12 Places to Sip Cheery, Warm Holiday Cocktails in Portland

In the cold and grey Pacific Northwest, finishing off yet another year under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Portlanders are seeking out the satisfaction of a hot boozy beverage on another day of downpour. A steamy, cinnamon-scented toddy or a mug of mulled wine can provide a jolt of hygge and holiday spirit — especially around an outdoor fire pit or within a plush bar booth.

This year, expect to find plenty of classic seasonal cocktails across town, but with each bar’s own unique touch; no two toddies are alike on this map, nor buttered rum batter and spiked cider. These libations mostly utilize dark rums, brandys, and Italian liqueurs, along with festive garnishes like nutmeg and cinnamon sticks. Fruity balanced flavors also lend a hand, with splashes of apple cider and cranberry added where appropriate.

The following bars are offering a handful of seasonal beverages, but the focus here is on where to find a glass-handled mug filled to the brim with something that will keep your hands warm and your cheeks rosy. Drinks will be subject to availability during the post-holiday winter months, but be sure to ask your bartender whether or not they plan on keeping them around through January and February. Per usual, this map isn’t ranked; it’s organized geographically.

