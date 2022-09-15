 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A few boats float in the river with Mt Bachelor in the background.
Floating the Deschutes River in Sunriver.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Where to Eat in Picturesque Mountain Town Sunriver

From New York-style pizza to elegant fine dining, Sunriver is home to a wide range of restaurants to visit post-hike or river float

by Barb Gonzalez
Floating the Deschutes River in Sunriver.
| Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland
by Barb Gonzalez

Sunriver — the central Oregon resort town a quick drive from Bend — has a bit of everything. Surrounded by mountains and forest, Sunriver is well-suited to countless outdoor activities, from floating the Deschutes River to skiing or hiking at nearby Mt. Bachelor. Revelers and full-time residents regularly hit up the area’s tennis courts, pools, water park, spa, and golf courses. Similarly, locally owned restaurants in Sunriver cover the gamut of individual tastes, from basic burgers and pizza to elegant French bistro fare and oysters on the half-shell. Whether visiting the sister-owned Josie K’s Deli, the Village Bar & Grill, the intimate South Bend Bistro, or even the resort’s Lodge Kitchen, Sunriver’s hospitality makes diners feel like they are part of the community. If you’re looking for more central Oregon dining, check out our Bend restaurant or brewery maps.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Hola! Sunriver

Perched over the water with a lovely view, this “nouveau Mexican-Peruvian” restaurant serves dishes like halibut and mahi-mahi taco plates, ahi chiles rellenos, and carne asada, as well as more Peruvian-leaning dishes like ceviches and lomo saltado. For the restaurant’s costillitas de puerco con aji amarillo, chefs coat fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs in a sweet-and-sour, fruity sauce; it’s well complemented by the restaurant’s causas, Key lime-infused, cold purple and gold mashed potatoes layered with avocado, cilantro oil, and fresh scallions. When it comes to beverages, Hola serves its own Tranquilo Mexican-style beer, and generous, award-winning margaritas.

17430 Deschutes Rd, Sunriver, OR 97707
(541) 593-8880
Two plates of Peruvian looking out over the water.
Hola’s Peruvian food over the water.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Hot Lava Bakery

The only bakery in Sunriver, Hot Lava makes its own bagels and croissants for locals and tourists seeking a breakfast pastry. It’s a great place to start the day in the Village, with a latte and a ham, Parmesan, and chive quiche. From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., river floaters or skiers can pick up a burrito or a breakfast sandwich on a croissant or bagel, as well as a knockout BLT for lunch.

57100 Mall Dr #17, Sunriver, OR 97707
(541) 593-3986
Two types of cinnamon rolls in a pastry case.
Pastries at Hot Lave Bakery.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

The Fold Kitchen

While the pizza crust might be traditional fold-to-eat, New York-style, the combinations and fresh toppings at this Beaver Drive pizzeria are far more eclectic. The Bee Sting pizza arrives topped with sausage, pepperoncini, and provolone, finished with a drizzle of spicy honey. The Fun Guy pairs oyster and cremini mushrooms with grated, salt-cured egg yolk. Diners can find specials listed on the blackboard above the open kitchen, along with a list of local purveyors that provide fresh ingredients for the restaurant. Those who want to picnic in nature can take all menu items — like the folded pizza meatball sandwich or burrata-and-arugula salad — to go.

57100 Beaver Dr Building 18, Sunriver, OR 97707
(541) 598-3040
Hand folding a piece of pepperoni pizza dripping onto a plate.
Pizza at the Fold.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Lodge Kitchen

Located in the Sunriver Resort Lodge, this family restaurant is the place to knock back Shigoku oysters with elderberry mignonette while watching the mountain country sunset. Although casual, it’s easy to forget there are no white tablecloths when cutting into a 40-day dry-aged Tomahawk, or rainbow carrots with fermented honey, fromage blanc, and chimichurri. Kids enjoy making s’mores over a flame at the table for dessert — with house-made vanilla, raspberry or caramel marshmallows, and graham crackers coated with ganache.

17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, OR 97707
(541) 593-3740
View of the sunset with large Tomahawk steak.
Tomahawk Steak at the Lodge Kitchen.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Blondie's Pizza

Blondie’s has been the go-to pizza place in Sunriver since 1989. After COVID-19 hit, the team decided to permanently switch to takeout only. The menu lists traditional combination pizzas, calzones, and a variety of tasty salads — think: pies topped with linguica and pesto and hearty Caesars. It can get busy at dinner, so it’s a good idea to call and order in advance.

57195 Beaver Dr, Sunriver, OR 97707
(541) 593-1019
Hands put pepperoni onto a pizza crust with other ingredients.
Making pizza at Blondie’s Pizza.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Village Bar & Grill

Village Bar and Grill gets its name from its location in Sunriver Village. While it’s been a locals’ hangout for many years, it was recently bought by Christy Schmidt of Bend, who wanted to maintain its longstanding friendly, unassuming atmosphere where diners can order their food the way they like it. Indoors, there is a small stone fireplace to warm diners with a burger or the local favorite — fish and chips — after a day of skiing. The lively patio with red umbrellas is ideal for summer afternoons.

57100 Beaver Dr Building #7, Sunriver, OR 97707
(541) 593-1100
A burger and fries in front of a red umbrella Village Bar and Grill deck.
A Village Grill burger and outdoor dining.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

South Bend Bistro

One of the finest central Oregon restaurants, South Bend Bistro is worth the drive to Sunriver even when staying in Bend. Chef Kelly Day has a deft hand when it comes to kitchen techniques and combining subtle flavors, concocting dishes like sea scallops with brown sugar parsnip puree and roasted quail with cremini mushrooms in bone marrow butter. Even those who don’t order chicken in restaurants will like the crispy-skinned chicken here, served with Gruyere-and-thyme au gratin potatoes. The filet mignon is tender enough to cut with a fork, topped with bourbon-mushroom cream sauce, fried onion tendrils, and contrasted with fresh microgreens.

57080 Abbot Dr #26, Bend, OR 97707
(541) 593-3881
Filet Mignon and green beans with creamy potatoes in dark restaurant.
Filet Mignon at South Bend Bistro.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Sunriver Brewing Co.

The original Sunriver Brewing is located, naturally, in Sunriver Village. This all-ages brewpub is home to a playtime corner with toys, to keep kids occupied while the adults enjoy the award-winning beers. Owners Marc and Karol Cameron left their corporate lives to open the brewery, wanting to serve exceptional beers with more than just run-of-the-mill pub food. Some dishes on the menu, like the General Tso’s cauliflower, are available at all four locations, but as staffing issues improve, there should be more specials added that are unique to this pub.

57100 Beaver Dr Bldg 4, Sunriver, OR 97707
(541) 306-5154
Plate of Nachos and bear with large jalapeno.
Nachos at Sunriver Brewing Pub.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Marcello's Cucina Italiana

Marcello’s dark interior feels like that of a lively, traditional Italian restaurant, but there are surprising departures from the red sauce model coming out of the kitchen. The osso bucco swaps the veal for a tower of pork shanks, served atop a bed of garlic-infused creamy mashed potatoes. Instead of tomato sauce, the dish arrives smothered in a Dijon-Chianti cream sauce, finished with jalapenos in lieu of the standard gremolata. But purists should not be worried — those looking for Italian staples like pasta, calzones, and tiramisu will have come to the right place.

57031 Ponderosa Rd, Sunriver, OR 97707
(541) 593-8300
Standing Osso Bucco, lasagna, and meat with mushrooms on a tray with server’s hand.
Osso Buco and Italian dishes at Marcello’s.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Cafe Sintra Sunriver

Cafe Sintra is no longer owned by its original founders, who hail from Sintra, Portugal. However, the restaurant’s breakfast and lunch menus still include several original dishes, including Portuguese chicken stew and its linguica scramble. The relaxed atmosphere is enhanced by photos of the namesake city as diners enjoy beautifully plated dishes with lots of fruit, like the balsamic-strawberry chicken sandwich, served open-faced on a bed of greens. This is one of Sunriver’s best places to enjoy breakfast. 

57031 Ponderosa Rd, Sunriver, OR 97707
(541) 593-1222
Dinners sit in front of huge photos of Sintra, Portugal.
Diners at Cafe Sintra.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Josie K's Deli and Kitchen

Sisters April Potesta and Lindsay Morris grew up working in the family deli, and the sandwiches at Josie K’s illustrate that lifelong and inherited culinary skill. Pastrami, warmed to render more flavor, arrives piled onto the best hoagie bun in central Oregon, made by Big Ed’s bakery. But Josie K’s is more than just sandwiches: Grandma Josie and their mother, “K,” passed down Italian recipes, including four varieties of take-and-bake lasagna (around $19) and biscotti. Other fun take-home items are available, from jars of sauce to various superb breads and pastries from Bend’s Sparrow Bakery.

56870 Venture Ln, Sunriver, OR 97707
(541) 241-5177
Two halves of a pastrami sandwich with mayo, tomato and lettuce.
Josie K’s hot pastrami sandwich.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Big Belly Burgers and Brew

This funky shack in the business park area of Sunriver is excellent for those who want a quick and basic lunch. It’s easy to refuel on hot dogs, thick dripping burgers, tots, sweet potato fries, chicken tenders, jalapeno poppers, sandwiches, and salads. A cold beer is the ideal accompaniment, and a “full bar” of bottles sits on a couple of shelves for those who prefer a mixed drink.

56815 Venture Ln # 501, Sunriver, OR 97707
(541) 639-8929
Cheeseburger and tater tots on a blue sandwich basket.
Burger and Tots at Big Belly Burgers.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

The Wallow Bar & Grill

Walking into the Wallow Bar and Grill and seeing the taxidermied animals on the wall, it would be easy to underestimate its food as basic bar grub. But chef Dave Cohen has owned some of the best restaurants in central Oregon, and it shows. Breakfast potatoes are crunchy outside and creamy-buttery at the center. Distinctive mixtures of fresh herbs and spices bring out the best in dishes like the elk burger and ribs that are barbecued outside the restaurant’s back door. And when it comes to drinks, the bloody marys arrive loaded with bacon and peppers.

17363 Spring River Rd, Sunriver, OR 97707
(541) 639-3178
Elk, Pronghorn bighorn sheep and fish mounted to the wall over a bar with customers.
Taxidermied animals on the Wallow’s wall.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

