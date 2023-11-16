Where to Pre-Order Thanksgiving Dessert Right Now

Preparing a Thanksgiving meal can be a hefty undertaking, from getting the turkey right to including numerous sides. To take one thing off of your metaphorical plate, bakeries around Portland are taking care of the holiday baking, from pies in fall flavors like apple, pumpkin, or pecan, to other desserts like Basque cheesecakes and pumpkin panna cotta.

Keep in mind that these dessert pre-orders have fast-approaching deadlines and may sell out prior to those dates. Below, find an array of Thanksgiving dessert offerings across Portland, which occupies ancestral Multnomah, Kathlamet, Clackamas, Chinook, Tualatin Kalapuya, and Molalla land, as well as territory populated by many other tribes. For places to order a full Thanksgiving meal check out this map, or for this map to peruse restaurants offering dine-in on Thanksgiving Day.