Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Tasty Totchos and Other Loaded Tots in Portland

Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Tasty Totchos and Other Loaded Tots in Portland

From jojos to tater tot nachos a.k.a. totchos, fried potatoes play an outsized role in the Pacific Northwest’s snack scene. Regional brand Ore-Ida invented the Tater Tot, so it makes sense that we’ve come to embrace — and, in many cases, elevate — the lowly nuggets made from potato scraps.

In fact, the totcho coinage is often attributed to the late Jim Parker, who put them on the Oaks Bottom Public House’s menu when it opened over 15 years ago in Sellwood. Their natural habit is the dive bar, though loaded tots with international twists and fussy takes can be found at restaurants, brewpubs, and food carts throughout the city. Below, find an assortment of topping-heavy tots spotted across the city, from Per usual, this map isn’t ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.