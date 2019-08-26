18 Knockout Sushi Restaurants in Portland and Beyond

As a city with ample access to high-quality fish and nationally celebrated Japanese food, Portland knows its way around some sushi. Still, the sushi scene in Portland has continued to improve over the last few years, from exciting and affordable additions like Fish & Rice and Yoshi’s to nationally recognized staples like Zilla Sake and Nimblefish.

Portland has lost some of its finest sushi restaurants over the course of the pandemic (looking at you, Nodoguro). Nonetheless, there are several exceptional spots to devour tuna-draped nigiri, swirls of salmon maki, and ultra-creamy slabs of scallop sashimi, either in a lively dining room or on an al fresco patio. Some are old-school favorites for sushi bento and conveyor belt rolls; others are new kids on the block incorporating non-traditional ingredients. But all of them have their place in the city’s larger sushi scene.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.