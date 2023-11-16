 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Pre-Order Thanksgiving Dessert Right Now

Here’s where to order pies, cookie boxes, and other sweet treats for Thanksgiving

by Janey Wong
by Janey Wong

Preparing a Thanksgiving meal can be a hefty undertaking, from getting the turkey right to including numerous sides. To take one thing off of your metaphorical plate, bakeries around Portland are taking care of the holiday baking, from pies in fall flavors like apple, pumpkin, or pecan, to other desserts like Basque cheesecakes and pumpkin panna cotta.

Keep in mind that these dessert pre-orders have fast-approaching deadlines and may sell out prior to those dates. Below, find an array of Thanksgiving dessert offerings across Portland, which occupies ancestral Multnomah, Kathlamet, Clackamas, Chinook, Tualatin Kalapuya, and Molalla land, as well as territory populated by many other tribes. For places to order a full Thanksgiving meal check out this map, or for this map to peruse restaurants offering dine-in on Thanksgiving Day.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Bakeshop

James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and baker Kim Boyce is offering old-fashioned pecan pie, burnt Basque cheesecake, double crust apple pie, pumpkin pie, or kamut flour shortbread cookies for your table. Orders must be placed by Friday, November 17 and picked up on Wednesday, November 22 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

5351 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
The Broadway and Sellwood locations of this bakery are offering family (serves 8 to 10), sharing (serves 3 to 4), and individual sizes of desserts like pear pies with butternut squash Bavarian cream, pecan vanilla tarts, pumpkin Basque cheesecakes, strawberry Basque cheesecakes, chocolate and salted caramel tarts, and more. Two-pack u-bake pie rounds are also available for sale. Pre-orders will be accepted until Sunday, November 19. Pickup will be available on November 21-22, and limited quantities will be available for walk-ins on November 22.

2129 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232
Jojo pastry chef Christina Hoover, aka Tina.Bakes Shoppe, is whipping up desserts like pumpkin cheesecake with maple-rosemary butterscotch sauce, maple bourbon pecan pie, vegan pumpkin pie topped with coconut dulce de leche, and apple cheddar pie with a sage crust. Extras include things like chocolate zucchini bread and take-and-bake sticky buns. Pre-orders will be taken via Masa until November 18 or sold out and will be ready for pickup on November 22.

902 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Fresh off celebrating its 45th anniversary, this Portland cake mainstay is offering an array of festive desserts, including large format items like cranberry walnut tarts, maple pecan cheesecakes, and mascarpone and maple gingerbread cakes; bite-sized treats like spiced apple tarts and caramel pecan tarts; pumpkin cremeux or panna cotta shooters; and a Thanksgiving cookie box. Orders close on November 17 at 11:55 p.m. — remember to select your preferred pickup location and pickup time (on November 22) at check out.

701 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
The Northeast 28th Avenue location of this Italian market is getting a little inventive with the desserts, with options like tiramisu in classic or pumpkin flavor that feeds six, chai spice olive oil cake with chai whipped cream, 12-cookie packs (three chocolate chip, three white chocolate chip and blueberry, three cookies and cream, and three espresso brown butter toffee), and a mini tart pack with two chocolate ganache tarts topped with pecan pie filling and two Key lime tarts topped with Key lime whip. To order, send an email to wholesale@montelupo.co by Sunday, November 19 and the restaurant will send an invoice via Square. Pickup time will be between noon and 5 p.m. on November 22.

344 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
Petunia's Pies & Pastries

This gluten-free and vegan bakery is making sure folks with dietary restrictions aren’t left out during dessert with selections like pumpkin pie, apple crumb pie, pecan pie, bumble berry peach pie, marionberry crumb pie, turtle cheesecake, and more. For those just looking for a shortcut in the baking process, Petunia’s is also selling nine-inch unbaked pie shells, pints of vanilla ice cream, and pints of oatmeal streusel topping. The bakery’s order form is open until sold out. Pickup is slated for Wednesday, November 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

610 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
This Pacific Northwestern bakery chain has opened pre-orders, which are available for pickup from each of its six Portland-area locations. Order a bourbon pecan pie, pumpkin pie, you-bake apple pie, you-bake marionberry pie, cookie or pastry boxes, or dinner rolls. The window for pre-orders closes Friday, November 17.

2230 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
Subverting dessert expectations, ice cream purveyors Salt & Straw have turned savory dishes like turkey stuffing and potato casserole into sweet ice creams. Other flavors in the Thanksgiving series are Parker House rolls with salted buttercream, mango pie, and the vegan option pumpkin and gingersnap pie. Order through the website for pickup or delivery.

3345 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
Geleen Abenoja is offering Filipino desserts at her bake shop, from treats like ube cheesecake, buko pie, and peach mango cobbler to gluten-free delights like cassava cake, leche flan, and bibingka. Orders close Saturday, November 18 at 5 p.m. or when sold out and will be available for pickup on November 22 or 23.

4981 SE Woodstock Blvd #2, Portland, OR 97206

Baker & Spice

Hillsdale neighborhood pastry shop Baker and Spice is slinging pies in several flavors for Thanksgiving. Decide between pumpkin, lemon cream, maple pecan, apple, pear tayberry oat crumb, and chocolate chess. Non-pie offerings include savory butternut squash galettes, pumpkin bundt cakes, cranberry buckles, pull-apart rolls, and bags of sweet-and-spicy maple pecans. Orders close Sunday, November 19 at 3 p.m. and will be available for pickup November 21 and 22.

6330 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239
Whimsical Sellwood dessert shop Holler Treats has pie lovers covered this Thanksgiving — choose from lemon meringue, apple streusel, bourbon pecan, banana pudding, or roasted pumpkin. Pastry chef Danielle Bailey will also be offering pumpkin swirl cheesecakes; pumpkin chocolate chip cookies by the dozen; and ice cream pints in vanilla, malted milk chocolate, or maple pecan. Pickup is available all day on November 21 and 22 and until noon on Thanksgiving Day. View menu details here; orders can be placed via Tock.

7119 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202
