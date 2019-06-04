Portland’s 11 Ideal Rooftop Patios For Views, Drinks, and Sun

Portland’s sunny season is defined by its patio dining. Along with the gardens, plazas, and covered patios throughout the city, rooftops provide a place for outdoor dining and imbibing, with the added benefit of a stunning view. And when the sun peeks out between weeks of rain, Portlanders flock to rooftop patios to get as close to the source as possible. While Portland has lost some treasured rooftops and others are still closed temporarily, a number remain open with socially distanced tables and other safety precautions. Here are 11 rooftops in Portland at which to grab a drink and a meal.

As usual, this map is organized geographically, not by ranking.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

