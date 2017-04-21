 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A pink-and-red-hued bar space at Rebel Rebel is blurry with nightlife, while a bartender bends over to make a drink.
Rebel Rebel in Old Town.
Andrew Jankowski/Eater Portland

Portland’s Wildest LGBTQ Bars That Are Ready for Pride

Here’s where to dance, drink, and catch a drag show with the local queer community

by Conner Reed and Thom Hilton Updated
Rebel Rebel in Old Town.
| Andrew Jankowski/Eater Portland
Gay nightlife spots in Portland are roaring back to life in full force this Pride, even after COVID-19 threatened to put a stop to the celebrating for the third year in a row. As Portlanders mourn the recent losses of legendary queer hangouts like Local Lounge, Hobo’s, and the Roxy, the community finds new homes in spots like Rebel Rebel, the Queens Head, and the Sports Bra, with even more openings on the horizon. Many of Portland’s most iconic LGBTQ bars are still kicking after yet another brutal year, proving all is not lost.

This June, queer Portlanders are set to fill these spaces for drag brunches, dancing, shows by scantily-clad performers, and other festivities. We’ve listed the best LGBTQ-friendly bars and restaurants for colorful drinks and some unexpectedly good food. For more specific Pride events in Portland, check out this guide.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Eagle Portland

835 N Lombard St
Portland, OR
(503) 283-9734
(503) 283-9734
The Eagle might be a bit off the beaten path, but it’s well worth the ride to North Portland for this always fun and fascinating leather bar. Its weekly theme nights aren’t always for the shy or timid, but the bar staff is friendly, the DJs are good, and the under-dressed patrons are more than happy to make newbies feel at home. The Eagle also teams with neighbor restaurant Casa Zoraya to serve Peruvian dishes like chicken empanadas and sirloin potato croquettes between beers and Red Bulls.

2. Escape Bar and Grill

9004 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR
(503) 255-4300
(503) 255-4300
No, downtown’s defunct all-ages queer dance club does not live on in this Northeast Sandy strip mall. Rather, Escape Bar and Grill caters to the open-minded adult crowd with an almost-small-town charm that separates it from rowdier Portland LGBTQ bars. Weekly events like drag shows and music bingo keep the space lively and fun, but it’s also important that it’s a queer space where friends can play chess while eating a baked potato.

A person in a mesh shirt chats with customers on the other side of the bar at Escape in Portland, Oregon.
Escape Bar and Grill.
Thom Hilton/Eater Portland

3. Shine Distillery & Grill

4232 N Williams Ave
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 825-1010
(503) 825-1010
This North Williams distillery-pub is one of Portland’s few queer spaces that welcomes minors, and its bi-level dining room and massive rooftop offer plenty of spots to enjoy a meal with friends. Folks of all ages can enjoy fresh beignets and smoked salmon latkes at brunch or poutine with lemongrass brisket at dinner, while adults sip on house-made mint vodka or pink hibiscus gin. Events include tours, drive-thru drag shows, and Drag Queen Bingo hosted by Peachy Springs.

A table covered in food and cocktails at Shine Distillery in Portland, Oregon.
Drag Bingo at Shine Distillery.
Thom Hilton/Eater Portland

4. The Sports Bra

2512 NE Broadway
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 327-8401
(503) 327-8401
Another one of Portland’s few all-ages, queer-friendly spaces (until 10 p.m.), this Northeast Portland hangout frequented by women and femmes in the LGBTQ community has garnered national attention in just a couple months for being the first sports bar dedicated entirely to women’s sports. Drinks include the Triple Axel, a gin soda with grapefruit and elderflower named after local legend Tonya Harding’s signature move. The food menu features recipes like clay pot ribs and glazed chicken wings, inspired by owner Jenny Nguyen’s parents. A Pride Block Party, with food by Sammich and Salvi, will be held on June 19th, in hopes of becoming an annual tradition.

5. Santé Bar

411 NW Park Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(971) 404-8216
(971) 404-8216
This narrow, elegant space on the North Park Blocks has been around for years, but the bar has recently acquired a new slew of regulars who pop in for drag shows and live music. The drinks are solid — house-made bitters and infusions support a robust cocktail list — and the service is warm, with lounge-y vibes and guaranteed familiarity.

6. Stag PDX

317 NW Broadway
Portland, OR 97209
(971) 407-3132
(971) 407-3132
This nicely appointed gentlemen’s club features a relaxed-yet-clubby interior with leather furnishings, cheeky art, and exposed male dancers. DJs help keep the main bar spinning, and Stag offers a variety of theme nights for crowds or private bookings for those seeking something a little more exclusive.

7. Darcelle XV

208 NW 3rd Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 222-5338
(503) 222-5338
What is there to say that hasn’t been said? Darcelle hosts the longest-running drag show on the West Coast and is now in the National Register of Historic Places. The food is greasy, the drinks are a thousand variations of sweet, and the brassy stable of queens effortlessly modulate their old-school pageantry for late-night crowds and family matinees. A queer Stumptown staple since Stonewall (really! 1969!), this place is the best kind of time machine, and it’s a can’t-beat spot for out-of-towners. Darcelle is still throwing $20 shows every Friday and Saturday, and lifts up new talent with its Catch a Rising Star showcase on Tuesdays.

Drag queen Syra St. James in an up-do stands on the stage at Darcelle’s in Portland, Oregon.
Syra St. James at Darcelle XV.
Thom Hilton

8. CC Slaughters

219 NW Davis St
Portland, OR
(503) 248-9135
(503) 248-9135
This popular club appeals to a slightly younger crowd of queers and allies, who come to dance, take Jell-O shots, and eat snacks like corn dogs and jalapeño poppers. After a long hiatus that seemed like it may be permanent, CC Slaughters is back open with extensive Pride programming, including nightly drag shows from June 12 to June 19.

A drag queen smiles at the camera.
CC Slaughters.
Thom Hilton/Eater Portland

9. Silverado

610 NW Couch St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 224-4493
(503) 224-4493
This nightclub and legendary strip club is divided into two decidedly different spaces. The downstairs room is Portland’s most underground setting... literally. The basement is where the bar gets its reputation: Hunky male dancers entertain visitors in private booths nightly. The upstairs room is a much more casual hang, featuring karaoke, a video bar, pool tables, and a kitchen serving up carne asada fries and fish and chips.

A man points away from the camera while standing at the bar at Portland’s Silverado.
Silverado.
Thom Hilton/Eater Portland

10. Rebel Rebel

20 NW 3rd Ave
Portland, OR 97209
The newest addition to Portland’s legendary gayborhood in Old Town, Rebel Rebel is a Hawaiian-inspired alleyway that, during its quieter hours, evokes a breezy tropical patio at night — all decked out with leafy plants, wood paneling, and money cats. But when the party starts and the disco ball spins, it suddenly transforms into one of Portland’s most exciting neon-bathed dance floors. Events include drag shows, dance parties, and club kid fashion shows.

Rebel Rebel’s neon sign is mounted by the backbar at this Portland, Oregon LGBTQ+ bars.
The bar at Rebel Rebel.
Andrew Jankowski/Eater Portland

11. The Queen's Head

19 SW 2nd Ave
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 206-6293
(503) 206-6293
Inspired by owner Daniel Bund’s time in London, this queer English pub serves up sausage rolls, Scotch eggs, and shepherd’s pie during nightly events like queer art recess, karaoke, and talent shows with cash prizes. For sober friends, the Queen’s Head is also the queer bar serving Portland’s most extensive menu of mocktails, with thoughtful ingredients like peach turmeric tea and rose five-spice simple amping up the average soda.

12. Scandals

1125 SW Harvey Milk St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 227-5887
(503) 227-5887
This always-evolving entertainment hub is one of the few remaining gay bars in what used to be the epicenter of Portland’s gay-friendly nightlife scene. Scandals features art shows, DJs, jazz nights, really cheap drinks, and an outdoor patio. And even despite the events of the last two years, the bar’s “Brunching with the Boys” lives on every Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m., with every dish $5 or under.

A sign reads “Voted #1 Gay Bar on the Block!” within the bar at Scandals.
Scandals.
Thom Hilton/Eater Portland

13. Crush

1400 SE Morrison St
Portland, OR
(503) 235-8150
(503) 235-8150
Pre-pandemic, this inner Southeast boîte spot drew in a huge, diverse crowd during Crush’s outrageously cheap happy hours ($5 martinis!) or to raise money for socially relevant causes, such as Basic Rights Oregon. These days, things look different at Crush, but the bar still offers indoor and outdoor seating, with things like curry-and-paneer-topped fries and the house Orange Crush, an orange-infused vodka with blood orange syrup and soda.

Related Maps