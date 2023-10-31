The Spookiest, Eeriest Bars and Restaurants in Portland

Portland’s penchant for the weird and unsettling remains a constant in the city, from the oddities within the Freakybuttrue Peculiarium in Northwest Portland to the seasonal strip club haunted house at Guilty Pleasures Gentleman’s Club — not to mention nearby destinations like the North American Bigfoot Center in Boring, Oregon and Spirit of Halloweentown in St. Helens. The violent, largely misunderstood history of the Portland Underground, often referred to by a racist pseudonym, has earned Portland spots on various lists of the “most haunted” cities in the country; several businesses in the area lean into the neighborhood’s fraught past by hosting guests in its underground passageways and basements.

But beyond the alleged ghosts of Old Town, many bars and restaurants throughout the city celebrate the supernatural — either in their decor and drinks, or by honoring the whispered stories echoing in its booths and nooks. Below, we share some of the spookiest spots in Portland, either for a cup of coffee, a bowl of lo mein, or a Halloween-themed cocktail. For more explicit Halloween pop-up bars, this list should help, and for ghost stories tied to the city’s restaurants, check out this roundup.