21 Romantic Restaurants and Bars in Portland for Date Night

Where to take someone out for something special, whether it’s a first date or an anniversary dinner

Figuring out where to take a date is far trickier than it should be — what’s too fancy, or not fancy enough? What feels special enough for an anniversary dinner without feeling stuffy? Really, it’s an equation that’s hard to master, but one thing is for sure: It should feel at least a little romantic. That means different things for different people — some people want the energy of a lively dining room; others want an intimate, secluded spot for a quiet cocktail. The through-line, often, is low lighting, interesting food and drink, and good service, whether there’s Champagne and oysters on the menu, or just some small snacks and shots.

The map below tries to explore a wide assortment of romantic restaurants, including a wide range of price-points, cuisines, and energies. For those looking for something Valentine’s Day specific, this guide is a better fit. Per usual, this map is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.