Beef noodle soup at Wei Wei
Stephanie C./Yelp

Where to Imbibe and Dine in Sellwood and Westmoreland

From dive bars to Italian comfort food, here’s where to go in the friendly Southeast Portland neighborhoods

by Alex Frane and Janey Wong Updated
Beef noodle soup at Wei Wei
| Stephanie C./Yelp
by Alex Frane and Janey Wong Updated

The Sellwood and Moreland neighborhoods, often conflated to the chagrin of their residents, are quiet, residential neighborhoods tucked between the Willamette and McLoughlin Boulevard. Given their distance from city center and other populous neighborhoods, the area isn’t as trafficked, with restaurants and bars mostly appealing to locals within walking distance. But the neighborhood has plenty to offer the whole city in regards to dining, from stacked burgers to hip, vintage cocktail lounges.

We’ve mapped out our favorite places to grab a drink or a dinner in the Sellwood-Moreland and Westmoreland area. For more options nearby, check out our Woodstock map.

Yukon Tavern

One of the last consummate dives in the city, the Yukon Tavern sports wood-paneled walls, the occasional TV, and entertainment including pool, shuffleboard, and the ubiquitous video-poker machines. Regulars stick to the bar’s taps and cheap well drinks, and the food menu is everything a dive needs, including fried snacks, burgers, and chicken tenders.

5819 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 235-6352
(503) 235-6352
The Yukon Tavern sign.
Yukon Tavern

Papa Haydn

The main focus at the 45-year-old special occasion spot is on the two dozen or so cakes that the bakery makes fresh each day, but the lunch and dinner menus shouldn’t be skipped over too quickly. Lunch features classics like a buttery croque monsieur and a bay shrimp salad, while dinner is more high-end without being too ambitious — think lemon-and-mascarpone ravioli, culotte steak, and wild-caught salmon. Still, the cakes steal the show, from the thick and dense chocolate torte to the towering, whipped cream-and-fruit-filled boccone dolce, best enjoyed in the summer months when berries are ripest.

5829 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 232-9440
(503) 232-9440
A table covered in slices of cake from Papa Haydn.
Cakes from Papa Haydn.
Papa Haydn

The Meddling Lime

Former Tasty N Alder chef Josh Schimmel-Bristow opened this lime-green cart where he meddles with Mexican-style cuisine using Pacific Northwestern ingredients. The menu here offers items like chimichangas, tacos, salads, and quesadillas, which are all customizable with options like braised verde chicken, chile-poached shrimp, and roasted cauliflower. Don’t miss the crispy rice, which is pancake-shaped and comes topped with a sunny side-up egg, queso fresco, avocado salsa, and crema — it can be made even more extra with the optional addition of fried chicken or fish. The Smile Pod has limited covered outdoor seating.

6200 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(901) 232-8991
(901) 232-8991

Rue Cler Marketplace

Classical paintings line the walls at this charming Parisian-ish bistro with an airy dining room and patio. Brunch brings fancy Benedicts crowned with filet mignon or cedar-smoked salmon, while during lunch or dinner tables may hold classic dishes like salad Nicoise, moules frites, or chicken cordon bleu. The restaurant includes a small market section and bottle shop.

6716 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 894-8684
(503) 894-8684

Bible Club PDX

Bible Club is well known for its decor—every piece of furniture and bar equipment is vintage, often from the 19th century. But decor alone does not make a bar great; luckily, the thoughtful, often beautifully constructed cocktails do. Everything here is made with high-end spirits; that means higher prices than the average cocktail lounge, but it’s more than worth it. The smaller food menu is on the snackier, comfort-food side, including some shareable boards, baked red sauce meatballs, and grilled shishito peppers.

6716 SE 16th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 279-2198
(971) 279-2198
The bar at the Bible Club in Portland.
The Bible Club interior.
Katie Acheff/Eater Portland

Kay's Bar

Kay’s Bar, with its divey, diner-like atmosphere, is bustling most nights, with reliable food, affordable well drinks and pints, and a modest-but-creative cocktail menu. The kitchen puts out classic, well-made bar staples, including a variety of burgers, wraps, and nachos, and offers many dishes on the happy hour menu from 4 to 6 p.m. Notably, the bar has been open in some form or another since 1934, making it significantly older than most of its guests.

6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 232-4447
(503) 232-4447

Saburo’s Sushi House

It’s a Sellwood tradition to line up outside this casual sushi restaurant, one that has been continued for decades. Even with newer sushi restaurants flooding the city, the breezy Saburo’s maintains its regulars coming in for nigiri, famously huge slices of raw, carefully prepared fish, all at ridiculously low prices for the size. It may not be a challenger for best sushi in Portland, but it’s reliably good, and reliably fun.

1667 SE Bybee Blvd, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 236-4237
(503) 236-4237

PDX Sliders

First a food cart, now a busy brick and mortar built in an old, wood-floored home, PDX Sliders specializes in its “miniature” sandwiches… though many of them really push the limits to what can be considered a slider and not a sandwich. The menu is all about variety, including burgers, fried chicken, smoked pork, and vegetarian sandwiches, all of which are named after Portland streets and bridges. The Hawthorne, a burger with bacon, goat cheese, and strawberry preserves on brioche, is an indulgent hit, while the Burlington with pecan-smoked pork is a bit more reasonable, but no less meaty or delicious.

5714, 1605 SE Bybee Blvd, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 717-5271
(971) 717-5271

Reverend's BBQ

One of the city’s defining barbecue spots, Reverend’s BBQ serves smoked meats and fried chicken in a casual, fast-paced dining room. The chopped pork shoulder is the star of the show here, and while tender and flavorful on its own, it does well with a nice deluge of the many sauces, especially in sandwich form. Meanwhile, the griddled polenta with creamed corn and tasso ham is a sleeper hit — creamy, silky, and rich.

7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 327-8755
(503) 327-8755

A Cena and Sunny’s Pizza

Portland is no stranger to old-school Italian joints, and one example is A Cena Ristorante. Pronounced Ah-Chay-Nah, the restaurant has been serving its rich pasta dishes to couples and families for years now, in a romantic, formal-yet-welcoming setting. Sunny’s Pizza, its adjoining pizzeria, serves a small but satisfying menu of New York-style slices and full pies alongside Greek and Caesar salads.  

7738 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 827-4992
(503) 827-4992

Wei Wei - A Taste Of Taiwan

The neighborhood was understandably upset when Wei Wei briefly shuttered in 2018, but the noodle house reopened, serving its hangover-curing noodle soup out of the laid back, cheery cafe space. Aside from the savory, rich noodle bowls that define the Taiwanese spot, the restaurant also serves pan-fried bao and sides like soy-marinated eggs and sauteed cauliflower with garlic.

7835 SE 13th Ave #102, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 946-1732
(503) 946-1732

Jade Teahouse

A family-owned affair, the double-decker, wood-filled Jade Teahouse is always packed, usually with a line nearly out the door for its counter-service Vietnamese food. The pastries are baked in house and often sell out, especially the delightful, colorful little macarons and the fluffy tea cakes, but the whole menu is worth exploring: Fluffy steamed bao, crispy spring rolls, spicy chile noodles, and the slightly-sweet chicken mango stir-fry all deliver.

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 477-8985
(503) 477-8985

Gino's

A longstanding member of Sellwood’s dining scene, Gino’s is home to classic Italian American dining. The homey bistro serves pasta dishes, bone-in pork chops, and bowls of mussels to the tables, booths, and oak bar that fill the space. While its cuisine is time-tested and pleasing, its wine menu may be the star, as Gino’s quietly has one of the most robust lists of Italian wines in the city.

8051 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 233-4613
(503) 233-4613

Mando’s

Former rapper Mando Fernandez slings burgers and chicken wings out of this food cart, which relocated from East County to Sellwood a few months ago. Juicy Angus beef burgers arrive a la carte but diners can supplement the Wunderland (bacon, peanut butter, and marionberry jam) with a side of crinkle cut fries or the Laurelhurst (beer-battered jalapenos, pepper jack, bacon) with some onion rings. Mando’s Remix Wings have a satisfying crunch and are doused in a sweet-and-savory sauce.

8064 SE 17th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 997-1452
(503) 997-1452

Village Kitchen

Even those familiar with Burmese cuisine will find dishes unique to this Piknik Park food cart, which specializes in the cuisine of the Kachin tribal communities of Northern Myanmar. Newbies should start with the Village Cooking, pieces of pork or chicken with culantro, Sichuan peppercorn, and chaplu leaf giving it an herbaceous, hard-to-pin-down flavor profile. The chicken arrives alongside a mound of coconut rice, adding a nice sweet contrast to the dish.

The big green one, 1122 SE Tacoma St, Portland, OR 97202
(360) 513-2810
(360) 513-2810
A takeout container full of chicken, coconut rice, and an egg at the Village Cooking.
The Village Cooking at the Village Kitchen.
Brooke Jackson-Glidden/Eater Portland

Kaede

There aren’t many tables at Kaede; plus, the restaurant is reservation only and has been regularly booked since the accomplished chef husband-and-wife team Shinji and Izumi Uehara opened it for dine-in in January. However, the real magic happens at the four-seat sushi counter, where it’s easy for diners to become mesmerized by chef Shinji’s practiced flow of shaping rice for nigiri and skillfully slicing fish flown in from Tokyo’s Toyosu Fish Market. Kaede’s signature roll, the saba battera, is a vinegary delight with house-cured mackerel, kombu, and shichimi. Although sushi comprises half the menu, don’t miss cooked dishes such as a luxuriously smooth maitake mushroom chawanmushi and delicately crispy agedashi tofu swimming in a savory dashi.

8268 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 327-8916
(503) 327-8916

