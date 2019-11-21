The Quintessential Restaurants and Bars in Northwest Portland’s Slabtown Neighborhood

A neighborhood that has seen serious growth in recent years, Slabtown is a cozy, charming wedge of Northwest Portland full of vintage homes and industrial lots. It’s also home to a number of stellar places to eat and drink, all (mostly) within walking distance of each other. Whether it’s a decades-old institution like Besaws or a newly founded upstart like Bing Mi Noodle Bar, these are the restaurants and bars to hit up in the Slabtown neighborhood.

The boundaries are a bit nebulous for Slabtown, but for the purposes of this map we’re cutting it off at Nicolai to the north, Lovejoy to the south, 405 to the east, and Northwest 29th Avenue to the west. For restaurants and bars in the Pearl District, this map may help.