17 Portland Restaurant Patios for Outstanding Outdoor Dining Year-Round

The Cocktail Heatmap: Where to Drink Right Now in Portland

Where to Eat and Drink on Portland’s Restaurant-Packed Belmont Street

Pastries at Berlu.
Berlu’s ongoing bakery pivot is one of Portland’s finest places for Vietnamese sweets.
Berlu

The 17 Finest Vietnamese Restaurants in Portland

Where to find pho, banh mi, bun bo hue, and more

by Nick Woo and Krista Garcia Updated
Berlu’s ongoing bakery pivot is one of Portland’s finest places for Vietnamese sweets.
| Berlu
by Nick Woo and Krista Garcia Updated

With restaurants like Ha VL gaining national attention and neighborhood pho-centric hotspots raking in locals, Portland’s Vietnamese scene continues to thrive, serving up steaming dishes filled with the fragrance of star anise and lemongrass, kissed with the brightness of fresh basil and lime.

In recent years, several immigrant and first-generation-owned Vietnamese restaurants and carts have broadened and stretched Portland’s selection of Vietnamese food to include things like jackfruit banh mi, pork served with woven sheets of rice noodles, cardamom-infused iced coffee, and sweet-and-porky thit kho. Some favorites have evolved, like Việt-Kiều food cart Matta and the Chém Gió pop-up transitioning into residencies. New bold ideas are taking root, like the Vietnamese-inflected breakfast pop-up Mémoire Cà Phê from a supergroup of the city’s diasporic chefs and creatives. There’s also newcomers Paper Bridge, bringing lesser-seen Northern Vietnamese dishes to Southeast Portland.

This map is intended to cover Vietnamese food broadly, from old favorites like An Xuyen Bakery and Pho Oregon to new upstarts. Pho and banh mi enthusiasts would do well to also check out Eater Portland’s maps dedicated to those dishes. Note: The points on this map guide are not ranked; rather, they’re organized geographically.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Chém Gió

Between taking over the kitchen here at Mosaic Taphouse and over at Southeast Portland’s White Owl Social Club, there might not be anyone making Vietnamese food and having as much fun playing with nostalgia and modernity as the team behind Chém Gió. The idea is to capture that vibey drinking culture owner Anh Tran associated with cutting it up with friends, noshing on bánh khọt and xôi xéo all the while.

7955 North Lombard Street, Portland, Oregon 97203
Food at Chem Gio. Noel Dong

Lela's Bistro

Located in a 1908 Nob Hill Victorian on NW 23rd Avenue, Lela’s Bistro dishes up anise-blessed bowls of pho alongside flaky, 12-inch Binh Minh baguettes filled with mouthwatering proteins like tender pork belly or succulent bulgogi. For those who can’t stand to make a choice, the banh mi has an optional side of a cup of pho.

1524 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
Pork belly banh mi
Nick Woo/EPDX

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

Diners can twirl vermicelli as late as midnight at this pink parasol-studded, café-meets-trendy-bar in downtown Portland. The menu is extensive, offering sugar cane shrimp and rice plates with creative cocktails as an added bonus. Even with the addition of a covered outdoor seating area, wait times can still be treacherous; those unwilling to wait can opt for takeout or delivery.

835 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 222-0047
(503) 222-0047

Lúa

Airy and stylish Lúa on North Williams comes from the team behind Vietnamese deli, Lotus Kitchen, so it’s guaranteed that the banh mi game is on point. Where the modern restaurant also excels is in little touches like the house-made boba and bánh hỏi, woven rice vermicelli wrapped into rolls to accompany proteins like crispy-skinned slices of pork belly and grilled meatballs. The shop’s bánh hỏi also comes with pickled vegetables and cucumber slices, topped with crushed peanuts and mint, plus nuoc cham for dipping.

3971 N Williams Ave Suite 103, Portland, OR 97227
Food at Lúa. Lúa

Berlu

Berlu’s pandemic pivot to a weekend Vietnamese takeout bakery was a success by most measures. Chef Vince Nguyen eventually started adding noodle soups to the menu, and now he’s reintroducing the upscale multi-course tasting menus the restaurant was originally known for — this time, incorporating Vietnamese ingredients, techniques, and dishes. The bakery remains open, and the tasting menu is available by reservation only via Tock. The bakery remains open on Sundays, for those craving springy, lime-green-colored bánh bò nướng.

605 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
Pastries at Berlu. Berlu

The Paper Bridge

Hanoi’s cầu giấy (paper bridge in English) district served as not just the namesake for one of Portland’s most popular new Vietnamese destinations, but also the ambiance and dishes. Co-owners and co-chefs Quynh Nguyen and Carlo Reinardy make their own rice noodles, bringing over 20 years of experience as a chef to the kitchen for dishes including Vân Đình-style grilled duck served with glass noodles.

828 Southeast Ash Street, Portland, Oregon 97214
Food at the Paper Bridge. The Paper Bridge

Friendship Kitchen

From the bright green walls to the cheekily named cocktails like “White Man’s Tears,” owner Trang Nguyen’s ebullient personality shines through in this Kerns restaurant with extensive outdoor seating. The menu includes traditional dishes like spicy bún bò Huế and twists like cauliflower wings and the Hoi An banh mi that incorporates Laughing Cow cheese (which isn’t exactly an aberration). The must-order, however, has to be the restaurant’s luc lac, which gets a little hit of sweetness with a touch of pineapple juice.

2333 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232
Inside of Friendship Kitchen. Friendship Kitchen

Portland Cà Phê

This micro coffee roaster wants to raise Vietnam’s profile as a coffee producer. Run by a former barista whose family owns the House of Bánh Mì, Kimberly Dam branched out on her own during the pandemic. Of course, the cafe serves Vietnamese iced coffee with condensed milk, though it also offers matcha and hot chocolate flavored with optional syrups, including rose, ube, and lavender, as well as a selection of banh mi. The cafe has also developed house roasts for other local Vietnamese spots, Matta and Mama Dút.

2815 SE Holgate Blvd, Portland, OR 97202

Annam VL

From the same family behind Ha VL comes Belmont Street’s latest destination restaurant, a place for daily soup offerings and comforting Vietnamese small plates. This is the family’s third restaurant, the second being Rose VL, and the business takes over the former Batterfish space. Head here for hủ tiếu Mỹ Tho, rice noodles in a pork and seafood broth with quail eggs and pork liver, amongst other regional delights.

3336 Southeast Belmont Street, Portland, Oregon 97214
An Xuyen Bakery

This neighborhood fave is home to some of the best banh mi on the east side. Portlanders can choose from over a dozen different banh mi sandwiches, such as barbecue pork and veggie tofu, stuffed in fresh-baked crusty baguettes. Those looking for something outside the baguette can grab a meatball bao. Diners should also save room for one of the bakery’s many French-inspired pastries, including its guava cookies.

5345 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
BBQ pork banh mi
Nick Woo/EPDX

Rose VL Deli

Nestled in a Jade District strip mall, Ha VL’s celebrated sister crafts outstanding, meticulously constructed Vietnamese soups six days a week. Peppery pork ball soup with vermicelli noodles and turmeric noodles in pork broth are highlights. Also of note, late chef-meets-owner-meets-matriarch Ha (Christina) Luu was a James Beard Award semifinalist. Soups tend to sell out by 1 p.m., so those interested should arrive for a noodle brunch.

6424 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
Meghan McCarron/Eater

Pho Mekha Restaurant

Pho Mekha’s savory and aromatic pho stocks are lauded as some of the best in Portland, though the larger menu is also well-stocked with other fantastic noodle soups. Mekha’s Mì Quảng, swirling turmeric noodles tangled in tail-on prawns and quail eggs, is one of the city’s best, thanks to its tangy-yet-savory broth. Another great choice, available at the NE Sandy Blvd locale, is the Phnom Penh noodles, garnished with chrysanthemum greens — try ordering them dry with the pork broth on the side. Most soups come with a side plate of sprouts, herbs, and a host of condiments to choose from, including the signature house garlic.

6846 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
Phnom Penh egg noodles
Nick Woo/EPDX

Bui Natural Tofu

As the name implies, this little Montavilla shop specializes in tofu, though that undersells what’s on offer. Sure, there’s freshly made tofu in varying levels of firmness, but there’s also ready-to-eat fried tofu flavored with lemongrass or fried onions, as well as salad rolls incorporating sliced tofu, and golden fried tofu pockets stuffed with minced pork and scallions. Colorful layered desserts and delicate rice flour crepes are often available (items can sell out before closing) for anyone averse to the multifaceted charms of bean curd.

520 NE 76th Ave, Portland, OR 97213
Outside of a building. Bui Natural Tofu

Hanoi Kitchen

North Vietnamese dishes are the specialty at this spacious, family-run restaurant in Montavilla. The restaurant is a stalwart for hot noodle soups like crabmeat and escargot vermicelli, as well as its steamed rice crepes with lime-chile dipping sauce. There are loads of meatless options, too, including a vegetarian version of fish sauce.

7925 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
Pho Oregon Restaurant

Open since 2003, this spacious neighborhood institution is a well-oiled machine, serving up over twenty different steaming hot bowls of pho that arrive in short order. Along with sprouts and basil, the pho ga comes with a substantial pile of delicate vermicelli noodles, tender slices of chicken, and a side of ginger-laden sweet chili sauce.

2518 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220
A pair of chopsticks hold up a tangle of noodles above a bowl of pho, with pieces of tripe and meatballs floating among chopped cilantro and basil
Beef pho
Nick Woo/EPDX

Teo Bun Bo Hue

There’s really just three choices at this Jade District restaurant: a lighter profile pho ga with bone-in chicken, a beef pho complete with bone-in ribs, or its namesake, a tangy-salty-spicy-sweet soup from Central Vietnam that comes brimming with pork knuckles, congealed blood cakes, and rice noodles. Each comes with a pile of fresh sprouts and herbs. Teo Bun Bo Hue arguably offers the city’s finest version of its namesake dish.

8220 SE Harrison St #230, Portland, OR 97216
Nick Woo/EPDX

Van Hanh Vegetarian Restaurant

Vegetarians and vegans, rejoice. For meatless spins on traditional Vietnamese dishes, the mindful Buddhist nuns at Van Hahn know what’s up. A must-try is the house special, a faux roasted “pork belly” made from bean curd, wheat, tapioca, and rice flour.

8446 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266
Related Maps