 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Catch a Game at These Portland Sports Bars

11 Stellar U-Pick Orchards and Fruit Farms Near Portland

14 Standout Spots in Portland’s Eclectic Hollywood District

A hand holds a red slushie outside the window of Fermenter.
Strawberry kombucha slushie at Fermenter.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Refreshing, Non-Alcoholic Summer Drinks to Keep You Cool in Portland

Boba, kombucha slushies, matcha, and more

by Seiji Nanbu
View as Map
Strawberry kombucha slushie at Fermenter.
| Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland
by Seiji Nanbu

Portland has always been known for its high-level cocktails, but when looking for something refreshing on a hot day, sometimes a stiff drink doesn’t actually sound particularly appetizing. Instead, people often crave lemonades, iced teas, kombuchas, slushies — all those cool, chilly drinks you can take to a park, beach, or stroll around the neighborhood.

This map was created to help folks squeeze out every last bit of Portland iced drink goodness as we approach the end of the summer. Included in this map are bubble teas, mocktails, special coffee drinks, and more. All the items on this map are takeout friendly and alcohol-free, because who needs booze to cool off?

Looking for more sweet, non-alcoholic options? Try checking out the boba map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Ube Mango Milk Tea at Bubble N Tea

Copy Link

While the Portland State University location has shuttered and been replaced, the original Bubble N Tea is still busy coming out with stellar new drinks. The newest summer offering here is the ube mango, an unusual combo of ube milk tea and real mango that’s silky and delightful. For folks who are looking for something that’s not on the creamy side, the strawberry jasmine iced tea will not disappoint.

3496 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 747-7526
(503) 747-7526
A squat cup of purple and yellow blended beverage with a Bubble N Tea label.
Ube Mango.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Strawberry Mochi Milk Tea and Mango Sago Smoothie at Tiger Sugar

Copy Link

Tiger Sugar is a Taiwanese franchise that’s world-famous for its black sugar-based beverages. The Beaverton location features two standout summer options: The Strawberry Mochi and the Mango Sago. The Strawberry Mochi is a sweet and creamy strawberry milk tea that’s taken to a new level with the addition of chewy liquid mochi. The mango sago is an ultra-refreshing mango smoothie chock full of toppings that lend different textures with each sip. Sip either while walking around the nearby Beaverton Creek Wetlands.

4130 SW Lombard Ave #100, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 430-1134
(503) 430-1134
Two hands hold tall cups full of creamy beverages, in shades of pink and yellow.
Strawberry Mochi & Mango Sago.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Aguas Frescas from Titos Taquitos

Copy Link

While the food will always be the star of the show at Tito’s, the drinks here are showstoppers in their own right. Aguas frescas are easy to make, but often are too sweet or overly diluted; Tito’s successfully balances the fruit, sugar, and water ratios in the cart’s aguas frescas. The hibiscus tea here is consistently available, while the fresh fruit aguas rotate often. Expect flavors such as watermelon, cucumber, cantaloupe, mango, or pineapple.

3975 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97221
(503) 406-5935
(503) 406-5935
Two hands hold yellow and maroon aguas frescas from Tito’s Taquitos.
Aguas Frescas from Titos Taquitos.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Chocolate Chill at Roste Chocolate House

Copy Link

As one of Portland’s handful of cacao roasters, Roste makes excellent chocolate treats of all shapes and sizes. The shop’s chocolate prowess is clearly reflected in the summer menu, which features everything from iced cacao shell tea to a marzipan mocha. The real star of the summer menu, however, is the chocolate chill, a blend of frozen single-origin chocolate and fudge drizzle. This drink is ideal for those who love semi-sweet chocolate and ice cold smoothies. Pair it with one of the shop’s house-baked pastries for a chocolatey bacchanal.

475 NW 14th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(971) 339-9014
(971) 339-9014

Also featured in:

Fresh Fruit Smoothies at Yomie's Rice X Yogurt | Portland

Copy Link

Yomi’s yogurt smoothies have finally arrived in Portland. This international franchise is well-known for its tangy yogurt smoothies with different fruits and grains mixed in. The summer stunners here are the fresh fruit smoothies, particularly the peach, melon, and durian ones. Those wanting non-fruit options can opt for the original with purple rice or the red bean smoothie.

1968 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 719-6088
(503) 719-6088
A hand holds a cup of a pale pink beverage.
Peach Yogurt from Yomie’s Rice X Yogurt.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Summer Fruit Drinks at Tea Bar NW

Copy Link

While Tea Bar is known for its exceptional boba and other teas, the new summer drink menu this year is a game-changer. Tea Bar now offers different fruit drinks made with mango, guava, or raspberry puree. The sparkling coconut with mango is an ideal summer combination, while the guava jasmine tea fruit boba is a more floral blend of fruit and honey boba.

1055 NW Northrup St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 227-0464
(503) 227-0464
A cup of bubble tea on the counter of Tea Bar.
Mango Jasmine Tea Boba.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Iced Black Sesame Latte at Less and More Coffee

Copy Link

This sleek and minimalist coffee shop sits within a converted transit mall shelter downtown, hawking coffee and specialty beverages. Less and More serves a nice range of distinctive Korean drinks that can’t be found elsewhere in town, including a nice iced black sesame latte. The drink’s thick, house-made black sesame cream lends serious decadence to this foundation of iced coffee. For those who don’t want coffee, the omija berry tonic is a refreshing summer crusher made with Korean omija berries, mango hibiscus tea, and Fever-Tree tonic.

1003 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(971) 712-4147
(971) 712-4147
Two coffee drinks and an iced matcha sit on a wooden table at Less and More Coffee in Portland.
Black Sesame Latte at Less and More.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Vietnamese Egg Coffee at Lúa

Copy Link

Located on North Williams, Lua serves a massive variety of Vietnamese standards, including fish sauce wings, gỏi cuốn (or salad rolls), and bún. And while Vietnamese egg coffee might not come to mind as a summer drink, the one here is different. Bold, dark roast espresso arrives over a mountain of pebble ice, topped with creamy salted egg custard — the earthy flavor of the coffee is well complemented by the custard, making this the under-the-radar drink of the summer. Those who don’t drink coffee should get a thirst-quenching lychee mojito jasmine tea.

3971 N Williams Ave Suite 103, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 954-3600
(503) 954-3600
A thick layer of egg custard drips into a base of iced coffee at Lua in Portland.
Egg Coffee at Lua.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Strawberry Rainbow and Tropic Like It’s Hot at Rose + Lincoln Juicery

Copy Link

After a brief hiatus, Rose + Lincoln has relocated as a pop-up in the former Kure space on Southeast Yamhill. The current menu features two excellent new summer drinks. The first is the Strawberry Rainbow, a refreshing blend of strawberry, peach, lemonade, and coconut. The second is the Tropic Like Its Hot, a spicy summer smoothie made with mango, banana, pineapple, POG, chili mango, and Tajin. Both are incredibly refreshing and come in 20oz sizes for long-term consumption.

77 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 348-9520
(971) 348-9520
A hand holds a plastic cup of juice with a Rose + Lincoln sticker on it.
Tropic Like Its Hot at Rose + Lincoln.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Teas on Tap at Smith Teamaker

Copy Link

As Portland’s ubiquitous tea company, it’s no surprise that Smith Teamaker makes excellent iced teas. The best summer drinks here aren’t the standard iced teas, however; check what’s on tap for the real liquid gold. The sparkling strawberry honeybush is effervescent, sweet, fruity, and the true embodiment of summer in tea form. The nitro chai is on the entirely opposite side of the spectrum, offering a cold and luscious spiced chai experience.

110 SE Washington St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 719-8752
(503) 719-8752
A glass of ruddy red tea with ice at Steven Smith Teamaker’s Southeast Portland cafe.
Sparkling Strawberry Honeybush.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Matcha Watermelon and Peach Mint Espresso Soda at AdaptCafe

Copy Link

This Brooklyn neighborhood coffee shop quietly serves some of the most interesting coffees in town. The same is true of the cafe’s specialty drinks, boasting two different show-stopping summer specials. The first drink is the matcha watermelon, a summery twist on an iced matcha with watermelon juice and garnished with sour watermelon gummies. The second is a peach mint espresso soda made with peach syrup, club soda, fresh mint, and single-origin espresso from Manhattan Coffee Roasters. Take either to the waterfront, or sip them within the minimalist cafe.

4280 SE Milwaukie Ave suite 111, Portland, OR 97202
A wide glass holds an ombre of pink watermelon juice and green matcha, with watermelon candies on a skewer balancing on the rim of the glass, at AdaptCafe.
Watermelon Matcha.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Strawberry Kombucha Slushie at Fermenter Workshop

Copy Link

Southeast’s vegan destination Fermenter is known for its jaw-dropping sandwiches and bowls, which inevitably overshadow some of the smaller gems on the menu. However, the strawberry kombucha slushie is one that truly deserves its own spotlight. This beverage hits the ideal balance of refreshing summer slushie and bubbly kombucha, fruit-forward and sweet with just a hint of acidity and funk.

1407 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 229-1465
(971) 229-1465
A hand holds a red slushie outside the window of Fermenter.
Strawberry Kombucha Slushie.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Booze-Free Piña Colada at Tropicale

Copy Link

This Northeast destination for tropical cocktails and delicious Latin American foods is already distinguished for its picturesque piña coladas. The true summer move here is to order this piña colada with no booze and its pineapple shell to-go. The drink comes separate from the shell for ease of transportation, so you can take it to your destination and pour it in when you’re ready to consume your liquid tropical vibes.

2337 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 894-9484
(503) 894-9484
A hollowed-out pineapple filled with a slushie comes topped with sliced oranges, pineapple, and cherries, with two green-and-white straws.
Piña Colada at Tropicale.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Chamoyada and C3-KO at Xocotl

Copy Link

Located on the street-facing side of the Portland Mercado, Xocotl serves a variety of fruit drinks and produce-heavy meals with a Latin American twist. While Xocotl has many great cold drink options, the Chamoyada and C3-KO smoothies are the two that truly embody summer. The Chamoyada combines mango and pineapple with lime, Tajin, and a house-made chamoy sauce. The C3-KO is a similar drink, swapping fresh-squeezed orange juice for the chamoy. Add some soursop or passionfruit to the C3-KO to level up your smoothie.

7238 SE Foster Rd #10, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 785-9966
(503) 785-9966
A hand holds a slushie cup filled with a thick mango smoothie at Xocotl.
C3-KO.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Ube Mango Milk Tea at Bubble N Tea

3496 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005
A squat cup of purple and yellow blended beverage with a Bubble N Tea label.
Ube Mango.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

While the Portland State University location has shuttered and been replaced, the original Bubble N Tea is still busy coming out with stellar new drinks. The newest summer offering here is the ube mango, an unusual combo of ube milk tea and real mango that’s silky and delightful. For folks who are looking for something that’s not on the creamy side, the strawberry jasmine iced tea will not disappoint.

3496 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 747-7526
(503) 747-7526
A squat cup of purple and yellow blended beverage with a Bubble N Tea label.
Ube Mango.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Strawberry Mochi Milk Tea and Mango Sago Smoothie at Tiger Sugar

4130 SW Lombard Ave #100, Beaverton, OR 97005
Two hands hold tall cups full of creamy beverages, in shades of pink and yellow.
Strawberry Mochi & Mango Sago.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Tiger Sugar is a Taiwanese franchise that’s world-famous for its black sugar-based beverages. The Beaverton location features two standout summer options: The Strawberry Mochi and the Mango Sago. The Strawberry Mochi is a sweet and creamy strawberry milk tea that’s taken to a new level with the addition of chewy liquid mochi. The mango sago is an ultra-refreshing mango smoothie chock full of toppings that lend different textures with each sip. Sip either while walking around the nearby Beaverton Creek Wetlands.

4130 SW Lombard Ave #100, Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 430-1134
(503) 430-1134
Two hands hold tall cups full of creamy beverages, in shades of pink and yellow.
Strawberry Mochi & Mango Sago.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Aguas Frescas from Titos Taquitos

3975 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97221
Two hands hold yellow and maroon aguas frescas from Tito’s Taquitos.
Aguas Frescas from Titos Taquitos.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

While the food will always be the star of the show at Tito’s, the drinks here are showstoppers in their own right. Aguas frescas are easy to make, but often are too sweet or overly diluted; Tito’s successfully balances the fruit, sugar, and water ratios in the cart’s aguas frescas. The hibiscus tea here is consistently available, while the fresh fruit aguas rotate often. Expect flavors such as watermelon, cucumber, cantaloupe, mango, or pineapple.

3975 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97221
(503) 406-5935
(503) 406-5935
Two hands hold yellow and maroon aguas frescas from Tito’s Taquitos.
Aguas Frescas from Titos Taquitos.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Chocolate Chill at Roste Chocolate House

475 NW 14th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

As one of Portland’s handful of cacao roasters, Roste makes excellent chocolate treats of all shapes and sizes. The shop’s chocolate prowess is clearly reflected in the summer menu, which features everything from iced cacao shell tea to a marzipan mocha. The real star of the summer menu, however, is the chocolate chill, a blend of frozen single-origin chocolate and fudge drizzle. This drink is ideal for those who love semi-sweet chocolate and ice cold smoothies. Pair it with one of the shop’s house-baked pastries for a chocolatey bacchanal.

475 NW 14th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(971) 339-9014
(971) 339-9014

Fresh Fruit Smoothies at Yomie's Rice X Yogurt | Portland

1968 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97201
A hand holds a cup of a pale pink beverage.
Peach Yogurt from Yomie’s Rice X Yogurt.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Yomi’s yogurt smoothies have finally arrived in Portland. This international franchise is well-known for its tangy yogurt smoothies with different fruits and grains mixed in. The summer stunners here are the fresh fruit smoothies, particularly the peach, melon, and durian ones. Those wanting non-fruit options can opt for the original with purple rice or the red bean smoothie.

1968 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 719-6088
(503) 719-6088
A hand holds a cup of a pale pink beverage.
Peach Yogurt from Yomie’s Rice X Yogurt.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Summer Fruit Drinks at Tea Bar NW

1055 NW Northrup St, Portland, OR 97209
A cup of bubble tea on the counter of Tea Bar.
Mango Jasmine Tea Boba.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

While Tea Bar is known for its exceptional boba and other teas, the new summer drink menu this year is a game-changer. Tea Bar now offers different fruit drinks made with mango, guava, or raspberry puree. The sparkling coconut with mango is an ideal summer combination, while the guava jasmine tea fruit boba is a more floral blend of fruit and honey boba.

1055 NW Northrup St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 227-0464
(503) 227-0464
A cup of bubble tea on the counter of Tea Bar.
Mango Jasmine Tea Boba.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Iced Black Sesame Latte at Less and More Coffee

1003 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97204
Two coffee drinks and an iced matcha sit on a wooden table at Less and More Coffee in Portland.
Black Sesame Latte at Less and More.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

This sleek and minimalist coffee shop sits within a converted transit mall shelter downtown, hawking coffee and specialty beverages. Less and More serves a nice range of distinctive Korean drinks that can’t be found elsewhere in town, including a nice iced black sesame latte. The drink’s thick, house-made black sesame cream lends serious decadence to this foundation of iced coffee. For those who don’t want coffee, the omija berry tonic is a refreshing summer crusher made with Korean omija berries, mango hibiscus tea, and Fever-Tree tonic.

1003 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(971) 712-4147
(971) 712-4147
Two coffee drinks and an iced matcha sit on a wooden table at Less and More Coffee in Portland.
Black Sesame Latte at Less and More.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Vietnamese Egg Coffee at Lúa

3971 N Williams Ave Suite 103, Portland, OR 97227
A thick layer of egg custard drips into a base of iced coffee at Lua in Portland.
Egg Coffee at Lua.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Located on North Williams, Lua serves a massive variety of Vietnamese standards, including fish sauce wings, gỏi cuốn (or salad rolls), and bún. And while Vietnamese egg coffee might not come to mind as a summer drink, the one here is different. Bold, dark roast espresso arrives over a mountain of pebble ice, topped with creamy salted egg custard — the earthy flavor of the coffee is well complemented by the custard, making this the under-the-radar drink of the summer. Those who don’t drink coffee should get a thirst-quenching lychee mojito jasmine tea.

3971 N Williams Ave Suite 103, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 954-3600
(503) 954-3600
A thick layer of egg custard drips into a base of iced coffee at Lua in Portland.
Egg Coffee at Lua.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Strawberry Rainbow and Tropic Like It’s Hot at Rose + Lincoln Juicery

77 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214
A hand holds a plastic cup of juice with a Rose + Lincoln sticker on it.
Tropic Like Its Hot at Rose + Lincoln.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

After a brief hiatus, Rose + Lincoln has relocated as a pop-up in the former Kure space on Southeast Yamhill. The current menu features two excellent new summer drinks. The first is the Strawberry Rainbow, a refreshing blend of strawberry, peach, lemonade, and coconut. The second is the Tropic Like Its Hot, a spicy summer smoothie made with mango, banana, pineapple, POG, chili mango, and Tajin. Both are incredibly refreshing and come in 20oz sizes for long-term consumption.

77 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 348-9520
(971) 348-9520
A hand holds a plastic cup of juice with a Rose + Lincoln sticker on it.
Tropic Like Its Hot at Rose + Lincoln.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Teas on Tap at Smith Teamaker

110 SE Washington St, Portland, OR 97214
A glass of ruddy red tea with ice at Steven Smith Teamaker’s Southeast Portland cafe.
Sparkling Strawberry Honeybush.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

As Portland’s ubiquitous tea company, it’s no surprise that Smith Teamaker makes excellent iced teas. The best summer drinks here aren’t the standard iced teas, however; check what’s on tap for the real liquid gold. The sparkling strawberry honeybush is effervescent, sweet, fruity, and the true embodiment of summer in tea form. The nitro chai is on the entirely opposite side of the spectrum, offering a cold and luscious spiced chai experience.

110 SE Washington St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 719-8752
(503) 719-8752
A glass of ruddy red tea with ice at Steven Smith Teamaker’s Southeast Portland cafe.
Sparkling Strawberry Honeybush.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Matcha Watermelon and Peach Mint Espresso Soda at AdaptCafe

4280 SE Milwaukie Ave suite 111, Portland, OR 97202
A wide glass holds an ombre of pink watermelon juice and green matcha, with watermelon candies on a skewer balancing on the rim of the glass, at AdaptCafe.
Watermelon Matcha.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

This Brooklyn neighborhood coffee shop quietly serves some of the most interesting coffees in town. The same is true of the cafe’s specialty drinks, boasting two different show-stopping summer specials. The first drink is the matcha watermelon, a summery twist on an iced matcha with watermelon juice and garnished with sour watermelon gummies. The second is a peach mint espresso soda made with peach syrup, club soda, fresh mint, and single-origin espresso from Manhattan Coffee Roasters. Take either to the waterfront, or sip them within the minimalist cafe.

4280 SE Milwaukie Ave suite 111, Portland, OR 97202
A wide glass holds an ombre of pink watermelon juice and green matcha, with watermelon candies on a skewer balancing on the rim of the glass, at AdaptCafe.
Watermelon Matcha.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Strawberry Kombucha Slushie at Fermenter Workshop

1407 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
A hand holds a red slushie outside the window of Fermenter.
Strawberry Kombucha Slushie.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Southeast’s vegan destination Fermenter is known for its jaw-dropping sandwiches and bowls, which inevitably overshadow some of the smaller gems on the menu. However, the strawberry kombucha slushie is one that truly deserves its own spotlight. This beverage hits the ideal balance of refreshing summer slushie and bubbly kombucha, fruit-forward and sweet with just a hint of acidity and funk.

1407 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 229-1465
(971) 229-1465
A hand holds a red slushie outside the window of Fermenter.
Strawberry Kombucha Slushie.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Booze-Free Piña Colada at Tropicale

2337 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232
A hollowed-out pineapple filled with a slushie comes topped with sliced oranges, pineapple, and cherries, with two green-and-white straws.
Piña Colada at Tropicale.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

This Northeast destination for tropical cocktails and delicious Latin American foods is already distinguished for its picturesque piña coladas. The true summer move here is to order this piña colada with no booze and its pineapple shell to-go. The drink comes separate from the shell for ease of transportation, so you can take it to your destination and pour it in when you’re ready to consume your liquid tropical vibes.

2337 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 894-9484
(503) 894-9484
A hollowed-out pineapple filled with a slushie comes topped with sliced oranges, pineapple, and cherries, with two green-and-white straws.
Piña Colada at Tropicale.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Chamoyada and C3-KO at Xocotl

7238 SE Foster Rd #10, Portland, OR 97206
A hand holds a slushie cup filled with a thick mango smoothie at Xocotl.
C3-KO.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Located on the street-facing side of the Portland Mercado, Xocotl serves a variety of fruit drinks and produce-heavy meals with a Latin American twist. While Xocotl has many great cold drink options, the Chamoyada and C3-KO smoothies are the two that truly embody summer. The Chamoyada combines mango and pineapple with lime, Tajin, and a house-made chamoy sauce. The C3-KO is a similar drink, swapping fresh-squeezed orange juice for the chamoy. Add some soursop or passionfruit to the C3-KO to level up your smoothie.

7238 SE Foster Rd #10, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 785-9966
(503) 785-9966
A hand holds a slushie cup filled with a thick mango smoothie at Xocotl.
C3-KO.
Seiji Nanbu/Eater Portland

Related Maps