 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

16 Exceptional Restaurants for Dining Solo in Portland

Where to Find Weekend Brunch in Portland

A Guide to Portland’s Most Outstanding Food Carts

Two hands hold a white plate lined with a jalapeno topped maki roll.
Maki at Kaizen Sushi.
Hector Nunez

18 Knockout Sushi Restaurants in Portland and Beyond

The places in Portland for standout nigiri and rolls

by Seiji Nanbu and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Maki at Kaizen Sushi.
| Hector Nunez
by Seiji Nanbu and Eater Staff Updated

As a city with ample access to high-quality fish and nationally celebrated Japanese food, Portland knows its way around some sushi. Still, the sushi scene in Portland has continued to improve over the last few years, from exciting and affordable additions like Fish & Rice and Yoshi’s to nationally recognized staples like Zilla Sake and Nimblefish.

Portland has lost some of its finest sushi restaurants over the course of the pandemic (looking at you, Nodoguro). Nonetheless, there are several exceptional spots to devour tuna-draped nigiri, swirls of salmon maki, and ultra-creamy slabs of scallop sashimi, either in a lively dining room or on an al fresco patio. Some are old-school favorites for sushi bento and conveyor belt rolls; others are new kids on the block incorporating non-traditional ingredients. But all of them have their place in the city’s larger sushi scene.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Syun Izakaya

Copy Link
209 NE Lincoln St
Hillsboro, OR 97124
(503) 640-3131
(503) 640-3131
Visit Website

A homey izakaya in Hillsboro, Syun also offers quality sushi as well. While there are plenty of sushi options to indulge in at Syun, the assorted plates and donburi really shine here. The Hokkaido chirashi offers a particularly artful spread of salmon, crab, scallops, sea urchin, and salmon roe. Syun is currently open for both dine-in both indoors and outdoors, as well as takeout with online ordering.

Also Featured in:

2. Koya Sushi

Copy Link
12570 SW 1st St
Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 567-2650
(503) 567-2650
Visit Website

This sushi spot in downtown Beaverton, Koya serves a sizable menu full of fun appetizers, Japanese classics and sushi. Although Koya has a tremendous amount of rolls on the menu, the tempura rolls are the clear draw, ranging from a surf-and-turf roll with wagyu and shrimp to a lobster roll with avocado. Koya sushi offers takeout, with onsite dining, as well as delivery.

3. Sushi Ki-ichi

Copy Link
11940 SW Pacific Hwy G
Tigard, OR 97223
(503) 992-6389
(503) 992-6389
Visit Website

A true west-side gem, Ki-Ichi serves impeccable fish that is remarkably inexpensive, considering the quality; the restaurant’s sweet shrimp is particularly well done. While many appetizers and side dishes are negligible at sushi restaurants, Ki-Ichi’s stands out, with everything from dashimaki tamago to an array of udon. Ki-Ichi is open for social distanced dine-in and takeout.

4. Kazumi

Copy Link
7316 N Lombard St #3210
Portland, OR 97203
(503) 309-2548
(503) 309-2548
Visit Website

Chef Kazumi Boyd spent time at restaurants like Masu and Bamboo Sushi before opening her St. Johns sushi cart in 2016. Here, she shows incredible versatility as a sushi chef, filling maki with fried oysters or kabocha squash, meticulously slicing Hokkaido scallops for nigiri, and pairing umeboshi with shiso and a pop of bright cucumber. The cart is open for walk-ups, though it’s best to call ahead.

5. Sho

Copy Link
10100 SW Barbur Blvd
Portland, OR 97219
(503) 977-3100
(503) 977-3100
Visit Website

While Sho has a colossal list of Japanese comfort foods, the sushi isn’t to be ignored here: Sho offers a high-end experience of sushi even for takeout. The long list of nigiri and sushi rolls will probably include any diner’s go-tos, including some harder-to-find things like uni; the move is to pair a handful of nigiri or maki with comfort foods like Japanese curry and yakitori. Sho is offering some dine-in seats, both indoors and outdoors, while also offering takeout.

6. Yoshi's Sushi

Copy Link
3530 SW Multnomah Blvd
Portland, OR 97219
(503) 833-2940
(503) 833-2940
Visit Website

Working in a small Multnomah Village cart doesn’t stop Yoshi Ikeda, a former Bamboo Sushi chef, from serving up high-caliber sushi. Yoshi’s serves a small menu of innovative rolls and rotating nigiri, as well as sporadic omakase dinners and and the occasional handroll. Though some of the specials and desserts aren’t currently offered, Yoshi’s meticulously seared scallop nigiri with the yuzu pepper marmalade continues to be the star of the show. Yoshi’s is currently slinging takeout via phone orders only, with onsite dining at the Multnomah Village French Quarter pod.

Also Featured in:

7. Fish & Rice

Copy Link
2332 NW Westover Rd
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 954-1270
(503) 954-1270
Visit Website

Here, diners will find a garden’s worth of gorgeous plants, modestly priced counter-service sushi, and a curated list of craft beer, wine, sake, and whiskey. The foundation of the menu is the immense list of rolls, but the highlights are usually on the specials menu, from yellowtail collar to the Miyazaki wagyu nigiri. Fish & Rice offers takeout, delivery, and indoor dining. While some of the rotating options are gone, patrons can check Instagram for updates on what Fish & Rice is serving that day.

Also Featured in:

8. Masu Sushi

Copy Link
406 SW 13th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 221-6278
(503) 221-6278
Visit Website

An oldie but a goodie, Masu has been serving a refined sushi menu downtown for more than 15 years. A defining characteristic of Masu is its modern space and menu, which boasts an extensive selection of sushi including some stellar vegetarian rolls. Masu is currently open for takeout and delivery, which is offered through both DoorDash and GrubHub, as well as limited dine in.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tales In Toscana (@tales_in_toscana) on

Also Featured in:

9. Murata

Copy Link
200 SW Market St
Portland, OR 97201
(503) 227-0080
(503) 227-0080
Visit Website

This little traditional Japanese gem can be found right across from the Keller Auditorium, serving everything from Japanese hotpot dishes to house-cured mackerel. Murata’s greatest strengths lie in the sushi sets and fish selection, allowing diners to either hand over control to the chef or pick their favorites a la carte. Murata is offering takeout, as well as dine-in.

10. Sushi Ichiban

Copy Link
24 NW Broadway
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 224-3417
(503) 224-3417
Visit Website

Conveyor belt sushi has its devotees, and the Old Town staple Sushi Ichiban has been one of the city’s favorites for decades. The fish is fresh, well-priced, and generous in its portions, trailing behind a toy train engine on a continuously spinning track. This isn’t the spot for omakase, but when looking for a slab of salmon nigiri, spicy tuna hand rolls, or creamy scallops, Sushi Ichiban delivers — via a tiny train car. It’s open for dine-in and takeout.

11. Kaizen Sushi

Copy Link
40 SW 3rd Ave
Portland, OR 97204
(971) 288-5160
(971) 288-5160
Visit Website

From the same owners behind Portland sushi standby Mirakutei, this new downtown sushi restaurant not only offers Oregon Dungeness sashimi and a variety of salmon and mackerel cuts; it also heads into inventive territory, topping maki with garlic butter or yuzu tobiko. Start with the restaurant’s distinctive ponzu “ceviche,” before opting for a salmon flight — a round of salmon belly, salmon aburi, ocean trout and wild sockeye sashimi. Those who love the super-involved rolls should finish with the Pacific NW roll, Dungeness and spicy albacore topped with more albacore, pesto, tempura, and eel sauce.

12. Mirakutei Sushi & Ramen

Copy Link
536 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 467-7501
(503) 467-7501
Visit Website

A legendary Portland sushi restaurant, Mirakutei was once home to chefs like Hiro Ikegaya, before it was purchased by longtime employees and brothers Nicolas and Job Martinez. Here, people can find delights like Dungeness crab nigiri, hamachi belly sashimi, and flights of salmon sushi. Beyond the wide assortment of sushi, sashimi, and nigiri, Mirakutei’s appetizer menu includes a number of preparations of raw seafood, from salmon belly with grapefruit to scallops with uni. Mirakutei is open for onsite dining, as well as takeout.

Also Featured in:

13. Bluefin Tuna & Sushi

Copy Link
1337 NE Broadway
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 281-6804
(503) 281-6804
Visit Website

Originally from South Korea, Bluefin Tuna and Sushi has expanded into Northeast Portland. Bluefin is probably most recognizable by the cute round sushi it serves, offering a different aesthetic than most sushi places in Portland. The name “Bluefin Tuna” isn’t just for show either: Bluefin slings various cuts of bluefin tuna at market price. Bluefin offers dine-in and takeout, with delivery through UberEats and GrubHub.

14. Zilla Sake

Copy Link
1806 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 288-8372
(503) 288-8372
Visit Website

Known for their meticulous sourcing and high-quality sushi options, the effortlessly cool and casual Zilla has become a destination for rare sake and fresh sushi. Chef Kate Koo serves fun oddities such as monkfish liver and wild fluke alongside classic sushi options like salmon and tuna. Highlights include Oregon-caught wild King salmon to Hokkaido scallops, served alongside Oregon-grown wasabi. The restaurant is still slicing sushi for takeout and onsite service.

Also Featured in:

15. Nimblefish

Copy Link
1524 SE 20th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 719-4064
(503) 719-4064
Visit Website

Portland’s very own Edomae-style sushi restaurant, Nimblefish serves stunning cured and fresh fish in its most traditional form of nigiri or sashimi in a tight-quarters cafe. Fish rotates seasonally and shows off a variety of curing techniques, as well as simple, fresh slices of fish. Owner Cody Auger has stepped back to let longtime employee Yasu Tabita take over the restaurant’s outstanding omakase; Auger now runs the kitchen at Takibi. Make a reservation for dine-in here.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Kashiwagi

Copy Link
2425 SE 26th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 233-3946
(503) 233-3946
Visit Website

This Division-area sushi spot is the return of the now-closed, beloved Sushi Takahashi 2, a conveyor-belt sushi spot in Southwest Portland. At Kashiwagi, Takeo Kashiwagi tops soft pillows of rice with coho, pickled mackerel, and crab, rolling chopped scallops with chili mayo for maki and frying calamari for tempura sushi. The restaurant sells takeout and limited dine-in.

17. Yoko's Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Copy Link
2878 SE Gladstone St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 736-9228
(503) 736-9228
Visit Website

Gladstone institution Yoko’s has held a cult following for decades, delightfully old-school with a range of reasonably priced nigiri and elaborate maki. Yoko’s offers a wide selection of salmon, from ikura to skin to smoked, as well as fan favorites like the poki roll, ahi and albacore — seared and raw — over a cucumber-avocado roll. It’s open for dine in.

18. Musashi’s PDX

Copy Link
4246 SE Belmont St Suite 2
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 805-0958
(503) 805-0958
Visit Website

The new Portland location of the Washington sushi spot wins points for sheer bang-for-your-buck: The sushi is shockingly inexpensive and generous with its portions, with maki classics like spicy tuna, California rolls, and broiled eel. Musashi’s is also home to a mochi doughnut and tea brand, Tochi; it’s open for takeout.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Syun Izakaya

209 NE Lincoln St, Hillsboro, OR 97124

A homey izakaya in Hillsboro, Syun also offers quality sushi as well. While there are plenty of sushi options to indulge in at Syun, the assorted plates and donburi really shine here. The Hokkaido chirashi offers a particularly artful spread of salmon, crab, scallops, sea urchin, and salmon roe. Syun is currently open for both dine-in both indoors and outdoors, as well as takeout with online ordering.

209 NE Lincoln St
Hillsboro, OR 97124
(503) 640-3131
Visit Website

2. Koya Sushi

12570 SW 1st St, Beaverton, OR 97005

This sushi spot in downtown Beaverton, Koya serves a sizable menu full of fun appetizers, Japanese classics and sushi. Although Koya has a tremendous amount of rolls on the menu, the tempura rolls are the clear draw, ranging from a surf-and-turf roll with wagyu and shrimp to a lobster roll with avocado. Koya sushi offers takeout, with onsite dining, as well as delivery.

12570 SW 1st St
Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 567-2650
Visit Website

3. Sushi Ki-ichi

11940 SW Pacific Hwy G, Tigard, OR 97223

A true west-side gem, Ki-Ichi serves impeccable fish that is remarkably inexpensive, considering the quality; the restaurant’s sweet shrimp is particularly well done. While many appetizers and side dishes are negligible at sushi restaurants, Ki-Ichi’s stands out, with everything from dashimaki tamago to an array of udon. Ki-Ichi is open for social distanced dine-in and takeout.

11940 SW Pacific Hwy G
Tigard, OR 97223
(503) 992-6389
Visit Website

4. Kazumi

7316 N Lombard St #3210, Portland, OR 97203

Chef Kazumi Boyd spent time at restaurants like Masu and Bamboo Sushi before opening her St. Johns sushi cart in 2016. Here, she shows incredible versatility as a sushi chef, filling maki with fried oysters or kabocha squash, meticulously slicing Hokkaido scallops for nigiri, and pairing umeboshi with shiso and a pop of bright cucumber. The cart is open for walk-ups, though it’s best to call ahead.

7316 N Lombard St #3210
Portland, OR 97203
(503) 309-2548
Visit Website

5. Sho

10100 SW Barbur Blvd, Portland, OR 97219

While Sho has a colossal list of Japanese comfort foods, the sushi isn’t to be ignored here: Sho offers a high-end experience of sushi even for takeout. The long list of nigiri and sushi rolls will probably include any diner’s go-tos, including some harder-to-find things like uni; the move is to pair a handful of nigiri or maki with comfort foods like Japanese curry and yakitori. Sho is offering some dine-in seats, both indoors and outdoors, while also offering takeout.

10100 SW Barbur Blvd
Portland, OR 97219
(503) 977-3100
Visit Website

6. Yoshi's Sushi

3530 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219

Working in a small Multnomah Village cart doesn’t stop Yoshi Ikeda, a former Bamboo Sushi chef, from serving up high-caliber sushi. Yoshi’s serves a small menu of innovative rolls and rotating nigiri, as well as sporadic omakase dinners and and the occasional handroll. Though some of the specials and desserts aren’t currently offered, Yoshi’s meticulously seared scallop nigiri with the yuzu pepper marmalade continues to be the star of the show. Yoshi’s is currently slinging takeout via phone orders only, with onsite dining at the Multnomah Village French Quarter pod.

3530 SW Multnomah Blvd
Portland, OR 97219
(503) 833-2940
Visit Website

7. Fish & Rice

2332 NW Westover Rd, Portland, OR 97210

Here, diners will find a garden’s worth of gorgeous plants, modestly priced counter-service sushi, and a curated list of craft beer, wine, sake, and whiskey. The foundation of the menu is the immense list of rolls, but the highlights are usually on the specials menu, from yellowtail collar to the Miyazaki wagyu nigiri. Fish & Rice offers takeout, delivery, and indoor dining. While some of the rotating options are gone, patrons can check Instagram for updates on what Fish & Rice is serving that day.

2332 NW Westover Rd
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 954-1270
Visit Website

8. Masu Sushi

406 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205

An oldie but a goodie, Masu has been serving a refined sushi menu downtown for more than 15 years. A defining characteristic of Masu is its modern space and menu, which boasts an extensive selection of sushi including some stellar vegetarian rolls. Masu is currently open for takeout and delivery, which is offered through both DoorDash and GrubHub, as well as limited dine in.

406 SW 13th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 221-6278
Visit Website

9. Murata

200 SW Market St, Portland, OR 97201

This little traditional Japanese gem can be found right across from the Keller Auditorium, serving everything from Japanese hotpot dishes to house-cured mackerel. Murata’s greatest strengths lie in the sushi sets and fish selection, allowing diners to either hand over control to the chef or pick their favorites a la carte. Murata is offering takeout, as well as dine-in.

200 SW Market St
Portland, OR 97201
(503) 227-0080
Visit Website

10. Sushi Ichiban

24 NW Broadway, Portland, OR 97209

Conveyor belt sushi has its devotees, and the Old Town staple Sushi Ichiban has been one of the city’s favorites for decades. The fish is fresh, well-priced, and generous in its portions, trailing behind a toy train engine on a continuously spinning track. This isn’t the spot for omakase, but when looking for a slab of salmon nigiri, spicy tuna hand rolls, or creamy scallops, Sushi Ichiban delivers — via a tiny train car. It’s open for dine-in and takeout.

24 NW Broadway
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 224-3417
Visit Website

11. Kaizen Sushi

40 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204

From the same owners behind Portland sushi standby Mirakutei, this new downtown sushi restaurant not only offers Oregon Dungeness sashimi and a variety of salmon and mackerel cuts; it also heads into inventive territory, topping maki with garlic butter or yuzu tobiko. Start with the restaurant’s distinctive ponzu “ceviche,” before opting for a salmon flight — a round of salmon belly, salmon aburi, ocean trout and wild sockeye sashimi. Those who love the super-involved rolls should finish with the Pacific NW roll, Dungeness and spicy albacore topped with more albacore, pesto, tempura, and eel sauce.

40 SW 3rd Ave
Portland, OR 97204
(971) 288-5160
Visit Website

12. Mirakutei Sushi & Ramen

536 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

A legendary Portland sushi restaurant, Mirakutei was once home to chefs like Hiro Ikegaya, before it was purchased by longtime employees and brothers Nicolas and Job Martinez. Here, people can find delights like Dungeness crab nigiri, hamachi belly sashimi, and flights of salmon sushi. Beyond the wide assortment of sushi, sashimi, and nigiri, Mirakutei’s appetizer menu includes a number of preparations of raw seafood, from salmon belly with grapefruit to scallops with uni. Mirakutei is open for onsite dining, as well as takeout.

536 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 467-7501
Visit Website

13. Bluefin Tuna & Sushi

1337 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232

Originally from South Korea, Bluefin Tuna and Sushi has expanded into Northeast Portland. Bluefin is probably most recognizable by the cute round sushi it serves, offering a different aesthetic than most sushi places in Portland. The name “Bluefin Tuna” isn’t just for show either: Bluefin slings various cuts of bluefin tuna at market price. Bluefin offers dine-in and takeout, with delivery through UberEats and GrubHub.

1337 NE Broadway
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 281-6804
Visit Website

14. Zilla Sake

1806 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

Known for their meticulous sourcing and high-quality sushi options, the effortlessly cool and casual Zilla has become a destination for rare sake and fresh sushi. Chef Kate Koo serves fun oddities such as monkfish liver and wild fluke alongside classic sushi options like salmon and tuna. Highlights include Oregon-caught wild King salmon to Hokkaido scallops, served alongside Oregon-grown wasabi. The restaurant is still slicing sushi for takeout and onsite service.

1806 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 288-8372
Visit Website

15. Nimblefish

1524 SE 20th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Portland’s very own Edomae-style sushi restaurant, Nimblefish serves stunning cured and fresh fish in its most traditional form of nigiri or sashimi in a tight-quarters cafe. Fish rotates seasonally and shows off a variety of curing techniques, as well as simple, fresh slices of fish. Owner Cody Auger has stepped back to let longtime employee Yasu Tabita take over the restaurant’s outstanding omakase; Auger now runs the kitchen at Takibi. Make a reservation for dine-in here.

1524 SE 20th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 719-4064
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Kashiwagi

2425 SE 26th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

This Division-area sushi spot is the return of the now-closed, beloved Sushi Takahashi 2, a conveyor-belt sushi spot in Southwest Portland. At Kashiwagi, Takeo Kashiwagi tops soft pillows of rice with coho, pickled mackerel, and crab, rolling chopped scallops with chili mayo for maki and frying calamari for tempura sushi. The restaurant sells takeout and limited dine-in.

2425 SE 26th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 233-3946
Visit Website

17. Yoko's Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar

2878 SE Gladstone St, Portland, OR 97202

Gladstone institution Yoko’s has held a cult following for decades, delightfully old-school with a range of reasonably priced nigiri and elaborate maki. Yoko’s offers a wide selection of salmon, from ikura to skin to smoked, as well as fan favorites like the poki roll, ahi and albacore — seared and raw — over a cucumber-avocado roll. It’s open for dine in.

2878 SE Gladstone St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 736-9228
Visit Website

18. Musashi’s PDX

4246 SE Belmont St Suite 2, Portland, OR 97215

The new Portland location of the Washington sushi spot wins points for sheer bang-for-your-buck: The sushi is shockingly inexpensive and generous with its portions, with maki classics like spicy tuna, California rolls, and broiled eel. Musashi’s is also home to a mochi doughnut and tea brand, Tochi; it’s open for takeout.

4246 SE Belmont St Suite 2
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 805-0958
Visit Website

Related Maps