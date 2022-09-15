Where to Eat in Picturesque Mountain Town Sunriver

From New York-style pizza to elegant fine dining, Sunriver is home to a wide range of restaurants to visit post-hike or river float

Sunriver — the central Oregon resort town a quick drive from Bend — has a bit of everything. Surrounded by mountains and forest, Sunriver is well-suited to countless outdoor activities, from floating the Deschutes River to skiing or hiking at nearby Mt. Bachelor. Revelers and full-time residents regularly hit up the area’s tennis courts, pools, water park, spa, and golf courses. Similarly, locally owned restaurants in Sunriver cover the gamut of individual tastes, from basic burgers and pizza to elegant French bistro fare and oysters on the half-shell. Whether visiting the sister-owned Josie K’s Deli, the Village Bar & Grill, the intimate South Bend Bistro, or even the resort’s Lodge Kitchen, Sunriver’s hospitality makes diners feel like they are part of the community. If you’re looking for more central Oregon dining, check out our Bend restaurant or brewery maps.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.