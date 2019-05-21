Where to Eat and Drink Near the Moda Center and the Oregon Convention Center

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Near the Moda Center and the Oregon Convention Center

Where to Eat and Drink Near the Moda Center and the Oregon Convention Center

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Near the Moda Center and the Oregon Convention Center

Whether it’s for retro gaming expositions, psychedelic conventions, or drag pageants, the Oregon Convention Center attracts crowds from around the world to geek out over niche passions and new ideas. Just a few steps away, the Rose Quarter, home to the Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum, hosts both the NBA’s Trail Blazers and WHL’s Winterhawks, as well as hundreds of concerts from top national acts — from Lizzo to Bruce Springsteen to Carrie Underwood. While there are quick bites available from chain restaurants nearby, these two event centers are just as close to some of Portland’s best dining and drinking options.

All of the spots below are within a 15-minute walk of the convention center, though those looking for a longer stroll may make it to restaurants like the celebrated charcuterie of Olympia Provisions, the Latin American steakhouse Ox, or the beloved eastern European institution Kachka.

For those without time to walk just a few blocks, the convention center is home to its own catering company and a food court’s worth of quick options and the Moda Center has a fleet of tasty choices inside.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.