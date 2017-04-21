Portland’s Wildest LGBTQ Bars That Are Ready for Pride

Gay nightlife spots in Portland are roaring back to life in full force this Pride, even after COVID-19 threatened to put a stop to the celebrating for the third year in a row. As Portlanders mourn the recent losses of legendary queer hangouts like Local Lounge, Hobo’s, and the Roxy, the community finds new homes in spots like Rebel Rebel, the Queens Head, and the Sports Bra, with even more openings on the horizon. Many of Portland’s most iconic LGBTQ bars are still kicking after yet another brutal year, proving all is not lost.

This June, queer Portlanders are set to fill these spaces for drag brunches, dancing, shows by scantily-clad performers, and other festivities. We’ve listed the best LGBTQ-friendly bars and restaurants for colorful drinks and some unexpectedly good food. For more specific Pride events in Portland, check out this guide.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.