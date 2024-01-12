Portland’s Coziest All-Weather Food Cart Pods

Portland’s food carts are a vital source of our region’s culinary dynamism. They offer up-and-coming chefs lower risk, lower overhead opportunities to take bold chances and grow loyal followings before taking the higher-leverage leap to a permanent restaurant space. While Portlanders love their food carts, the city is also home to a rainy season that can stretch from October to June, making dining al fresco something of an endurance sport.

Scarfing down a flight of tacos while hunched in the driver’s seat of a car is a time-tested Portlander move, but when damp weather strikes, venture to these food cart pods that come equipped with fire pits, robust patio roofs, heat lamps, and often fully indoor seating. This list does not include food halls, with food vendors housed permanently indoors; however, this map does include cart pods clustered around shared covered seating or central bars that encourage patrons to bring their food inside. Note: The stellar Portland Mercado would be a highlight of this unranked list if not for a devastating fire in January that indefinitely closed its indoor seating.