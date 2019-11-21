 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A hand grates parmesan over a pepperoni pizza at Pizza Thief in Portland, Oregon.
A pepperoni pizza from Pizza Thief.
Patrizia Montanari

The Quintessential Restaurants and Bars in Northwest Portland’s Slabtown Neighborhood

From classic institutions to hot new spots, these are the places to visit in Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming neighborhood

by Alex Frane and Maya MacEvoy
A pepperoni pizza from Pizza Thief.
| Patrizia Montanari
by Alex Frane and Maya MacEvoy

A neighborhood that has seen serious growth in recent years, Slabtown is a cozy, charming wedge of Northwest Portland full of vintage homes and industrial lots. It’s also home to a number of stellar places to eat and drink, all (mostly) within walking distance of each other. Whether it’s a decades-old institution like Besaws or a newly founded upstart like Bing Mi Noodle Bar, these are the restaurants and bars to hit up in the Slabtown neighborhood.

The boundaries are a bit nebulous for Slabtown, but for the purposes of this map we’re cutting it off at Nicolai to the north, Lovejoy to the south, 405 to the east, and Northwest 29th Avenue to the west. For restaurants and bars in the Pearl District, this map may help.

Pizza Thief

At Pizza Thief, owners Darby Aldaco and Tony Pasquale sling their version of New York-style pizza with an excellent crunch and notable tang of a sourdough. The two offer a wide selection of pies, including vegan and gluten-free. The Hot Tony is a spicy neighborhood favorite, piled with stretchy cheese, cured meats, and peppers. The pizzeria also sells thick focaccia, salads, hazelnut rye cookies, and rye fruit hand pies; the restaurant’s adjacent sibling, Bandit Bar, handles the expertly made cocktails.

2610 NW Vaughn St, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 719-7778
(503) 719-7778

Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar

This sibling restaurant to jianbing food cart Bing Mi serves hand-made dumplings and noodles alongside rice bowls and snacks. Dumplings include meaty versions like beef-and-onion and vegan dumpling with shiitake mushrooms and Impossible meat. The specialty here is the zha jiang mian, a pile of chewy noodles topped with julienned veggies and Chinese black bean-coated pork.

2572 NW Vaughn St, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 327-8574
(503) 327-8574

Bing Mi

Sister cart to the noodle bar of the same name, Bing Mi specializes in jianbing, massive Northern Chinese savory eggy crepes filled with fermented black bean and chile paste, green onions, cilantro, pickled veggies, and crispy-fried crackers. Bing Mi’s standard jianbing are flaky, crunchy, and well-balanced in its slathering of sauces, but pros know to add proteins like roast duck, sausage, and bacon.

1845 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210
(971) 930-2968
(971) 930-2968

Farmer And The Beast

Chef Jeff Larson runs this food cart, located within the Nob Hill Food Carts pod, nailing both colorful salads and hardcore smash burgers. Farmer and the Beast concentrates on Portland produce from farms like Sauvie Island Growers and Our Table farms, tossed in punchy vinaigrettes with Oregon-grown grains and seasonal meat and fish. The double smash burger has made some of Portland’s best lists; however, the salads, such as the current strawberry-fennel salad, should not be skipped. Farmer and the Beast offers outdoor seating in the food cart pod, as well as takeout.

1845 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210
(971) 319-0656
(971) 319-0656

Pixiu Mala Hongtang PDX

This Korean Chinese chain restaurant recently opened in the former Chimaek Town space, offering a self-serve ingredients bar which customers then choose to turn into soup or stir fry at custom spice levels. The use of spice at Pixiu Mala Hongtang is masterful, particularly the chile oil’s blend of star anise, cloves, fennel, and both gochujang and Sichuan peppercorn.

2330 NW Thurman St, Portland, OR 97210
(971) 666-7336
(971) 666-7336

Phuket Cafe

Phuket Cafe showcases restaurateur Akkapong Earl Ninsom’s more freewheeling culinary side, from “Thai paella” with manila clams to thinly sliced albacore with peanut brittle crumble and mint. The oysters, accompanied by chile-laden nam jim and fried shallots, are the perfect way to start the meal, while Phuket’s intricate shaved iced desserts provide the ideal ending. Cocktails here are a must, designed by co-owner and longtime collaborator Eric Nelson.

1818 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 781-2997
(503) 781-2997

Langbaan

Located within Phuket Cafe, this iconic Portland supper club’s tasting menus highlight different Thai regions, time periods, and styles of dining. Menus change frequently, however, staples like miang som, dots of cara cara jewels and shrimp sitting on a betel leaf with fish sauce caramel, and the kanom krok, Hokkaido scallop swimming in a coconut cream sauce within a crispy rice cup, remain year round. The full tasting menu is $125 per person.

1818 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210
(971) 344-2564
(971) 344-2564

Life of Pie

More than anything, Life of Pie is likely famous for its $8 wood-fired happy hour margherita pizzas. But beyond that, all of Life of Pie’s pizzas are worth the trip, especially one particular pie topped with salami, Mama Lil’s Peppers, goat cheese, and honey — a nuanced blend of spiciness, sweetness, and creaminess on a charred, chewy crust. The modern dining room is especially nice in summer, when it spills out onto the sidewalks of Northwest 23rd Avenue and onto the patio.

1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 820-0083
(503) 820-0083

St. Jack

A longstanding member of Eater Portland’s Essential 38St. Jack has been wowing the Slabtown neighborhood since its move from Clinton Street in 2014. At the elegant, upscale restaurant, chef Aaron Barnett leans deeply into French cuisine while borrowing from Pacific Northwestern sensibilities. The steak frites menu encapsulates this best, coming as a bavette or a dry-aged ribeye. Grab a seat at the bar, where neighborhood locals enjoy some killer French wines or cocktails alongside poached prawns with vadouvan aioli or oysters on the half shell.

1610 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 360-1281
(503) 360-1281

Lela's Bistro

With bowls of pho, bright and fresh bun, and a solid slate of banh mi, Lela’s has become a favorite in Slabtown for no-nonsense Vietnamese food with homey charm. Set in a converted home, Lela’s provides one of Slabtown’s coziest spots in the winter and most laid-back patios in the summer. 

1524 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 719-4744
(503) 719-4744

Grandma’s Secret

This ode to Saigon’s mid-century speakeasies hides in plain sight right on bustling Northwest 23rd Avenue, packed with tropical plants, bamboo, rattan, and leather furniture. Many of the ingredients used at upstairs Lela’s Bistro end up in Grandma’s Secret cocktails; for example, Grandma’s Twist uses pickled daikon and carrot brine from Lela’s banh mi in lieu of the olive brine in a dirty martini, adding a bit of sweetness and tang. The bar is open Thursdays through Saturdays.

1524 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown

In a city with a lot of breweries, it takes considerable presence to stand out. Breakside manages to do so with its exceptional takes on classic Northwestern brews like IPAs, as well as some bolder fruit beers and sours that manage to stay grounded. The busy Slabtown brewpub has pretty standard vibes — spacious and industrial with a large covered patio — and offers a hearty menu of pub stables like sandwiches, salads, and a few entrees.

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 444-7597
(503) 444-7597

Good Coffee

There are more than a few spots to find Good Coffee’s brand of roasts around town, but the white-tiled Slabtown location is especially spacious, with plenty of room for visitors to hang out indoors or outdoors while sipping lattes and cappuccinos. Good Coffee always lives up to its name, with a variety of nuanced roasts and an assortment of seasonal pastries.

2175 NW Raleigh St #106, Portland, OR 97210
(971) 282-3388
(971) 282-3388

Stacked Sandwich Shop

Top Chef: Portland alum Gabriel Pascuzzi recently reopened Stacked Sandwich Shop, in a shared space with the second location of his grain bowl spot Feel Good. Stacked returns with its greatest hits, including the popular oxtail French dip, smoked turkey Reuben, and turkey-bacon hero. New sandwiches, like the roasted pork coppa with provolone and the green curry fried chicken sandwich with fish sauce, are worth venturing away from the stalwarts, however. At Feel Good, customers choose from a variety of bases, including mixed greens, cauliflower rice, red quinoa, or brown rice, with add-ons like Ota tofu or Mary’s poached chicken breast. The bowls themselves are intricate and creative, like the Painted Hills with charred broccoli and pineapple, plus jalapeno cilantro vin.

2175 NW Raleigh St, Portland, OR 97210
(971) 279-2731
(971) 279-2731

Mama Bird

Mama Bird, from 2017’s Chef of the Year Gabe Pascuzzi, is busily churning out its smoky grilled chicken, sauces, salads, and sides to the Slabtown crowd. The bright, cheery venue, which includes a patio, is a charming setting for devouring whole chickens with savory sauces (from chimichurri to Vadouvan curry), along with grilled seasonal vegetables, fruits, and potatoes.

2145 NW Raleigh St, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 384-2064
(503) 384-2064

The Solo Club

Solo Club recently reopened after two years under David Rodriguez, a Teardrop alum. Balanced drinks with Caribbean and Latin American influences are the focus, relying on house syrups and cordials. Chef Romeo Lopez, who also runs the culinary program at Besaw’s, is handling the food at Solo Club; the menu leans heavily on tapas-like small plates, including things like fried calamari with chile aioli, spot prawns with adobo, and nachos. 

2110 NW Raleigh St, Portland, OR 97210
(971) 254-9806
(971) 254-9806

Besaws

Besaw’s is one of the oldest restaurants in the city, though it moved to a new location a few years ago with an updated, eclectic vibe. The menus are rooted in homestyle Pacific Northwest and  now Mexican comfort foods, with the help of chef Romeo Lopez, with dinner including lamb lollipops, steak fajitas, and a burger. Brunch, similarly, evokes elevated comfort food, from its fresh seasonal fruit pancake with smoked gouda, to its hearty breakfast sandwiches.

1545 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 228-2619
(503) 228-2619

Bar West

A stylishly bright and minimalist cocktail bar and restaurant, Bar West feels like something out of Kinfolk. The main focus here is on the cocktails, which are as beautiful and photogenic as the space itself, as well as the array of stellar local and Old World wines by the glass. The food menu is no afterthought, though, with a selection of larger entrees like cavatelli tossed in cashew ricotta and fig vinegar-topped pizzas, as well as smaller dishes like the collection of bar snacks known as the West Drinking Board.

1221 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 208-2852
(503) 208-2852

G-Love

G-Love brands itself as a “reverse steakhouse,” but what that really means is that it has a number of hearty vegetable entrees as well as meaty sides. The bright, window-lined restaurant offers creative, upscale New American dining with a seasonal focus; a playful and fun cocktail menu that sources ingredients from the kitchen; and two of the best decorated bathrooms in the city — one is decked in gold, the other verdant green. The ensalata bomba is a highlight, with its light fresh taste of summer. 

1615 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(971) 229-1043
(971) 229-1043

