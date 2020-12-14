Where to Find Standout Food and Drinks in Portland’s West Hills

The West Hills area of Portland is situated roughly in between Beaverton and downtown Portland. Though mostly residential — and not often considered a food “hotspot” in Portland — recent years have seen places like Tito’s Taquitos go on to become city-wide hits. Larger restaurant groups like the Sesame Collective have started to open restaurants in the area as well, suggesting that the area may be shifting into a dining destination.

Spread across both Multnomah and Washington county, many of the restaurants and carts featured on this list make for great destination dining, from old-school drive-ins to garden brunches to intimate cafes that have served their local communities for decades. For more of the west side, check out our Multnomah Village, Goose Hollow, Beaverton, and Hillsboro maps.