A whole fried fish lies on a platter covered in tomatoes, peppers, and onions at Akadi.
A whole fish at Akadi.
Molly J. Smith/Eater Portland

16 Exceptional Restaurants Worth Visiting in Portland’s Southeast Division Neighborhood

Where to eat in the quintessential Southeast Portland neighborhood

by Nick Townsend and Thom Hilton Updated
A whole fish at Akadi.
| Molly J. Smith/Eater Portland
by Nick Townsend and Thom Hilton Updated
The Southeast Division Street neighborhood is one of Portland’s most formative food neighborhoods — a culinary hotspot boasting longstanding city favorites like Bollywood Theater and Kim Jong Grillin and more recent phenoms Ruthie’s and Oma’s Hideaway. While the past few months have changed the shape of the neighborhood quite a bit, closing places like Xico and Malka for good, one could easily spend days perusing the array of restaurants, bars, and food carts that line the popular neighborhood.

This map, featuring everything from wood-fired Mormon cuisine to wildly creative cocktails, will get you started. Just remember to save some room for gelato.

To tighten things up, we limited this map to just what you can find on Southeast Division, but don’t miss some of the breathtaking bites on neighboring Southeast Clinton, like seafood standbys La Moule and Jacqueline, or the original outpost of Scandinavian breakfast cafe Broder. For a longer list, check out this map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Palomar

The kitchen at this ’50s-Havana themed bar, with its strawberry-sherbet-leather chairs and dangerously good blended daiquiris, was taken over by Imperial and Bullard alumnus Ricky Bella in late 2022. Highlights of the food menu include crisp jamon and béchamel fritters with guava dip, bright shrimp and tuna ceviche with avocado and pineapple, and rotating flavors of tres leches cake for diners to enjoy while sipping Cuba Libres or mojitos.

959 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 266-8276
(971) 266-8276

Akadi

Under a canopy of hanging plants and surrounded by art, diners at this eclectic African restaurant rip off bites of springy fufu to dunk in intricately spiced and savory goat stew, sipping hibiscus bissap between bites. Meals here should start with gargantuan suya wings, coated in a powdery peanut spice blend, followed by the restaurant’s jollof meal, highlighting umami-rich jollof rice as well as custardy sweet plantains. Another stunner: The restaurant’s triumphant ginger-marinated whole fried fish, topped with a tangy mustard sauce and a tomato-onion relish. Desserts range from Cote D’Ivoire’s take on chocolate mousse to puff puff, Nigerian mini-doughnuts.

1001 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 271-7072
(971) 271-7072

Ranch PDX Southeast

The newest outpost of a burgeoning Detroit-style pizza empire, Ranch PDX Southeast shares a space with Baerlic Brewing’s vast taproom. With plenty of seating, the combination of the two establishments makes for an ideal, low-key date night. Ranch PDX serves its pizzas by the pie or the quarter, that latter of which works out to two triangular slices of saucy, crusty joy.

2239 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 265-8118
(503) 265-8118

Double Dragon

Southeast Division cocktail bar and restaurant Double Dragon is cozy and cool inside, but its spacious patio is the main attraction during the warmer months. Sitting on a triangle of lower Division, the roofed outdoor space is great for chatting with groups of friends, listening to the bar’s always-great playlists, and enjoying a thick-cut pork belly banh mi and crispy French fries with sriracha mayo. For indoor folks, the spot is great for date night, with low lighting, old movies playing on VHS, and a wide range of tropical and smoky cocktails.

1235 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 230-8340
(503) 230-8340

Scottie's Pizza Parlor

This classic East-Coast-style pizza counter is dedicated to paying its employees a living wage and using locally available produce on its thin crusted, generously sauced pies. Although the standard margherita and “Hawaii 5-0-5” with pineapple, pepperoni, and New Mexico green chile are excellent choices, the real move is the “defino,” a 16-inch “granny-style” square Sicilian pizza that Scottie’s tops with two kinds of mozzarella and garlic oil. They sell a limited quantity each day, so early orders are encouraged. Scottie’s also has a pay-it-forward program, so customers can buy an extra slice of pizza or a whole pie for a hungry Portlander.

2128 SE Division St, Portland, OR
(971) 544-7878
(971) 544-7878

Nuestra Cocina

A stalwart Portland Mexican restaurant, the red-accented Nuestra Cocina serves quintessential dishes like a chorizo-stuffed masa cakes and carne asada tacos. The bar boasts a variety of tequilas and mezcals for margaritas like the de Granada, made with pomegranate and ginger, or the Cocina Especial, with chile arbol-infused tequila that makes a spicy finish to a meal alongside Grand Marnier flan or chocolate pound cake with cinnamon ice cream.

2135 SE Division St, Portland, OR
(503) 232-2135
(503) 232-2135

Reel M Inn

A dive bar in its purest form, this local haunt with national buzz and a recent starring role on Hulu is open until 2:30 a.m. It’s a one-person-show, meaning you’ll have to wait and meditate over a few stiff drinks, but the patience will be rewarded with some of the city’s best fried chicken and jojos (monster-sized potato wedges).

2430 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 231-3880
(503) 231-3880
A pile of fried wings sit in a paper-lined basket next to a pile of potato wedges, with cups of mayo and Frank’s Red Hot at Reel M Inn.
Fried chicken and jojos from Reel M Inn.
Molly J. Smith / Eater Portland

Mestizo

Mestizo is many wonderful things: It’s a refreshingly airy and well-lit space, it’s gluten-free, and it’s host to a bevy of chef pop-ups and charity events. It’s also a really great everyday, neighborhood Latin American restaurant, with playful dishes like shrimp ceviche served with tostones, coconut-fried oysters with Fresno chili jam, and flan with Colombian coffee whipped cream. The cocktail menu includes all the sweet and summery hits, like margaritas, Palomas, Pisco sours, and daiquiris.

2910 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 384-2273
(503) 384-2273

Kati Portland

This dedicated meat-free Thai restaurant is a favorite of Portland vegetarians, featuring main dishes loaded with fried tofu, soft tofu, tempeh, or veggies. Specialties include the crispy tempeh, served in a sweet-and-tangy tamarind sauce with yellow noodles, the standard-but-delightful Kati Pad Thai, and rich panang curry with young peppercorn.

2932 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 477-6059
(503) 477-6059

Bollywood Theater

Bollywood Theater has developed a reputation for dishes like its kati roll, a Kolkatan paratha wrap filled with paneer or yogurt-marinated chicken. Vegetarians will find the house-made paneer very satisfying, whether served in a tikka bowl or in a tomato and cashew curry. No matter what you order, prepare for nuanced combinations of flavors laced with freshly imported spices from several regions of India.

3010 SE Division St, Portland, OR
(503) 477-6699
(503) 477-6699

Oma's Hideaway

From the team behind Gado Gado, the rainbow-accented Oma’s Hideaway sees diners feasting daily on Malaysian and Chinese dishes, like corn fritters with sweet chili peanut sauce, flaky layered roti with curry dip, and the crispy filet-o-fishball sandwich. In the warmer months, one can grab a seat on its spacious back patio or at one of the restaurant’s front patio booths, where one can dine among the buzz of Southeast Division.

3131 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 754-4923
(971) 754-4923

Olympia Provisions Public House

Although the public house on Division has been around for years, it has become a standby since the beginning of the pandemic, in no small part due to its massive covered parking lot patio: Diners sprawl out to drink strong German beers and knock back from-scratch sausages. The public house also serves Olympia Provisions’ renowned boards, huge plates of house charcuterie and artisan cheeses studded with pickles and mustard.

3384 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 384-2259
(503) 384-2259

Lauretta Jean's

What once was as a farmer’s market booth has since expanded into a bright and cheery bakery on Division. Buttery crusts give just the right amount of flaky goodness to inventive and classic fruit pies like tart cherry and raspberry chiffon, or quiches like asparagus bacon Swiss. After operating as a takeout window for much of the pandemic, Lauretta Jean’s recently reopened their newly remodeled interior, serving slices, pastries, coffee, and beer. Larger orders can also be placed through their weekly bake sale.

3402 SE Division St, Portland, OR
(503) 235-3119
(503) 235-3119

Ruthie's

Down a short alleyway, tucked into the back corner of the patio adjoining cocktail bar Someday, one will find Portland’s only seasonal, wood-fired Mormon food truck. Ruthie’s quickly rose to prominence in 2021, appearing on best-of lists and Netflix series as Aaron Kiss and Collin Mohr consistently sold out of rockfish sliders on housemade rolls, over-the-top potato salads, and massive bone-in pork chops, inspired by the church cookbooks of Mohr’s grandmother. Those in the know pay attention to the cart’s Instagram, which has regular updates on new dishes.

3634 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(801) 648-3307
(801) 648-3307

Pinolo Gelato

Portland’s famous Salt & Straw serves its outside-the-box flavors like pear and blue cheese on Southeast Division, but the lines can be brutal. Skip the wait — or at least dramatically decrease it — by heading to this artful gelateria, with flavors like Sicilian pistachio, rich and buttery hazelnut, and fior de latte, the creamy “flower of milk.” Rotating dairy-free sorbets change with the season – a recent visit offered champagne mango.

3707 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 719-8686
(503) 719-8686

Kim Jong Grillin

A local favorite as much for its food as its social media presence, Kim Jong Grillin is Han Ly Hwang’s spot for bibim boxes, his take on a bibimbap with no-joke Korean barbecue hits like garlicky galbi ribs or sweet bulgogi beef, and “munch wraps,” a Taco Bell riff with rotating special fillings that have a loyal cult following on Instagram. It is a crime to walk off the cart’s covered deck without a massive pile of kimchi or japchae — make sure you get extra.

4606 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 929-0522
(503) 929-0522

