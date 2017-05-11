16 Exceptional Restaurants Worth Visiting in Portland’s Southeast Division Neighborhood

The Southeast Division Street neighborhood is one of Portland’s most formative food neighborhoods — a culinary hotspot boasting longstanding city favorites like Bollywood Theater and Kim Jong Grillin and more recent phenoms Ruthie’s and Oma’s Hideaway. While the past few months have changed the shape of the neighborhood quite a bit, closing places like Xico and Malka for good, one could easily spend days perusing the array of restaurants, bars, and food carts that line the popular neighborhood.

This map, featuring everything from wood-fired Mormon cuisine to wildly creative cocktails, will get you started. Just remember to save some room for gelato.

To tighten things up, we limited this map to just what you can find on Southeast Division, but don’t miss some of the breathtaking bites on neighboring Southeast Clinton, like seafood standbys La Moule and Jacqueline, or the original outpost of Scandinavian breakfast cafe Broder. For a longer list, check out this map.

