 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat and Drink in Portland’s Pearl District

The Cocktail Heatmap: Where to Drink Right Now in Portland

Where to Find Weekend Brunch in Portland

A table with two tall chairs sits next to potted plants on a rooftop with views of Portland’s west hills
The rooftop at Lolo Pass.
Molly J. Smith

Portland’s 11 Ideal Rooftop Patios For Views, Drinks, and Sun

At downtown bars and Eastside pubs, Portland rooftop patios are open for spring

by Alex Frane Updated
View as Map
The rooftop at Lolo Pass.
| Molly J. Smith
by Alex Frane Updated

Portland’s sunny season is defined by its patio dining. Along with the gardens, plazas, and covered patios throughout the city, rooftops provide a place for outdoor dining and imbibing, with the added benefit of a stunning view. And when the sun peeks out between weeks of rain, Portlanders flock to rooftop patios to get as close to the source as possible. While Portland has lost some treasured rooftops and others are still closed temporarily, a number remain open with socially distanced tables and other safety precautions. Here are 11 rooftops in Portland at which to grab a drink and a meal.

As usual, this map is organized geographically, not by ranking.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. 10 Barrel Brewing Portland

Copy Link
1411 NW Flanders St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 224-1700
(503) 224-1700
Visit Website

Nestled in the Pearl District, the bustling brewpub 10 Barrel sports a spacious rooftop patio that can fit dozens of diners. Visitors can knock back beers from the massive taplist, most of which are made on site, while watching the passersby traversing the neighborhood. Best of all, there’s a rooftop bar, so no one has to retreat back inside for another round. 10 Barrel also outlines its COVID-19 practices and guidelines online.

2. Departure Restaurant + Lounge

Copy Link
525 SW Morrison St 15th Floor
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 802-5370
(503) 802-5370
Visit Website

Portland’s most famous rooftop bar, Departure’s sleek, dual white patios overlook downtown Portland and offer a beautiful view of the river and bridges. The eastern balcony is reserved for those coming in for dinner—at the moment it’s best to make a reservation for the dining experience. The western balcony —overlooking Pioneer Square but with an ample view of the downtown skyline and the river— is open for those dropping in for a cocktail and bites.

Departure/Official

Also Featured in:

3. The Xport Rooftop Lounge

Copy Link
SW Jefferson St &, SW 2nd Ave
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 306-4835
(503) 306-4835
Visit Website

After a long hiatus thanks to the pandemic, Xport and its twin rooftop patios is back open for business. This chic downtown bar has serious nightclub vibes in the evenings, especially on weekends, but those looking for more chill vibes and an amazing view of the river and the surrounding blocks can head in for happy hour. The drinks lean more towards cocktail bar than nightclub, luckily, and there’s always some choice selections of wines and beer, as well.

4. Tope

Copy Link
15 NW 4th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 770-0500
(503) 770-0500
Visit Website

A plant-filled, white-walled tequila and mezcal haven on the upper floors of the Hoxton hotel, Tope is one of the more stylish bars west of the river. Its large, eastern-facing balcony patio, strung with lights and dotted with bistro tables for al fresco dining, it often hosts holiday parties and other events, providing an elevated space for diners to dance the night away.

Also Featured in:

5. Metropolitan Tavern

Copy Link
1021 NE Grand Ave Suite 600
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 963-3600
(503) 963-3600
Visit Website

Altabira Tavern was one of the earliest restaurant casualties in the pandemic, and for over a year the Hotel Eastland’s upper floor was empty. However, in October, the Metropolitan Tavern quietly opened in its place, moving into the spacious, glass-enclosed rooftop patio. It still offers the same view of the river and its bridges, as well as the convention center and parts of downtown, to accompany the pizza, pastas, and sandwiches served there.

6. Jackie’s

Copy Link
930 SE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
Visit Website

Jackie’s prefers to call itself a “bar with sports” rather than a sports bar, but it’s still not letting its customers miss a moment of a game, not when it can line its sprawling upper patio areas with TVs and greenery. The patios aren’t as elevated as others in town, but still provide a nice view of the surrounding neighborhood for diners to enjoy while they down mimosas and chicken and waffles for brunch. Evening visitors can instead opt for tequila drinks and birria nachos.

Also Featured in:

7. Noble Rot

Copy Link
1111 East Burnside Street, Fourth Floor
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 233-1999
(503) 233-1999
Visit Website

Its balcony patio isn’t as large as most others in town, but that hasn’t kept the elegant wine bar and restaurant Noble Rot from being a rooftop mainstay in the city for years. Overlooking East Burnside with a view of the neighborhood and a peek of the river and downtown, it’s a lovely spot to enjoy a flight of wine and celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and other milestones. Reservations can be made online.

View this post on Instagram

Soak it up PDX! #patiodining

A post shared by Noble Rot (@noblerotpdx) on

Also Featured in:

8. Radio Room

Copy Link
1101 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 287-2346
(503) 287-2346
Visit Website

At one point, Radio Room could boast that it had never closed its dining rooms on any day, as it was open 365 days a year. Like many other places in Portland, however, 2020 changed all that and the cafe and bar spent most of the year closed. Now, it’s back, with dining seven days a week available inside and on the multi-tiered patio. It doesn’t provide as dramatic a vista as some others, but offers a view of the crowds on Alberta below.

Also Featured in:

9. Roof Deck at Revolution Hall

Copy Link
1300 SE Stark St #203
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 288-3895
(503) 288-3895
Visit Website

The appropriately named Roof Deck at Revolution Hall is only open in the sunny, summer months, and it’s always worth dropping in before a show downstairs. The tall rooftop patio provides one of the most impressive views from the east side, with Mt. Tabor, the Willamette River, downtown, and a good swath of Southeast PDX, including the pups playing in the field below.

10. Lolo Pass

Copy Link
1616 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 908-3074
(503) 908-3074
Visit Website

The newest addition to Portland’s rooftop scene is Lolo Pass, a cute and cozy hostel with heavy Spanish influences and an Ataula alum, Emily Metivier. Diners can start the day with coffee drinks and pastries on the patio, or come in later to enjoy shareable comfort foods and cocktails, while taking in the verdant trees and residential sights around East Burnside.

Also Featured in:

11. Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

Copy Link
5115 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 282-0622
(503) 282-0622
Visit Website

Laurelwood Brewing Company’s rooftop patio at the Northeast Portland pub location offers a cozy, secluded rooftop experience, in addition to some front patios. Smoke-free, all ages, and residentially located means it’s a nice spot for families to enjoy a meal and some drinks in the sun together.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. 10 Barrel Brewing Portland

1411 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97209

Nestled in the Pearl District, the bustling brewpub 10 Barrel sports a spacious rooftop patio that can fit dozens of diners. Visitors can knock back beers from the massive taplist, most of which are made on site, while watching the passersby traversing the neighborhood. Best of all, there’s a rooftop bar, so no one has to retreat back inside for another round. 10 Barrel also outlines its COVID-19 practices and guidelines online.

1411 NW Flanders St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 224-1700
Visit Website

2. Departure Restaurant + Lounge

525 SW Morrison St 15th Floor, Portland, OR 97204
Departure/Official

Portland’s most famous rooftop bar, Departure’s sleek, dual white patios overlook downtown Portland and offer a beautiful view of the river and bridges. The eastern balcony is reserved for those coming in for dinner—at the moment it’s best to make a reservation for the dining experience. The western balcony —overlooking Pioneer Square but with an ample view of the downtown skyline and the river— is open for those dropping in for a cocktail and bites.

525 SW Morrison St 15th Floor
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 802-5370
Visit Website

3. The Xport Rooftop Lounge

SW Jefferson St &, SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204

After a long hiatus thanks to the pandemic, Xport and its twin rooftop patios is back open for business. This chic downtown bar has serious nightclub vibes in the evenings, especially on weekends, but those looking for more chill vibes and an amazing view of the river and the surrounding blocks can head in for happy hour. The drinks lean more towards cocktail bar than nightclub, luckily, and there’s always some choice selections of wines and beer, as well.

SW Jefferson St &, SW 2nd Ave
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 306-4835
Visit Website

4. Tope

15 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

A plant-filled, white-walled tequila and mezcal haven on the upper floors of the Hoxton hotel, Tope is one of the more stylish bars west of the river. Its large, eastern-facing balcony patio, strung with lights and dotted with bistro tables for al fresco dining, it often hosts holiday parties and other events, providing an elevated space for diners to dance the night away.

15 NW 4th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 770-0500
Visit Website

5. Metropolitan Tavern

1021 NE Grand Ave Suite 600, Portland, OR 97232

Altabira Tavern was one of the earliest restaurant casualties in the pandemic, and for over a year the Hotel Eastland’s upper floor was empty. However, in October, the Metropolitan Tavern quietly opened in its place, moving into the spacious, glass-enclosed rooftop patio. It still offers the same view of the river and its bridges, as well as the convention center and parts of downtown, to accompany the pizza, pastas, and sandwiches served there.

1021 NE Grand Ave Suite 600
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 963-3600
Visit Website

6. Jackie’s

930 SE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

Jackie’s prefers to call itself a “bar with sports” rather than a sports bar, but it’s still not letting its customers miss a moment of a game, not when it can line its sprawling upper patio areas with TVs and greenery. The patios aren’t as elevated as others in town, but still provide a nice view of the surrounding neighborhood for diners to enjoy while they down mimosas and chicken and waffles for brunch. Evening visitors can instead opt for tequila drinks and birria nachos.

930 SE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
Visit Website

7. Noble Rot

1111 East Burnside Street, Fourth Floor, Portland, OR 97214

Its balcony patio isn’t as large as most others in town, but that hasn’t kept the elegant wine bar and restaurant Noble Rot from being a rooftop mainstay in the city for years. Overlooking East Burnside with a view of the neighborhood and a peek of the river and downtown, it’s a lovely spot to enjoy a flight of wine and celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and other milestones. Reservations can be made online.

1111 East Burnside Street, Fourth Floor
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 233-1999
Visit Website

8. Radio Room

1101 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

At one point, Radio Room could boast that it had never closed its dining rooms on any day, as it was open 365 days a year. Like many other places in Portland, however, 2020 changed all that and the cafe and bar spent most of the year closed. Now, it’s back, with dining seven days a week available inside and on the multi-tiered patio. It doesn’t provide as dramatic a vista as some others, but offers a view of the crowds on Alberta below.

1101 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 287-2346
Visit Website

9. Roof Deck at Revolution Hall

1300 SE Stark St #203, Portland, OR 97214

The appropriately named Roof Deck at Revolution Hall is only open in the sunny, summer months, and it’s always worth dropping in before a show downstairs. The tall rooftop patio provides one of the most impressive views from the east side, with Mt. Tabor, the Willamette River, downtown, and a good swath of Southeast PDX, including the pups playing in the field below.

1300 SE Stark St #203
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 288-3895
Visit Website

10. Lolo Pass

1616 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

The newest addition to Portland’s rooftop scene is Lolo Pass, a cute and cozy hostel with heavy Spanish influences and an Ataula alum, Emily Metivier. Diners can start the day with coffee drinks and pastries on the patio, or come in later to enjoy shareable comfort foods and cocktails, while taking in the verdant trees and residential sights around East Burnside.

1616 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 908-3074
Visit Website

11. Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213

Laurelwood Brewing Company’s rooftop patio at the Northeast Portland pub location offers a cozy, secluded rooftop experience, in addition to some front patios. Smoke-free, all ages, and residentially located means it’s a nice spot for families to enjoy a meal and some drinks in the sun together.

5115 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 282-0622
Visit Website

Related Maps