 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

17 Distinctive Portland Cafes That Roast Their Own Coffee

Where to Find Portland’s Coziest Underground Bars

Where to Eat, Drink, and Relax Near Mt. Hood

More in Portland, OR See more maps
Wrapped tamales from Tamale Boy.
Tamales from Tamale Boy.
Tamale Boy

Where to Find Tasty Tamales in Portland and Beyond

Where to find corn-husk and banana-leaf-wrapped masa in Portland

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
View as Map
Tamales from Tamale Boy.
| Tamale Boy
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

When trying to track down top-notch tamales, there are more places to look than your local Mexican restaurant. Tamale vendors outside grocery stores and gas stations have sold corn-husk-wrapped gold for decades, filling moist, pillowy masa with everything from chicken mole to Oaxacan cheese. In Portland, you’ll find tamales across the city and in its surrounding suburbs — on restaurant menus, at food carts, in the deli cases of Mexican markets, and out of coolers. Some of these tamale vendors even use masa nixtamalized in the city, whether it’s done in-house or at the lauded Three Sisters masa factory.

Below, find our guide to tracking down tamales in Portland and beyond. Note that some of these tamales are served chilled, to be reheated at home. For more Mexican food, check out this map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Chalita's Tamales

Copy Link

This sweet little hut in Vancouver serves stellar tamales out of a walk-up window, absolutely smothering them in either tomato or tomatillo salsa, avocado salsa, and sour cream. The tamales themselves are both soft and tender but also light, sopping up the flavor of their various sauces with aplomb. They’re available with fillings like pork, chicken, and rajas.

4409 NE 78th St, Vancouver, WA 98665
(360) 977-4256
(360) 977-4256

Tamale Boy Dekum

Copy Link

Likely the most famous spot in Portland for tamales, Tamale Boy’s wide range of both Oaxacan and Northern Mexican variations make it a local favorite. In the former, custardy, banana-leaf-steamed masa arrives filled with mole negro or citrusy cochinita pibil, while the fluffy, plump, corn-husk-steamed cousin comes with options like chile verde or chicken tinga. Another fun route at Tamale Boy: Ordering a tamale frito, a fried Northern Mexican tamale with avocado salsa and two fried eggs. You can pre-order Christmas tamales online.

1764 NE Dekum St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 206-8022
(503) 206-8022

Also featured in:

La Bonita

Copy Link

Going to La Bonita and not ordering a burrito may feel like sacrilege, but the tamales on this Alberta Street Mexican restaurant’s menu are a sleeper hit. Corn-husk-steamed tamales arrive plump with things like chicken in salsa roja or pork in chile verde, and La Bonita isn’t skimpy with the filling — these guys are stuffed. Vegans will find something here as well: a tamale teeming with fajita vegetables, namely peppers and onions.

2839 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 281-3662
(503) 281-3662

Also featured in:

La Oaxaqueña

Copy Link

While many Mexican markets — Tienda de Leon’s included — have large, devoted followings in Portland, La Oaxaqueña stays relatively under the radar. However, this market’s selection of banana leaf tamales is very strong, with a nice, luscious texture and plenty of filling. They’re also some of the least expensive in town, at $2.50 each. Expect a classic roundup: Pork in chile verde, chicken in salsa rojo, rajas, and sweet corn.

4736 NE Cully Blvd, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 528-2611
(503) 528-2611

Taqueria La Mestiza

Copy Link

This Yucatecan spot near Rocky Butte serves the region’s style of tamales, akin to Oaxacan with a banana-leaf wrap. Mestiza’s tamales do hew a little smaller, but the texture of the masa and generous portion of filling make them stand out. They come stuffed with a tender chicken; order them alongside some of Mestiza’s fantastic panuchos.

8525 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97220
(503) 572-8595
(503) 572-8595

Also featured in:

Mixteca Mexican Restaurant

Copy Link

This Southeast 82nd Mexican restaurant specializes in the foods of Oaxaca, originally starting as a farmers market mole and tamale vendor. Now, Mixteca serves around seven different varieties of Oaxacan banana-leaf tamales, dense and creamy with fillings like mole and shredded chicken. Mixteca is also one of the few spots in town with vegan tamales — many tamales use lard in their masa mix — which arrive with zucchini, green beans, and carrots.

2320 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97216
(503) 788-7694
(503) 788-7694

Also featured in:

Tamale Factory

Copy Link

Tamale Factory is a Gresham institution, thanks to its parcels of masa-stuffed corn husks with fillings like pork in salsa verde or jalapeno-cheese. Tamale Factory also offers a Oaxacan tamale, filled with chicken in mole rojo. The sweet corn here is a particular standout; order them all for delivery.

48 NE Division St, Gresham, OR 97030
(503) 512-8603
(503) 512-8603

Also featured in:

Sara’s Tamales (within the People's Food Co-Op)

Copy Link

Farmers Market aficionados will likely recognize Sara’s Tamales from days at the Gresham or Oregon City markets, but people will often find her tamales available for purchase at the People’s Food Co-Op — if she isn’t stationed there herself. Sara’s tamales use stone-ground corn as a foundation, with cool, hard-to-find options like maitake mushroom and spinach-cheese. Buy them hot at the People’s Co-Op on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3029 SE 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 212-1776
(971) 212-1776

Los Tamales Locos

Copy Link

Parked within the FoPo Food Carts pod, Los Tamales Locos serves its namesake with fillings like mole-braised pork, chicken in chile verde, and rajas. Tamales here strike the right balance of moist and fluffy, though the mole with the pork may even outshine the masa. The cart’s take on a Oaxacan tamale comes with shredded chicken and tomatillo.

7337 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 386-7228
(971) 386-7228

Rusa

Copy Link

This new food cart in Sellwood is making some of the most inventive tamales in the city right now, a culinary cross-section of Eastern Europe and Mexico. Tamales here arrive stuffed with things like chile-bolstered lamb, drenched in mushroom stroganoff, or filled with beets and beef with a borscht-esque sauce. Vegan options are abundant here, and the cart uses Three Sisters Nixtamal for its masa.

1122 SE Tacoma St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 896-4099
(503) 896-4099

Canby Asparagus Farm Casa de Tamales

Copy Link

When it comes to sheer variety of tamales, it is extremely difficult to beat this Milwaukie tamale shop. The frozen selection is staggering, with options like chorizo-potato, pork and asparagus in red chile, chicken-pesto with cheese, and even tiger prawn with tomato-jalapeno sauce. Canby Asparagus also offers tamales from other parts of Latin America, including Nicaraguan nacatamales. Be prepared to steam them at home.

10605 SE Main St, Milwaukie, OR 97222
(503) 654-4423
(503) 654-4423

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Chalita's Tamales

4409 NE 78th St, Vancouver, WA 98665

This sweet little hut in Vancouver serves stellar tamales out of a walk-up window, absolutely smothering them in either tomato or tomatillo salsa, avocado salsa, and sour cream. The tamales themselves are both soft and tender but also light, sopping up the flavor of their various sauces with aplomb. They’re available with fillings like pork, chicken, and rajas.

4409 NE 78th St, Vancouver, WA 98665
(360) 977-4256
(360) 977-4256

Tamale Boy Dekum

1764 NE Dekum St, Portland, OR 97211

Likely the most famous spot in Portland for tamales, Tamale Boy’s wide range of both Oaxacan and Northern Mexican variations make it a local favorite. In the former, custardy, banana-leaf-steamed masa arrives filled with mole negro or citrusy cochinita pibil, while the fluffy, plump, corn-husk-steamed cousin comes with options like chile verde or chicken tinga. Another fun route at Tamale Boy: Ordering a tamale frito, a fried Northern Mexican tamale with avocado salsa and two fried eggs. You can pre-order Christmas tamales online.

1764 NE Dekum St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 206-8022
(503) 206-8022

La Bonita

2839 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

Going to La Bonita and not ordering a burrito may feel like sacrilege, but the tamales on this Alberta Street Mexican restaurant’s menu are a sleeper hit. Corn-husk-steamed tamales arrive plump with things like chicken in salsa roja or pork in chile verde, and La Bonita isn’t skimpy with the filling — these guys are stuffed. Vegans will find something here as well: a tamale teeming with fajita vegetables, namely peppers and onions.

2839 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 281-3662
(503) 281-3662

La Oaxaqueña

4736 NE Cully Blvd, Portland, OR 97218

While many Mexican markets — Tienda de Leon’s included — have large, devoted followings in Portland, La Oaxaqueña stays relatively under the radar. However, this market’s selection of banana leaf tamales is very strong, with a nice, luscious texture and plenty of filling. They’re also some of the least expensive in town, at $2.50 each. Expect a classic roundup: Pork in chile verde, chicken in salsa rojo, rajas, and sweet corn.

4736 NE Cully Blvd, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 528-2611
(503) 528-2611

Taqueria La Mestiza

8525 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97220

This Yucatecan spot near Rocky Butte serves the region’s style of tamales, akin to Oaxacan with a banana-leaf wrap. Mestiza’s tamales do hew a little smaller, but the texture of the masa and generous portion of filling make them stand out. They come stuffed with a tender chicken; order them alongside some of Mestiza’s fantastic panuchos.

8525 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97220
(503) 572-8595
(503) 572-8595

Mixteca Mexican Restaurant

2320 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97216

This Southeast 82nd Mexican restaurant specializes in the foods of Oaxaca, originally starting as a farmers market mole and tamale vendor. Now, Mixteca serves around seven different varieties of Oaxacan banana-leaf tamales, dense and creamy with fillings like mole and shredded chicken. Mixteca is also one of the few spots in town with vegan tamales — many tamales use lard in their masa mix — which arrive with zucchini, green beans, and carrots.

2320 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97216
(503) 788-7694
(503) 788-7694

Tamale Factory

48 NE Division St, Gresham, OR 97030

Tamale Factory is a Gresham institution, thanks to its parcels of masa-stuffed corn husks with fillings like pork in salsa verde or jalapeno-cheese. Tamale Factory also offers a Oaxacan tamale, filled with chicken in mole rojo. The sweet corn here is a particular standout; order them all for delivery.

48 NE Division St, Gresham, OR 97030
(503) 512-8603
(503) 512-8603

Sara’s Tamales (within the People's Food Co-Op)

3029 SE 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Farmers Market aficionados will likely recognize Sara’s Tamales from days at the Gresham or Oregon City markets, but people will often find her tamales available for purchase at the People’s Food Co-Op — if she isn’t stationed there herself. Sara’s tamales use stone-ground corn as a foundation, with cool, hard-to-find options like maitake mushroom and spinach-cheese. Buy them hot at the People’s Co-Op on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3029 SE 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 212-1776
(971) 212-1776

Los Tamales Locos

7337 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206

Parked within the FoPo Food Carts pod, Los Tamales Locos serves its namesake with fillings like mole-braised pork, chicken in chile verde, and rajas. Tamales here strike the right balance of moist and fluffy, though the mole with the pork may even outshine the masa. The cart’s take on a Oaxacan tamale comes with shredded chicken and tomatillo.

7337 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 386-7228
(971) 386-7228

Rusa

1122 SE Tacoma St, Portland, OR 97202

This new food cart in Sellwood is making some of the most inventive tamales in the city right now, a culinary cross-section of Eastern Europe and Mexico. Tamales here arrive stuffed with things like chile-bolstered lamb, drenched in mushroom stroganoff, or filled with beets and beef with a borscht-esque sauce. Vegan options are abundant here, and the cart uses Three Sisters Nixtamal for its masa.

1122 SE Tacoma St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 896-4099
(503) 896-4099

Canby Asparagus Farm Casa de Tamales

10605 SE Main St, Milwaukie, OR 97222

When it comes to sheer variety of tamales, it is extremely difficult to beat this Milwaukie tamale shop. The frozen selection is staggering, with options like chorizo-potato, pork and asparagus in red chile, chicken-pesto with cheese, and even tiger prawn with tomato-jalapeno sauce. Canby Asparagus also offers tamales from other parts of Latin America, including Nicaraguan nacatamales. Be prepared to steam them at home.

10605 SE Main St, Milwaukie, OR 97222
(503) 654-4423
(503) 654-4423

Related Maps