These 22 Longstanding Restaurants Are Keeping Old Portland Alive

Where to Eat on Thanksgiving Day in Portland

Where to Find Soul-Soothing Ramen in Portland and Beyond

Lit with orange lights, the bar at the Coffin Club in Portland in view of the stage.
The bar at the Coffin Club, the horror-themed nightclub in Southeast Portland.
The Coffin Club

The Spookiest, Eeriest Bars and Restaurants in Portland

From haunted pizzerias to goth-vibed bars, these are the places where you can intentionally give yourself the jitters

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
The bar at the Coffin Club, the horror-themed nightclub in Southeast Portland.
| The Coffin Club
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Portland’s penchant for the weird and unsettling remains a constant in the city, from the oddities within the Freakybuttrue Peculiarium in Northwest Portland to the seasonal strip club haunted house at Guilty Pleasures Gentleman’s Club — not to mention nearby destinations like the North American Bigfoot Center in Boring, Oregon and Spirit of Halloweentown in St. Helens. The violent, largely misunderstood history of the Portland Underground, often referred to by a racist pseudonym, has earned Portland spots on various lists of the “most haunted” cities in the country; several businesses in the area lean into the neighborhood’s fraught past by hosting guests in its underground passageways and basements.

But beyond the alleged ghosts of Old Town, many bars and restaurants throughout the city celebrate the supernatural — either in their decor and drinks, or by honoring the whispered stories echoing in its booths and nooks. Below, we share some of the spookiest spots in Portland, either for a cup of coffee, a bowl of lo mein, or a Halloween-themed cocktail. For more explicit Halloween pop-up bars, this list should help, and for ghost stories tied to the city’s restaurants, check out this roundup.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Sad Valley

Drinkers sip cocktails named for John Waters characters under a mounted coffin at this memento mori of a North Killingsworth bar. Paintings depicting images of rapture and grief hang on the walls, while David Lynch’s Dune plays on a TV by the bar. Drinks incorporate fruity flavors like passionfruit and apricot, as well as nostalgic spirits like Hpnotiq.

832 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 432-8053
(503) 432-8053

The Uncanny

The previous tenants of this North Mississippi cocktail lounge — who also produced local horror movie favorite Green Room — transformed this Victorian into an understated, black-and-red macabre fantasy. While Psychic Bar is no more, the watering hole in its place, the Uncanny, kept the original bar’s atmosphere alive, retaining the red neon lighting and black banquettes. For Halloween, the bar is also in costume, serving cocktails in babydoll heads and incorporating trick-or-treating staples into its drink recipes.

3560 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227

McMenamins White Eagle Saloon & Hotel

This North Portland music venue, bar, and hotel is home to its fair share of ghost stories, many dating back to its Prohibition-era tunnels for illegal alcohol distribution; several rumors involve the city’s history of kidnappings, as well as the murder of a sex worker in the hotel rooms upstairs. These days, the venue is under the care of local chain McMenamins, serving the brand’s spirits (get it?) and popular Cajun tots.

836 N Russell St, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 282-6810
(503) 282-6810

Republic Cafe and Ming Lounge

While many of the hauntings in Old Town involve the Portland Underground, the stories tied to this neighborhood Chinese restaurant and lounge involve the brutal murder of a 1940s-era Republic Cafe chef. Inside, the red-and-gold touches, matching murals, and banquet hall-turned-venue give the space a distinct, hard-to-replicate atmosphere, one only aided by old-school Chinese American staples like egg foo young and chop suey.

222 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 226-4388
(503) 226-4388

Old Town Pizza & Brewing

Perhaps the city’s best-known haunted locale, this Northwest Davis brewery has long been featured in tours of Old Town’s underground pathways, which involve post-tour beer tastings. The brewery, which sits in the former lobby of the 19th-century Merchant Hotel, is allegedly home to a ghost named Nina, donning a black dress and spotted wandering the basement’s halls. Book a tour and tasting online.

226 NW Davis St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 222-9999
(503) 222-9999

Copy Link

This dive-y, subterranean bar sits within a section of the Portland Underground, hosting post-hardcore and punk bands underneath the streets of Old Town. Any given visit may involve a fetish drag show, live music, and/or a full-on mosh pit, as well as pinball, pool, and stiff drinks.

211 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 220-4001
(503) 220-4001

Raven's Manor

This haunted manor-themed bar in Old Town is known for its interactive “experience,” which lands somewhere between a cocktail tasting menu, a horror-themed tabletop game, and an escape room; however, even those popping in for a cocktail and a snack will find plenty to enjoy. Among the Edgar Allen Poe-esque aesthetics and haunted dolls, bartenders concoct cocktails garnished with lychee “eyeballs” and beverages served in smoking beakers. The drinks here aren’t all gimmick, either; many incorporate small, ingenious touches, from gin finished in wine barrels to mocktails incorporating mushroom and white peppercorn.

235 SW 1st Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(971) 319-6182
(971) 319-6182

The Coffin Club

What was once the Southeast Grand venue Lovecraft is now the horror-themed Coffin Club, one of the city’s few spots where goths can dance to darkwave and Siouxsie Sioux lookalikes blend in to the crowd. Portraits of Alice Cooper hang among the skeletons and chandeliers, and the club consistently hosts dark industrial, dream wave, and EBM acts and DJs. Check out the calendar for upcoming acts.

421 SE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Rimsky-Korsakoffee House

Garnering a waitlist almost every night, Central Catholic kids and longtime Portlanders still flock to this converted craftsman coffeeshop and dessert bar, with its mysteriously moving tables, hidden mannequins, and surplus of string lights. The goofy lore of the coffeeshop’s haunting only adds to the fun, as groups of teens share raspberry fools and pots of tea.

707 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 232-2640
(503) 232-2640

Creepy's

The name says it all: Hosting an upsetting collection of deeply haunted dolls and paintings, Creepy’s provides the city with Killer Klowns from Outer Space vibes year-round. The bar menu involves cocktails with names like La Bruja and Dark Arts, DJs spin new wave, and projector screen movie nights include cult classics like Phenomena and Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. Those living with coulrophobia should steer clear.

627 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 889-0185
(503) 889-0185

Related Maps