Where to Find Christmas Dinner and Takeout in Portland

13 Cozy Portland Restaurants and Bars with Fireplaces

Where to Find Fantastic French Onion Soup in Portland

A mug of spiked cider sits on a table surrounded by garlands and holly.
The Sexy Sax Solo, a five spice cider with bourbon and Punt e Mes.
Hey Love [Official]

12 Places to Sip Cheery, Warm Holiday Cocktails in Portland

Hot buttered rum, Huber’s famous Spanish coffee, and toddies galore

by Katrina Yentch Updated
The Sexy Sax Solo, a five spice cider with bourbon and Punt e Mes.
| Hey Love [Official]
by Katrina Yentch Updated

In the cold and grey Pacific Northwest, finishing off yet another year under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Portlanders are seeking out the satisfaction of a hot boozy beverage on another day of downpour. A steamy, cinnamon-scented toddy or a mug of mulled wine can provide a jolt of hygge and holiday spirit — especially around an outdoor fire pit or within a plush bar booth.

This year, expect to find plenty of classic seasonal cocktails across town, but with each bar’s own unique touch; no two toddies are alike on this map, nor buttered rum batter and spiked cider. These libations mostly utilize dark rums, brandys, and Italian liqueurs, along with festive garnishes like nutmeg and cinnamon sticks. Fruity balanced flavors also lend a hand, with splashes of apple cider and cranberry added where appropriate.

The following bars are offering a handful of seasonal beverages, but the focus here is on where to find a glass-handled mug filled to the brim with something that will keep your hands warm and your cheeks rosy. Drinks will be subject to availability during the post-holiday winter months, but be sure to ask your bartender whether or not they plan on keeping them around through January and February. Per usual, this map isn’t ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bar West

1221 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 208-2852
Bar West’s midcentury living room vibe is an apt accompaniment to its cozy seasonal cocktails. Drinks like Happy Trails and Little Cabin in the Woods pay homage to the city’s woodland aesthetic, and the bar’s Timberline Toddy is no exception: This hot toddy replaces the traditional base liquor with a mezcal, balancing the smoke with applejack and pear liqueur.

2. Teardrop Lounge

1015 NW Everett St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 445-8109
The self-proclaimed pioneering cocktail bar currently has a stacked selection of seasonal beverages on its menu, including a number of warm drinks. Teardrop Lounge describes the Triple Dog Dare as a “naughty and nice” mix of gin or vodka with cranberry, lime, and Falernum liqueur, a “festive kick with all kinds of spice.” The bar’s rendition of the hot buttered rum adds apple cider to the batter, while the Tom & Jerry, a.k.a. the “granddaddy of holiday cocktails,” is a 1820s-born eggnog variant with vanilla-laced milk and sweet-spicy Amargo bitters.

3. Victoria Bar

4835 N Albina Ave
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 360-7760
For those who watch Harry Potter Christmas scenes on repeat every December, Victoria Bar should be stop one on the holiday bar crawl. The vegan-friendly cocktail lounge is offering a boozy, dairy-free Butterbeer with vanilla, apple cider, oat milk, and lemon. And, considering Victoria’s regular list of Princess Bride-themed cocktails, the Dread Pirate’s Toddy fits right in and comes highly recommended; it’s a smoky blend of dark liquors with ginger and cinnamon bark syrup.

4. Huber's Cafe

411 SW 3rd Ave
Portland, OR 97204
(503) 228-5686
One of the city’s oldest restaurants, Huber’s retains its old-school charm and its signature hot cocktail — the Spanish Coffee. Servers flame rum tableside, with plenty of pyrotechnics from the dustings of nutmeg and cinnamon, before quenching it with Kahlua, triple sec, and coffee. The drink is finished with a dose of whipped cream. It’s just one of several warm cocktails served at Huber’s, which range from a Calvados toddy to the Shakespeare, a triple-hitter of Grand Marnier, Baileys, and Frangelico in a mug with whipped cream and shaved chocolate.

5. Rum Club

720 SE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 265-8807
Many Rum Club patrons look forward to the annual drop of the hot buttered rum on the menu, especially considering its absence last year. This specialty makes its return with finely ground peppercorn and sticky molasses, plus the additional creaminess of condensed milk (which also appears in the bar’s version of the Tom & Jerry). Those who can’t handle these dairy-heavy drinks can opt for the Mamajuana Mulled Wine, which gets a tropical twist of Dominican spices, ginger, orange, and (of course) rum. Expect a specialized cocktail toddy menu to replace everything once these seasonals sell out.

6. Scotch Lodge

215 SE 9th Ave #102
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 208-2039
When it come to toasty, cold-weather drinks, Scotch Lodge offers a twist on another classic drink on offer year-round. Inspired by the gingery taste of their bourbon and brandy toddies, the Hot Penicillin comes with a smoky scotch blend as the base spirit, along with lemon and clover honey. Along with the current menu of cold holiday beverages, Scotch Lodge plans to introduce more classic hot cocktails — think: boozy coffees, ciders, and mulled wine — later in the season.

7. Hey Love

920 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-6223
The pothos plant jungle at Hey Love has recently transformed into what the team affectionately calls “Sleigh Love,” its interior decked-out with every suburban holiday decoration known to man. Visitors can bask in the Christmas lights while sipping the Sexy Sax Solo, which pairs five-spice mulled apple cider with bourbon. The Gentleman’s Kaftan — the bar’s version of a hot toddy — gets a bar-appropriate twist with the addition of ginger and coconut.

8. Deadshot

2133 SE 11th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 875-0527
Deadshot is taking the holiday spirit at full throttle by hosting the famed Miracle Pop-up bar, serving elegantly prepared cocktails with cheeky names in kitschy mugs (see: Jingle Balls Nog and Tippie Ki Yay Mother F****r). Even when the pop-up ends on December 31, the bar will add the Bad Santa to the bar’s winter menu, a hot buttered rum-esque drink that fuses spiced butter with oat milk and Velvet Falernum. An off-menu option is the pick-your-own-poison hot toddy, a choice of “anything that has spent time in a barrel,” paired with apple cider, Cardamaro, and bitters.

9. Papa Haydn

5829 SE Milwaukie Ave
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 232-9440
For those who like to pair a spiked mulled cider with a bûche de Noël, Papa Haydn’s Sellwood restaurant serves a number of warm drinks through the holiday season. Diners will find classics like Spanish coffee and the triple-threat BFK, a combination of Bailey’s, Frangelico, and Kahlua. The mulled hot cider, available without booze, can also get a little kick of bourbon, dark rum, or Clear Creek apple brandy.

10. GlüBar

2006 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
The seasonal warm cocktail pop-up from Imperial Bottle Shop specializes in inventive takes on glühwein and glühbier, two German mulled drinks made with wine and beer, respectively. In the bar’s covered, fireside outdoor seating, bundled-up Portlanders sip Bold Leaf pinot noir mulled with baking spices like cinnamon, clove, and anise, as well as Crux’s Freakcake Sour brought to a simmer with nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon. The bar even turns Deschutes’s Abyss imperial stout into a peppermint cocoa, by steeping the dark beer with Ghirardelli and candy canes.

11. Sapphire Hotel

5008 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 232-6333
The Sapphire Hotel has been as staple on upper Hawthorne for decades, both for its dark, romantic decor and its large cocktail menu. The bar always has a lengthy list of warm cocktails — standards like Irish coffee, but also a take on hot buttered rum with the addition of peanuts. For something that tastes not-unlike a nutty creamsicle, the Hot Tiger’s Blood is a good choice, thanks to its blend of salted coconut cream, pumpkin seed orgeat, and orange; however, when looking for drama, the Professor — an overproof-rum number with scotch, Drambuie, and lemon — arrives flaming hot (literally).

12. Vintage Cocktail Lounge

7907 SE Stark St
Portland, OR 97215
(971) 242-8729
Nella Buffmire at Montavilla’s Vintage Cocktail Lounge describes the Tactile Turtleneck as a rendition of a hot toddy with “more funk than a ‘70s disco band.” It features a rum paired with spicy and herbal Averna Amaro, with an acidic hit of lemon and the sweetness of honey, vanilla, demerara, and cinnamon tinctures. Visitors can also customize Vintage’s hot butter base with a liquor of their choice. The batter embraces the “beverage-as-a-dessert” motto, incorporating Tahitian gelato with minty Fernet and earthy Cachaça.

