Portland Special Occasion Destinations for Any Budget

One of the best things about Portland’s dining scene is how unapologetically democratic it is. You can find good food literally everywhere: restaurants that serve bank-breaking tasting menus, random pop-ups from upstarting chefs, and rowdy food cart pods. As a result, finding a spot for the big graduation dinner, anniversary date, or retirement party is relatively manageable regardless of price-point or neighborhood. We’ve rounded up our favorite places to celebrate on any budget, whether you’re looking to impress a hot date with a big blowout dinner or you’re tight on cash but want to get rowdy with a group of friends. For more options, check out our guides for wedding-friendly restaurants and restaurants great for groups. For more vegan-friendly options, this map will help.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.