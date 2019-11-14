9 Delightful Spots to Eat and Drink on Southeast Clinton

While Southeast Division Street may be known as one of the most famous restaurant rows in Portland, a strip just south of it holds its own and then some. A short stretch of Southeast Clinton Street is home to some of the city’s favorite bites, including Scandinavian breakfast, Oregon-caught seafood, and modern Filipino cuisine. Although the neighborhood has lost a good number of its charmers — La Moule, Lokanta — a handful of destination spots remain. Whether it’s time for an ice cream break, a date night cocktail, or a pre-movie glass of natural wine, this quaint neighborhood delivers. For more options in the area, check out our Division or Ladd’s Addition maps.