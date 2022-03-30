Score Crowd-Pleasing Bites at These Restaurants and Bars Near Providence Park

Providence Park — the home of the Portland Timbers and Thorns — provides an ample selection of cool concessions, ranging from Wolf’s Head barbecue to Zenner’s hot dogs to Sizzle Pie pizza. But some folks like to focus on the game the second they walk through the gates. The good news: The stadium sits smack dab between Goose Hollow and Nob Hill, two great Portland food neighborhoods. Whether you’re looking for a fancy celebration dinner after the final goal, or a quick pre-game lunch before the ball hits the field, these restaurants, bars, and cafes offer something outside the standard sports bar fare. (For those seeking the traditional pre-game beer and wings, Kingston or the Cheerful Bullpen will do the trick.) All of the restaurants on this map are within 10 minutes walking distance from the park, so no need to hop in a car after finally nabbing a parking space. Fans without tickets can watch games at one of these sports bars.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.