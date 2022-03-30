 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

23 Portland Restaurants For Outdoor Dining All Spring

18 Knockout Sushi Restaurants in Portland and Beyond

16 Exceptional Restaurants for Dining Solo in Portland

The sign at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.
Providence Park.
ARTYOORAN/Shutterstock

Score Crowd-Pleasing Bites at These Restaurants and Bars Near Providence Park

14 restaurants and bars where you can kick things off before a Timbers or Thorns home game

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
View as Map
Providence Park.
| ARTYOORAN/Shutterstock
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Providence Park — the home of the Portland Timbers and Thorns — provides an ample selection of cool concessions, ranging from Wolf’s Head barbecue to Zenner’s hot dogs to Sizzle Pie pizza. But some folks like to focus on the game the second they walk through the gates. The good news: The stadium sits smack dab between Goose Hollow and Nob Hill, two great Portland food neighborhoods. Whether you’re looking for a fancy celebration dinner after the final goal, or a quick pre-game lunch before the ball hits the field, these restaurants, bars, and cafes offer something outside the standard sports bar fare. (For those seeking the traditional pre-game beer and wings, Kingston or the Cheerful Bullpen will do the trick.) All of the restaurants on this map are within 10 minutes walking distance from the park, so no need to hop in a car after finally nabbing a parking space. Fans without tickets can watch games at one of these sports bars.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Fish & Rice

Copy Link
2332 NW Westover Rd
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 954-1270
(503) 954-1270
Visit Website

This bright, casual sushi spot regularly features seasonal specials, with a small-but-mighty sake selection and a variety of pokes. Vegetarians will find a handful of nice fish-free rolls, made with things like mango or asparagus; fish eaters should keep an eye out for bluefin nigiri when in season, as well as the restaurant’s generous servings of uni sashimi. It’s open for onsite dining, delivery, and takeout.

Also Featured in:

2. Takibi

Copy Link
2275 NW Flanders St
Portland, OR 97210
(971) 888-5713
(971) 888-5713
Visit Website

Tucked behind Snow Peak in Northwest Portland, Takibi uses various Japanese culinary techniques with Oregon produce and meats, whether that’s warayaki-style, straw-grilled albacore, or a lamb chop marinated in barley miso. However, beyond the food, Takibi’s bar might be one of the city’s finest, serving cocktails made with spruce tip vodka or umeboshi plum vinegar — drinks are on the pricy side, but they’re worth every penny. Takibi is open for dine-in.

Also Featured in:

3. Yokai Musubi

Copy Link
2190 W Burnside St Suite A
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 915-7499
(503) 915-7499
Visit Website

Not many Portland restaurants specialize in musubi, the classic Hawaiian answer to onigiri. Diners can find both at Yokai Musubi, a tiny storefront selling hand-held rice balls stuffed with salmon or bricks of rice topped with teriyaki-marinated Spam. Those seeking a pick-me-up can add a vanilla macadamia nut coffee, made with Honolulu’s Lion Coffee. It’s open for takeout, with online ordering available.

4. Ringside Steakhouse

Copy Link
2165 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 223-1513
(503) 223-1513
Visit Website

This venerated steakhouse, open for 78 years, would be a luxe spot to celebrate a win — or a place to drown sorrows in lobster mashed potatoes. Visitors can snack on shrimp cocktail or dry aged sirloin carpaccio before cutting into cuts like filet mignon or rib-eye; the restaurant’s wine selection is renowned, too, for diners seeking a pairing. For a more casual bite, hit the bar for James Beard’s favorite onion rings and a burger (admittedly made with A5 wagyu beef).

Also Featured in:

5. Choice of India Restaurant

Copy Link
305 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(971) 302-7625
(971) 302-7625
Visit Website

Visitors eat biryani and tandoor-charred meats at white tablecloths at Choice of India, a Nob Hill standby for Indian fare. Some of the finest dishes at the restaurants are hard to find at other Indian restaurants in town, including any of the restaurant’s Hyderabadi dishes, or the restaurant’s chicken malabar, a coconut-y, fennel-fragrant braise. The restaurant is open for onsite dining, as well as takeout.

6. Ken's Artisan Bakery

Copy Link
338 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 248-2202
(503) 248-2202
Visit Website

While Ken’s is known for its breads and pastries, both serve as the foundations for the bakery’s lunch menu — baguettes stuffed with ham, butter, and asiago; tuna salad sandwiches made with a flaky butter croissant; an Italian sandwich with capicola, mortadella, and salami on ciabatta. Grab a sandwich for a quick on-the-go lunch, plus a canelé or hazelnut butter cookie for dessert.

Also Featured in:

7. Kells Brewery

Copy Link
210 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 719-7175
(503) 719-7175
Visit Website

One of Portland’s favorite Irish pubs, Kells also operates its own brewery, pouring nitro stouts to sip alongside bowls of lamb stew or shepherd’s pie. All of the restaurant’s lamb and pork is raised in the Pacific Northwest, and the vegetables come from Kells’s very own farm. The pub serves customers seven days a week, on a sunny outdoor patio or within cozy wooden booths indoors.

Also Featured in:

8. Pope House Bourbon Lounge

Copy Link
2075 NW Glisan St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 222-1056
(503) 222-1056
Visit Website

This bar, operating out of a Nob Hill Victorian, specializes in whiskey, with a fantastic happy hour featuring $5 sours. The food menu leans into Southern territory, serving deviled eggs and hush puppies before fried chicken sandwiches with bourbon honey. It’s best to find a seat on the wraparound deck or patio on nice days; otherwise, the interior is awfully cozy when the weather turns.

Also Featured in:

9. Goose Hollow Inn

Copy Link
1927 SW Jefferson St
Portland, OR 97201
(503) 228-7010
(503) 228-7010
Visit Website

A true Portland institution, the Goose Hollow Inn is one of those neighborhood pubs with decades worth of regulars, who drink beers and devour Reubens any night of the week. The walls are covered in beer ads and posters, the taps are constantly shifting, and live music plays outside on warm summer nights. The Inn is open for dine-in, inside or out.

Also Featured in:

10. HunnyMilk

Copy Link
1981 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 719-7349
(503) 719-7349
Visit Website

For afternoon games, sometimes a pre-game brunch is in order. Hunnymilk specializes in elaborate, doughnut-based dishes, whether that’s a beignet Benedict with hazelnut pesto and crème fraîche hollandaise, or a sourdough pancake doughnut with blueberries and key lime curd ice cream. Each $26 meal comes with a choice of sweet and savory items, as well as a beverage (think: coffee, tea, juice); diners can upgrade their beverages to a mimosa or mary, as well. It’s open for dine in and takeout.

Also Featured in:

11. Mox Boarding House

Copy Link
1938 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 506-0669
(503) 506-0669
Visit Website

Play some games before watching the game at Mox Boarding House, a board game cafe and restaurant steps away from Providence Park. Visitors can snack on coconut-marinated fried calamari, burgers made with a blend of bison and beef, and roasted vegetable lasagna while playing Exploding Kittens or Catan — Mox also sells games to take home, and offers a full bar with cocktails like the Pushing Daisies, a blend of gin, Cointreau, Cocchi Rosa, and lemon.

12. The Soop

Copy Link
1902 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97209
(971) 710-1483
(971) 710-1483
Visit Website

This Burnside Korean American restaurant fills its kimbap, bibimbap, sandwiches, and salads with sprouts and greens grown inside the restaurant, using a hydroponic garden circling the dining room. American standards like ham and cheese sandwiches hold as much menu real estate as Korean favorites, like galbi, mandu, and house-made kimchi. It’s open for lunch and dinner, with onsite dining and takeout.

13. Gilda's | Italian Restaurant

Copy Link
1601 SW Morrison St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 688-5066
(503) 688-5066
Visit Website

There’s nothing like the charm and comfort of old-school Italian food, and Gilda’s offers it in spades. In a chandelier-lit dining room, visitors order rigatoni in Bolognese, veal scallopini, and spaghetti and meatballs, glass of Sangiovese in hand. For dessert: A scoop of spumoni, or maybe a slab of ladyfinger-layered tiramisu. The restaurant is open for dine-in, but customers can call to order delivery and takeout.

14. Driftwood Room

Copy Link
729 SW 15th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 820-2076
(503) 820-2076
Visit Website

The overwhelming midcentury vibes at this hotel bar are paired with a wide selection of Manhattans and Champagne cocktails, not to mention the bar’s ritzy absinthe fountain service. Those hoping to grab a bite with their drinks can choose from snacks like halibut croquettes, oysters on the half-shell, and beef tartare.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Fish & Rice

2332 NW Westover Rd, Portland, OR 97210

This bright, casual sushi spot regularly features seasonal specials, with a small-but-mighty sake selection and a variety of pokes. Vegetarians will find a handful of nice fish-free rolls, made with things like mango or asparagus; fish eaters should keep an eye out for bluefin nigiri when in season, as well as the restaurant’s generous servings of uni sashimi. It’s open for onsite dining, delivery, and takeout.

2332 NW Westover Rd
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 954-1270
Visit Website

2. Takibi

2275 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97210

Tucked behind Snow Peak in Northwest Portland, Takibi uses various Japanese culinary techniques with Oregon produce and meats, whether that’s warayaki-style, straw-grilled albacore, or a lamb chop marinated in barley miso. However, beyond the food, Takibi’s bar might be one of the city’s finest, serving cocktails made with spruce tip vodka or umeboshi plum vinegar — drinks are on the pricy side, but they’re worth every penny. Takibi is open for dine-in.

2275 NW Flanders St
Portland, OR 97210
(971) 888-5713
Visit Website

3. Yokai Musubi

2190 W Burnside St Suite A, Portland, OR 97205

Not many Portland restaurants specialize in musubi, the classic Hawaiian answer to onigiri. Diners can find both at Yokai Musubi, a tiny storefront selling hand-held rice balls stuffed with salmon or bricks of rice topped with teriyaki-marinated Spam. Those seeking a pick-me-up can add a vanilla macadamia nut coffee, made with Honolulu’s Lion Coffee. It’s open for takeout, with online ordering available.

2190 W Burnside St Suite A
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 915-7499
Visit Website

4. Ringside Steakhouse

2165 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97210

This venerated steakhouse, open for 78 years, would be a luxe spot to celebrate a win — or a place to drown sorrows in lobster mashed potatoes. Visitors can snack on shrimp cocktail or dry aged sirloin carpaccio before cutting into cuts like filet mignon or rib-eye; the restaurant’s wine selection is renowned, too, for diners seeking a pairing. For a more casual bite, hit the bar for James Beard’s favorite onion rings and a burger (admittedly made with A5 wagyu beef).

2165 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 223-1513
Visit Website

5. Choice of India Restaurant

305 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Visitors eat biryani and tandoor-charred meats at white tablecloths at Choice of India, a Nob Hill standby for Indian fare. Some of the finest dishes at the restaurants are hard to find at other Indian restaurants in town, including any of the restaurant’s Hyderabadi dishes, or the restaurant’s chicken malabar, a coconut-y, fennel-fragrant braise. The restaurant is open for onsite dining, as well as takeout.

305 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(971) 302-7625
Visit Website

6. Ken's Artisan Bakery

338 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209

While Ken’s is known for its breads and pastries, both serve as the foundations for the bakery’s lunch menu — baguettes stuffed with ham, butter, and asiago; tuna salad sandwiches made with a flaky butter croissant; an Italian sandwich with capicola, mortadella, and salami on ciabatta. Grab a sandwich for a quick on-the-go lunch, plus a canelé or hazelnut butter cookie for dessert.

338 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 248-2202
Visit Website

7. Kells Brewery

210 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209

One of Portland’s favorite Irish pubs, Kells also operates its own brewery, pouring nitro stouts to sip alongside bowls of lamb stew or shepherd’s pie. All of the restaurant’s lamb and pork is raised in the Pacific Northwest, and the vegetables come from Kells’s very own farm. The pub serves customers seven days a week, on a sunny outdoor patio or within cozy wooden booths indoors.

210 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 719-7175
Visit Website

8. Pope House Bourbon Lounge

2075 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209

This bar, operating out of a Nob Hill Victorian, specializes in whiskey, with a fantastic happy hour featuring $5 sours. The food menu leans into Southern territory, serving deviled eggs and hush puppies before fried chicken sandwiches with bourbon honey. It’s best to find a seat on the wraparound deck or patio on nice days; otherwise, the interior is awfully cozy when the weather turns.

2075 NW Glisan St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 222-1056
Visit Website

9. Goose Hollow Inn

1927 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR 97201

A true Portland institution, the Goose Hollow Inn is one of those neighborhood pubs with decades worth of regulars, who drink beers and devour Reubens any night of the week. The walls are covered in beer ads and posters, the taps are constantly shifting, and live music plays outside on warm summer nights. The Inn is open for dine-in, inside or out.

1927 SW Jefferson St
Portland, OR 97201
(503) 228-7010
Visit Website

10. HunnyMilk

1981 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209

For afternoon games, sometimes a pre-game brunch is in order. Hunnymilk specializes in elaborate, doughnut-based dishes, whether that’s a beignet Benedict with hazelnut pesto and crème fraîche hollandaise, or a sourdough pancake doughnut with blueberries and key lime curd ice cream. Each $26 meal comes with a choice of sweet and savory items, as well as a beverage (think: coffee, tea, juice); diners can upgrade their beverages to a mimosa or mary, as well. It’s open for dine in and takeout.

1981 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 719-7349
Visit Website

11. Mox Boarding House

1938 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209

Play some games before watching the game at Mox Boarding House, a board game cafe and restaurant steps away from Providence Park. Visitors can snack on coconut-marinated fried calamari, burgers made with a blend of bison and beef, and roasted vegetable lasagna while playing Exploding Kittens or Catan — Mox also sells games to take home, and offers a full bar with cocktails like the Pushing Daisies, a blend of gin, Cointreau, Cocchi Rosa, and lemon.

1938 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 506-0669
Visit Website

12. The Soop

1902 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209

This Burnside Korean American restaurant fills its kimbap, bibimbap, sandwiches, and salads with sprouts and greens grown inside the restaurant, using a hydroponic garden circling the dining room. American standards like ham and cheese sandwiches hold as much menu real estate as Korean favorites, like galbi, mandu, and house-made kimchi. It’s open for lunch and dinner, with onsite dining and takeout.

1902 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97209
(971) 710-1483
Visit Website

13. Gilda's | Italian Restaurant

1601 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97205

There’s nothing like the charm and comfort of old-school Italian food, and Gilda’s offers it in spades. In a chandelier-lit dining room, visitors order rigatoni in Bolognese, veal scallopini, and spaghetti and meatballs, glass of Sangiovese in hand. For dessert: A scoop of spumoni, or maybe a slab of ladyfinger-layered tiramisu. The restaurant is open for dine-in, but customers can call to order delivery and takeout.

1601 SW Morrison St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 688-5066
Visit Website

14. Driftwood Room

729 SW 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97205

The overwhelming midcentury vibes at this hotel bar are paired with a wide selection of Manhattans and Champagne cocktails, not to mention the bar’s ritzy absinthe fountain service. Those hoping to grab a bite with their drinks can choose from snacks like halibut croquettes, oysters on the half-shell, and beef tartare.

729 SW 15th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 820-2076
Visit Website

Related Maps