide are not ranked; rather, they’re organized geographically.