 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Eat, Drink, and Relax Near Mt. Hood

13 Real-Deal Fried Chicken Spots in Portland

This Summer’s Top Spots for Dairy-Free Frozen Treats

More in Portland, OR See more maps
A flat lay shot of dishes including taquitos, tacos, and a brownie on top of a table.
Tito’s Taquitos.
Janey Wong/Eater Portland

Where to Find Standout Food and Drinks in Portland’s West Hills

Burgers, bento, pho, and more between downtown and Beaverton

by Nick Townsend and Thom Hilton Updated
View as Map
Tito’s Taquitos.
| Janey Wong/Eater Portland
by Nick Townsend and Thom Hilton Updated

The West Hills area of Portland is situated roughly in between Beaverton and downtown Portland. Though mostly residential — and not often considered a food “hotspot” in Portland — recent years have seen places like Tito’s Taquitos go on to become city-wide hits. Larger restaurant groups like the Sesame Collective have started to open restaurants in the area as well, suggesting that the area may be shifting into a dining destination.

Spread across both Multnomah and Washington county, many of the restaurants and carts featured on this list make for great destination dining, from old-school drive-ins to garden brunches to intimate cafes that have served their local communities for decades. For more of the west side, check out our Multnomah Village, Goose Hollow, Beaverton, and Hillsboro maps.

Read More

Skyline Restaurant

Copy Link

Situated on a peak in Forest Park, this drive-in has been serving American diner favorites since 1935. With its red vinyl booths and wood-paneled walls, Skyline is Portland at its most Twin Peaks, with customers old and young enjoying quarter-pound cheeseburgers, chili cheese fries, and a wide variety of flavored milkshakes, like butterscotch, hot fudge, and cherry pie.

1313 NW Skyline Blvd, Portland, OR 97229
(503) 292-6727
(503) 292-6727

Also featured in:

Cornell Farm Cafe

Copy Link

This fourth-generation nursery has been a destination for Portland’s plant-buyers for more than thirty years. Recently, part of what’s made the shopping experience so special has been the addition of a farmhouse brunch, including daily quiches and eggs Benedict with arugula on cheddar-onion biscuits. Start, or finish, with some of the house-made baked goods, like cinnamon sugar doughnut holes or marionberry galettes.

8212 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225
(503) 292-9895
(503) 292-9895

Vista Spring Cafe

Copy Link

For more than 30 years, the Vista Spring Cafe has been one of Portland’s great hidden gems. Here, families enjoy fresh-baked focaccia, hand-spun milkshakes, and pizzas topped with sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, and goat cheese before heading up to take in the views at nearby Council Crest Park.

2440 SW Vista Ave, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 222-2811
(503) 222-2811

Phở Nguyên Restaurant

Copy Link

Phở Nguyên serves some of the richest, meatiest pho in town. Carnivores will find an impressive list of options including round, flank, tendon, brisket, tripe, and meatballs. For those who aren’t willing to risk driving home with a hot bowl of pho, Nguyen also offers rice and vermicelli plates loaded with crispy grilled pork and shrimp.

4795 SW 77th Ave, Portland, OR 97225
(503) 297-3389
(503) 297-3389

Also featured in:

Phat Cart

Copy Link

The bento and sandwich cart that expanded into a downtown favorite offers most of the same menu items as its brick-and-mortar counterpart, including the Mr. Miyagi, a crisp fried chicken sandwich with avocado and lime aioli. Vegans will find the vegan bento satisfyingly filling, loaded with avocado, zucchini, crisp tofu, and topped with gochujang.

6238 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 516-1697
(503) 516-1697

Sasquatch Brewing Co.

Copy Link

Sasquatch Brewing’s location in Hillsdale sells the company’s lauded beers and ciders on a rotating tap list, or in cans to go, from a 1920s-era commercial building. The substantial food menu includes mac and cheese made with a hazy IPA sauce and a BLT on house-made focaccia.

6440 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 402-1999
(503) 402-1999

Verde Cocina Hillsdale

Copy Link

The Hillsdale outpost of this Portland State University farmers market favorite offers gluten-free, vegan, paleo, and vegetable-heavy interpretations of classic Mexican dishes like enchiladas, chiles rellenos, and fajitas, served with sides of garbanzo beans and quinoa. The cafe recently began serving a weekend brunch menu with steak and eggs, huevos rancheros, and breakfast tacos.

6446 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 384-2327
(503) 384-2327

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

Copy Link

For more than 20 years, Seasons & Regions has been serving fresh local seafood and produce from Heirloom Ridge Farm to plates on Southwest Capitol Highway. The menu changes regularly, but current offerings include wild Monterey calamari with fried okra, applewood smoked salmon with creamy dill sauce, and Oregon hazelnut-crusted pork loin with pear brandy demiglace. The restaurant recently reopened for onsite dining, with new covered patio seating.

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 244-6400
(503) 244-6400

Also featured in:

Tastebud

Copy Link

What started as a series of pizza pop-ups at farmers markets and other arenas across town ended up as a cozy pizzeria in Multnomah Village. In addition to the thin, crispy pizzas dotted with char from the wood-fired oven (which are available for takeout, Thursday through Saturday), Tastebud now offers some serious bagels; the Montreal-style bagels are boiled and then baked in the wood fired oven, and are available on a monthly basis.

7783 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 245-4573
(503) 245-4573

Also featured in:

Yalla

Copy Link

Located in downtown Multnomah Village, this restaurant from Sesame Collective is a mix of Eastern European and Mediterranean cuisines, featuring meze like warm olives, hummus with burnt beef ends, and falafel alongside house-smoked pastrami and schmaltz cornbread with bourbon glaze and honeycomb butter. Desserts like burnt Basque cheesecake, citrus olive oil cake with whipped feta, and chocolate chip tahini cookies are worth the visit alone.

7850 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 206-4007
(503) 206-4007

Also featured in:

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

Copy Link

A consistently busy breakfast destination for decades, Marco’s is a Multnomah Village institution. Locals sit under an iconic umbrella-covered ceiling and indulge in diner classics like cheese blintzes, brioche French toast with huckleberry syrup, and chicken fried steak with sausage gravy. The extensive espresso bar menu includes warming lattes made with lavender and cardamom.

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 245-0199
(503) 245-0199

Also featured in:

The Big Elephant Kitchen

Copy Link

Located in Multnomah Village’s popular French Quarter food cart pod, the Big Elephant serves Fijian and Indian dishes in an à la carte format, allowing customers to pick up to three entrees from a rotating list of house-made meat, vegetarian, and vegan stews and curries. All plates come with fresh roti, rice, lentils, and salad. It’s worth getting a side of samosas as well.

3530 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 567-1797
(503) 567-1797

Barbur World Foods

Copy Link

Although not a restaurant in its own right, this grocery store and market’s deli counter serves some of the best Lebanese food in the area, perfect for a weekend picnic or a quick bite in between Zoom meetings. House baked or grilled pita can be wrapped into a lamb shawarma or falafel to order or dipped into za’atar hummus or olive tapenade. The deli also serves pizza and sandwiches, both pre-made and made-to-order.

9845 SW Barbur Blvd, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 244-0670
(503) 244-0670

Titos Taquitos

Copy Link

Among a slew of positive notices and the recent opening of a brick-and-mortar location in Swan Island, Titos Taquitos, one of the breakout food carts of the past two years, is still going strong on Beaverton Hillsdale Highway. Hand-rolled yellow masa taquitos are filled with potatoes and fillings like birria-style braised beef and Cuban style citrus pork, then served with avocado sauce and a mix of fresh and pickled veggies. The tres leches cake is worth an order, if available.

3975 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97221
(503) 406-5935
(503) 406-5935

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Skyline Restaurant

1313 NW Skyline Blvd, Portland, OR 97229

Situated on a peak in Forest Park, this drive-in has been serving American diner favorites since 1935. With its red vinyl booths and wood-paneled walls, Skyline is Portland at its most Twin Peaks, with customers old and young enjoying quarter-pound cheeseburgers, chili cheese fries, and a wide variety of flavored milkshakes, like butterscotch, hot fudge, and cherry pie.

1313 NW Skyline Blvd, Portland, OR 97229
(503) 292-6727
(503) 292-6727

Cornell Farm Cafe

8212 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225

This fourth-generation nursery has been a destination for Portland’s plant-buyers for more than thirty years. Recently, part of what’s made the shopping experience so special has been the addition of a farmhouse brunch, including daily quiches and eggs Benedict with arugula on cheddar-onion biscuits. Start, or finish, with some of the house-made baked goods, like cinnamon sugar doughnut holes or marionberry galettes.

8212 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225
(503) 292-9895
(503) 292-9895

Vista Spring Cafe

2440 SW Vista Ave, Portland, OR 97201

For more than 30 years, the Vista Spring Cafe has been one of Portland’s great hidden gems. Here, families enjoy fresh-baked focaccia, hand-spun milkshakes, and pizzas topped with sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, and goat cheese before heading up to take in the views at nearby Council Crest Park.

2440 SW Vista Ave, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 222-2811
(503) 222-2811

Phở Nguyên Restaurant

4795 SW 77th Ave, Portland, OR 97225

Phở Nguyên serves some of the richest, meatiest pho in town. Carnivores will find an impressive list of options including round, flank, tendon, brisket, tripe, and meatballs. For those who aren’t willing to risk driving home with a hot bowl of pho, Nguyen also offers rice and vermicelli plates loaded with crispy grilled pork and shrimp.

4795 SW 77th Ave, Portland, OR 97225
(503) 297-3389
(503) 297-3389

Phat Cart

6238 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239

The bento and sandwich cart that expanded into a downtown favorite offers most of the same menu items as its brick-and-mortar counterpart, including the Mr. Miyagi, a crisp fried chicken sandwich with avocado and lime aioli. Vegans will find the vegan bento satisfyingly filling, loaded with avocado, zucchini, crisp tofu, and topped with gochujang.

6238 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 516-1697
(503) 516-1697

Sasquatch Brewing Co.

6440 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239

Sasquatch Brewing’s location in Hillsdale sells the company’s lauded beers and ciders on a rotating tap list, or in cans to go, from a 1920s-era commercial building. The substantial food menu includes mac and cheese made with a hazy IPA sauce and a BLT on house-made focaccia.

6440 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 402-1999
(503) 402-1999

Verde Cocina Hillsdale

6446 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239

The Hillsdale outpost of this Portland State University farmers market favorite offers gluten-free, vegan, paleo, and vegetable-heavy interpretations of classic Mexican dishes like enchiladas, chiles rellenos, and fajitas, served with sides of garbanzo beans and quinoa. The cafe recently began serving a weekend brunch menu with steak and eggs, huevos rancheros, and breakfast tacos.

6446 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239
(503) 384-2327
(503) 384-2327

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

For more than 20 years, Seasons & Regions has been serving fresh local seafood and produce from Heirloom Ridge Farm to plates on Southwest Capitol Highway. The menu changes regularly, but current offerings include wild Monterey calamari with fried okra, applewood smoked salmon with creamy dill sauce, and Oregon hazelnut-crusted pork loin with pear brandy demiglace. The restaurant recently reopened for onsite dining, with new covered patio seating.

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 244-6400
(503) 244-6400

Tastebud

7783 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

What started as a series of pizza pop-ups at farmers markets and other arenas across town ended up as a cozy pizzeria in Multnomah Village. In addition to the thin, crispy pizzas dotted with char from the wood-fired oven (which are available for takeout, Thursday through Saturday), Tastebud now offers some serious bagels; the Montreal-style bagels are boiled and then baked in the wood fired oven, and are available on a monthly basis.

7783 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 245-4573
(503) 245-4573

Yalla

7850 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

Located in downtown Multnomah Village, this restaurant from Sesame Collective is a mix of Eastern European and Mediterranean cuisines, featuring meze like warm olives, hummus with burnt beef ends, and falafel alongside house-smoked pastrami and schmaltz cornbread with bourbon glaze and honeycomb butter. Desserts like burnt Basque cheesecake, citrus olive oil cake with whipped feta, and chocolate chip tahini cookies are worth the visit alone.

7850 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 206-4007
(503) 206-4007

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland, OR 97219

A consistently busy breakfast destination for decades, Marco’s is a Multnomah Village institution. Locals sit under an iconic umbrella-covered ceiling and indulge in diner classics like cheese blintzes, brioche French toast with huckleberry syrup, and chicken fried steak with sausage gravy. The extensive espresso bar menu includes warming lattes made with lavender and cardamom.

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 245-0199
(503) 245-0199

The Big Elephant Kitchen

3530 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219

Located in Multnomah Village’s popular French Quarter food cart pod, the Big Elephant serves Fijian and Indian dishes in an à la carte format, allowing customers to pick up to three entrees from a rotating list of house-made meat, vegetarian, and vegan stews and curries. All plates come with fresh roti, rice, lentils, and salad. It’s worth getting a side of samosas as well.

3530 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 567-1797
(503) 567-1797

Barbur World Foods

9845 SW Barbur Blvd, Portland, OR 97219

Although not a restaurant in its own right, this grocery store and market’s deli counter serves some of the best Lebanese food in the area, perfect for a weekend picnic or a quick bite in between Zoom meetings. House baked or grilled pita can be wrapped into a lamb shawarma or falafel to order or dipped into za’atar hummus or olive tapenade. The deli also serves pizza and sandwiches, both pre-made and made-to-order.

9845 SW Barbur Blvd, Portland, OR 97219
(503) 244-0670
(503) 244-0670

Titos Taquitos

3975 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97221

Among a slew of positive notices and the recent opening of a brick-and-mortar location in Swan Island, Titos Taquitos, one of the breakout food carts of the past two years, is still going strong on Beaverton Hillsdale Highway. Hand-rolled yellow masa taquitos are filled with potatoes and fillings like birria-style braised beef and Cuban style citrus pork, then served with avocado sauce and a mix of fresh and pickled veggies. The tres leches cake is worth an order, if available.

3975 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97221
(503) 406-5935
(503) 406-5935

Related Maps