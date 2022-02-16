 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat and Drink in Lents

The Ultimate Guide to Portland's Iconic Dive Bars

Mind-Blowing Chicken Wings in Portland and Beyond

A picture of tater tots with avocado, sour cream, salsa, and olives at Oaks Bottom Public House
Totchos at Oaks Bottom Public House.
Celeste Noche/Eater

Where to Find Tasty Totchos and Other Loaded Tots in Portland

From creative spins to classic toppings

by Krista Garcia
View as Map
Totchos at Oaks Bottom Public House.
| Celeste Noche/Eater
by Krista Garcia

From jojos to tater tot nachos a.k.a. totchos, fried potatoes play an outsized role in the Pacific Northwest’s snack scene. Regional brand Ore-Ida invented the Tater Tot, so it makes sense that we’ve come to embrace — and, in many cases, elevate — the lowly nuggets made from potato scraps.

In fact, the totcho coinage is often attributed to the late Jim Parker, who put them on the Oaks Bottom Public House’s menu when it opened over 15 years ago in Sellwood. Their natural habit is the dive bar, though loaded tots with international twists and fussy takes can be found at restaurants, brewpubs, and food carts throughout the city. Below, find an assortment of topping-heavy tots spotted across the city, from Per usual, this map isn’t ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Nacheaux

Copy Link
4765 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(971) 319-1134
(971) 319-1134
Visit Website

Totchos would be right at home on Nacheaux’s menu of Mexican-Southern mashups, but the former food cart took a slightly different direction with its fried potato nuggets. Smothered tots are available in two forms: fried chicken mac tots, using garlic Cajun tots as a base for the chicken and mac and cheese, and the sloppy joe tots, featuring saucy ground beef and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Both get drizzled with Nacheaux sauce and cotija for good measure.

Also Featured in:

2. Boxer

Copy Link
1668 NW 23rd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 954-3794
(503) 954-3794
Visit Website

After a temporary closure, Northwest’s Boxer Ramen — now just known as Boxer (“It’s cleaner”) — is back in business in with an expanded menu that now includes sushi and sashimi. Thankfully, the okonomiyaki tots survived and true to their name, borrow from the Japanese pancake. The golden nuggets come topped with bonito flakes, slivered nori, and a squirt of mayonnaise. The optional add-on of crispy pork belly ups the ante deliciously. Boxer Ramen is open for dining in, takeout, and delivery. 

3. Muchas Gracias Mexican Food

Copy Link
1307 NE 102nd Ave
Portland, OR 97220
(503) 255-0222
(503) 255-0222
Visit Website

It’s easy to eschew regional chains, but for a pile of late-night totchos accessible via a drive-thru, look no further than Muchas Gracias, with locations throughout the state and Vancouver. The fast-food Mexican spot is about more than just combo meals; it also turns out a respectable rendition of carne asada tots, a cross-cultural delight piled with seared beef strips, a blend of cheddar and jack cheeses, sour cream, and chunky pico de gallo.

A takeout container of Muchas Gracias loaded tots, topped with sour cream and tomatoes.
Muchas Gracias totchos.
Krista Garcia/EPDX

4. Backwoods Brewing Company

Copy Link
231 NW 11th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 327-8588
(503) 327-8588
Visit Website

Backwoods Brewing in the Pearl gets creative with beers like its black currant sour and pecan pie porter, and that ethos extends to the food menu. Nachos feature smoked salmon or pulled pork, and the latter can be upgraded to totchos for just $1 extra. The potatoes come with all the usuals, including shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapeños, plus a drizzle of barbecue sauce made with the brewery’s Copperline Amber ale. Backwoods is open for takeout, delivery, and dining in.

5. Mad Greek Deli

Copy Link
1740 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 232-0274
(503) 232-0274
Visit Website

This East Burnside stalwart might be better known for its Greek fries, a spin on another regional snack, the jojo, but the deli-turned-bar also offers a Hellenic take on loaded tots, Pondo Tots, sprinkled with crumbled feta, seasoned with oregano, and dressed with lemon juice and olive oil. Mad Greek Deli is open for takeout, delivery, and has indoor and outdoor seating.

Also Featured in:

6. Hungry Tiger

Copy Link
213 SE 12th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 238-4321
(503) 238-4321
Visit Website

There’s no shortage of vegan junk food in the city. Black Water does totchos made with ground seitan and cashew cheeze, while vegan-friendly dive bar, Hungry Tiger, makes theirs with black beans, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños, topped with sour cream and nacho cheese (either vegan or dairy). For a heartier version, proteins can be added, including Beyond Beef. Hungry Tiger has an outdoor patio and is offering takeout and delivery.

7. Bunk Bar Water

Copy Link
1028 SE Water Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 328-2865
(503) 328-2865
Visit Website

Inner Southeast’s Bunk Bar offers tots as a side with ranch or fry sauce, as well as its take on loaded tots, which leans closer to a steakhouse baked potato with all the fixings rather than a twist on nachos. Think shredded cheddar, blobs of sour cream, and chopped bacon and scallions. Bunk bar is open for takeout, delivery, and indoor dining.

8. Bottle Rocket

Copy Link
1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
(971) 279-4663
(971) 279-4663
Visit Website

Burgers are the big draw at Cartopia’s Bottle Rocket. The sides are where it gets interesting, though, with the cauliflower and jalapeño tempura, fried brussels sprouts, and of course, the spicy fish sauce tots, reminiscent of the famed Pok Pok wings, garnished here with chopped mint and crushed pistachios. The pod offers ample outdoor seating, including covered and heated seats.

Also Featured in:

9. The Dog House PDX

Copy Link
5029 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97215
(971) 645-5566
(971) 645-5566
Visit Website

This Division Street food cart is a must-visit for anyone who needs more potato products in their life. At The Doghouse PDX, hot dogs and burgers share menu space with multiple tot bowls. Naughty in Nogales is the closest in construction to totchos, using pepper jack, onions, and jalapeños, but the grilled pineapple, bacon, and spicy aioli takes humble tots to the next level. Other versions include the Truffle Treasure, an umami blast of garlic truffle aioli and truffle oil, seasoned with chanterelle salt, and the Seoulmates, which incorporates homemade gochujang, avocado, sesame oil, and chili salt. Food can be eaten on the patio or taken to-go.

Also Featured in:

10. Malka

Copy Link
4546 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 899-4245
(503) 899-4245
Visit Website

With ornate wallpaper, Moroccan hanging lamps, and a tight menu filled with wildly named dishes like Important Helmet for Outer Space, Division Street’s Malka is hard to pin down. That’s why it’s not incongruous to find spicy rice salads filled with fruit, corn, and avocado alongside small plates like the Jolene, tater tots seasoned with guajillo-lime salt and topped with red mole, crema, and cotija. Don’t forget the grilled jalapeños, scallions, and caramelized Oaxaca cheese, hiding beneath the tots. The restaurant is open for delivery and takeout only.

Also Featured in:

11. Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

Copy Link
6660 SW Capitol Hwy
Portland, OR 97219
(503) 244-6400
(503) 244-6400
Visit Website

Seasons and Region’s smoked salmon tots are, potentially, the most luxurious loaded tot on this list: House-made tots come filled with smoked salmon and Swiss, fried golden, with a mustard dill sauce, frizzled onions, peppers, and green onions. They’re available for happy hour for less than $10; the restaurant is open for takeout and delivery only at the moment.

A line of tater tots sit in a cream sauce with a pile of frizzled onions.
Smoked salmon tater tots at Seasons & Regions.
Christopher D. / TripAdvisor

Also Featured in:

12. Oaks Bottom Public House

Copy Link
1621 SE Bybee Blvd
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 232-1728
(503) 232-1728
Visit Website

This Sellwood brewpub doesn’t claim to be the inventor of totchos, but there’s evidence to prove it popularized the portmanteau. This is a purist version that features everything a classic nacho would: cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, olives, red onions, scallions, sour cream, and salsa. Optional add-ons like chicken, pulled pork, or avocado (no guac) are also available. Oaks Bottom is open for dining indoors or on the heated patio, as well as takeout and delivery.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Nacheaux

4765 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213

Totchos would be right at home on Nacheaux’s menu of Mexican-Southern mashups, but the former food cart took a slightly different direction with its fried potato nuggets. Smothered tots are available in two forms: fried chicken mac tots, using garlic Cajun tots as a base for the chicken and mac and cheese, and the sloppy joe tots, featuring saucy ground beef and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Both get drizzled with Nacheaux sauce and cotija for good measure.

4765 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(971) 319-1134
Visit Website

2. Boxer

1668 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210

After a temporary closure, Northwest’s Boxer Ramen — now just known as Boxer (“It’s cleaner”) — is back in business in with an expanded menu that now includes sushi and sashimi. Thankfully, the okonomiyaki tots survived and true to their name, borrow from the Japanese pancake. The golden nuggets come topped with bonito flakes, slivered nori, and a squirt of mayonnaise. The optional add-on of crispy pork belly ups the ante deliciously. Boxer Ramen is open for dining in, takeout, and delivery. 

1668 NW 23rd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 954-3794
Visit Website

3. Muchas Gracias Mexican Food

1307 NE 102nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220
A takeout container of Muchas Gracias loaded tots, topped with sour cream and tomatoes.
Muchas Gracias totchos.
Krista Garcia/EPDX

It’s easy to eschew regional chains, but for a pile of late-night totchos accessible via a drive-thru, look no further than Muchas Gracias, with locations throughout the state and Vancouver. The fast-food Mexican spot is about more than just combo meals; it also turns out a respectable rendition of carne asada tots, a cross-cultural delight piled with seared beef strips, a blend of cheddar and jack cheeses, sour cream, and chunky pico de gallo.

1307 NE 102nd Ave
Portland, OR 97220
(503) 255-0222
Visit Website

4. Backwoods Brewing Company

231 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Backwoods Brewing in the Pearl gets creative with beers like its black currant sour and pecan pie porter, and that ethos extends to the food menu. Nachos feature smoked salmon or pulled pork, and the latter can be upgraded to totchos for just $1 extra. The potatoes come with all the usuals, including shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapeños, plus a drizzle of barbecue sauce made with the brewery’s Copperline Amber ale. Backwoods is open for takeout, delivery, and dining in.

231 NW 11th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 327-8588
Visit Website

5. Mad Greek Deli

1740 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

This East Burnside stalwart might be better known for its Greek fries, a spin on another regional snack, the jojo, but the deli-turned-bar also offers a Hellenic take on loaded tots, Pondo Tots, sprinkled with crumbled feta, seasoned with oregano, and dressed with lemon juice and olive oil. Mad Greek Deli is open for takeout, delivery, and has indoor and outdoor seating.

1740 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 232-0274
Visit Website

6. Hungry Tiger

213 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

There’s no shortage of vegan junk food in the city. Black Water does totchos made with ground seitan and cashew cheeze, while vegan-friendly dive bar, Hungry Tiger, makes theirs with black beans, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños, topped with sour cream and nacho cheese (either vegan or dairy). For a heartier version, proteins can be added, including Beyond Beef. Hungry Tiger has an outdoor patio and is offering takeout and delivery.

213 SE 12th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 238-4321
Visit Website

7. Bunk Bar Water

1028 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Inner Southeast’s Bunk Bar offers tots as a side with ranch or fry sauce, as well as its take on loaded tots, which leans closer to a steakhouse baked potato with all the fixings rather than a twist on nachos. Think shredded cheddar, blobs of sour cream, and chopped bacon and scallions. Bunk bar is open for takeout, delivery, and indoor dining.

1028 SE Water Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 328-2865
Visit Website

8. Bottle Rocket

1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

Burgers are the big draw at Cartopia’s Bottle Rocket. The sides are where it gets interesting, though, with the cauliflower and jalapeño tempura, fried brussels sprouts, and of course, the spicy fish sauce tots, reminiscent of the famed Pok Pok wings, garnished here with chopped mint and crushed pistachios. The pod offers ample outdoor seating, including covered and heated seats.

1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
(971) 279-4663
Visit Website

9. The Dog House PDX

5029 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97215

This Division Street food cart is a must-visit for anyone who needs more potato products in their life. At The Doghouse PDX, hot dogs and burgers share menu space with multiple tot bowls. Naughty in Nogales is the closest in construction to totchos, using pepper jack, onions, and jalapeños, but the grilled pineapple, bacon, and spicy aioli takes humble tots to the next level. Other versions include the Truffle Treasure, an umami blast of garlic truffle aioli and truffle oil, seasoned with chanterelle salt, and the Seoulmates, which incorporates homemade gochujang, avocado, sesame oil, and chili salt. Food can be eaten on the patio or taken to-go.

5029 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97215
(971) 645-5566
Visit Website

10. Malka

4546 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206

With ornate wallpaper, Moroccan hanging lamps, and a tight menu filled with wildly named dishes like Important Helmet for Outer Space, Division Street’s Malka is hard to pin down. That’s why it’s not incongruous to find spicy rice salads filled with fruit, corn, and avocado alongside small plates like the Jolene, tater tots seasoned with guajillo-lime salt and topped with red mole, crema, and cotija. Don’t forget the grilled jalapeños, scallions, and caramelized Oaxaca cheese, hiding beneath the tots. The restaurant is open for delivery and takeout only.

4546 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 899-4245
Visit Website

11. Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219
A line of tater tots sit in a cream sauce with a pile of frizzled onions.
Smoked salmon tater tots at Seasons & Regions.
Christopher D. / TripAdvisor

Seasons and Region’s smoked salmon tots are, potentially, the most luxurious loaded tot on this list: House-made tots come filled with smoked salmon and Swiss, fried golden, with a mustard dill sauce, frizzled onions, peppers, and green onions. They’re available for happy hour for less than $10; the restaurant is open for takeout and delivery only at the moment.

6660 SW Capitol Hwy
Portland, OR 97219
(503) 244-6400
Visit Website

12. Oaks Bottom Public House

1621 SE Bybee Blvd, Portland, OR 97202

This Sellwood brewpub doesn’t claim to be the inventor of totchos, but there’s evidence to prove it popularized the portmanteau. This is a purist version that features everything a classic nacho would: cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, olives, red onions, scallions, sour cream, and salsa. Optional add-ons like chicken, pulled pork, or avocado (no guac) are also available. Oaks Bottom is open for dining indoors or on the heated patio, as well as takeout and delivery.

1621 SE Bybee Blvd
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 232-1728
Visit Website

Related Maps