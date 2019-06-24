20 Food-and-Drink Destinations in Vancouver, Washington

Before the pandemic, the food scene in Vancouver was thriving. Places like Little Conejo, Rally Pizza, and Smokin’ Oak raised the bar for dining in Portland’s neighbor to the north and dispelled outdated Vantucky stereotypes. Fortunately, all of these stellar restaurants have survived, and have been joined by a crop of exciting new spots. Some Vancouver institutions like Lapellah and Tommy O’s in downtown Vancouver closed, leaving space for new places like the Sedgwick to spring up as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed.

During the same time, the Vancouver Waterfront, filled with endless Washington wine tasting rooms and regional chain restaurants, drew new visitors to the area. Local businesses like Kafiex Coffee Roasters and Dos Alas Latin Kitchen and Tequila Bar later joined them, adding more Vancouver-specific representation. Nonetheless, it’s downtown Vancouver, only a few blocks away from this shiny new development, which remains the beating heart of this city and the place where most of its essential dining spots reside. These are the Vancouver restaurants, food carts, and bars — new and old — that have become the crown jewels of the city, from Hazel Dell to Fisher’s Landing.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.