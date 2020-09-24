Stellar Portland-Area U-Pick Farms for Summer Berries and Fruit

After two years of pandemic-related rules followed by a long winter, many locals and visitors are itching to get outside and return to the normal seasonal rituals of life in the Pacific Northwest. Snow in April followed by a cold, wet spring delayed u-pick season by at least a couple of weeks at regional farms. Fortunately, local farmers offer a variety of berries and fruits for picking all summer, ranging from early spring Hood strawberries to yellow raspberries that ripen in August. U-pickers can also find tree fruits like cherries and peaches not far from Portland.

The spots on this map provide a variety of fruits and geographical locations that are manageable day trips from Portland. U-pick farms range from popular and well known spots like Kiyokawa Family Orchards in Hood River to smaller less traveled spots like Annie’s Berry Farm in La Center, Washington.

The u-pick farms in the map no longer have pandemic-related policies like reservations systems and mask requirements. However, it’s wise to check in with farms before heading out to clarify their rules regarding bringing your own containers and whether they allow pets. For more summer weekend activities, check out our guide to day-trips in and around Portland.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.