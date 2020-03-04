Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Gresham and East Portland

Restaurants, food carts, and breweries to hit on the other side of I-205

It should go without saying Portland is more than the Pearl District, Division Street, or Alberta Arts. As residents in prime neighborhoods get pushed further eastward and areas like Montavilla, Foster-Powell, and Lents get more popular, it’s becoming imperative to expand culinary horizons farther east. In fact, more than 20 percent of all Portland residents live between I-205 and Gresham, a figure that’s only likely to grow.

Unlike inner Portland and the west side with its constant churn, Portland’s east side is home to the old guard, like quintessentially American steakhouses, as well as restaurants and food carts celebrating the cuisines of Somalia, Ukraine, Laos, and beyond.

This map focuses on Gresham and the portion of Portland east of 205 sometimes referred to as “The Numbers,” colloquially. For tacos specifically, see Where to Find Next-Level Tacos in Gresham, or for markets with delis, check out 14 Fantastic Specialty Markets in East Portland. Eastside residents and fans, feel free to chime in on local favorites for future updates.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.