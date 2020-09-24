 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
14 Air-Conditioned Portland Restaurants and Bars to Beat the Heat

A hand pours currants into a half-pint in a flat of berries at Sauvie Island Farms.
U-pick berries from Sauvie Island Farms.
Hrach Hovhannisyan/Shutterstock

Stellar Portland-Area U-Pick Farms for Summer Berries and Fruit

U-pick farms offering raspberries and peaches are ready and open for the season

by Rachel Pinsky Updated
U-pick berries from Sauvie Island Farms.
| Hrach Hovhannisyan/Shutterstock
by Rachel Pinsky Updated

After two years of pandemic-related rules followed by a long winter, many locals and visitors are itching to get outside and return to the normal seasonal rituals of life in the Pacific Northwest. Snow in April followed by a cold, wet spring delayed u-pick season by at least a couple of weeks at regional farms. Fortunately, local farmers offer a variety of berries and fruits for picking all summer, ranging from early spring Hood strawberries to yellow raspberries that ripen in August. U-pickers can also find tree fruits like cherries and peaches not far from Portland.

The spots on this map provide a variety of fruits and geographical locations that are manageable day trips from Portland. U-pick farms range from popular and well known spots like Kiyokawa Family Orchards in Hood River to smaller less traveled spots like Annie’s Berry Farm in La Center, Washington.

The u-pick farms in the map no longer have pandemic-related policies like reservations systems and mask requirements. However, it’s wise to check in with farms before heading out to clarify their rules regarding bringing your own containers and whether they allow pets. For more summer weekend activities, check out our guide to day-trips in and around Portland.

Annie's Berry Farm

For something off the beaten track, Annie’s Berry Farm in La Center, Washington, is open July through August for u-pick blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries. Customers must bring their own containers and pets aren’t allowed unless you call ahead and get permission. Updated information can be found on Annie’s Berry Farm’s Facebook page or by the phone.

39609 NE 41st Ave, La Center, WA 98629
(360) 263-2289
(360) 263-2289

Van Laeken Farms

Van Laeken Farms is a fifth generation farm located in Ridgefield, Washington offering u-pick berries every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May through July. The gift shop sells farms goods like honey from the hives on the farm, so visitors can bring home everything for a fun summer dessert. Pickers bring their own containers, and pets aren’t allowed in fields. Crop information is updated regularly on their website as well as Facebook and Instagram.

4716 NW 169th St, Ridgefield, WA 98642

Hilda’s Organic U-Pick

Cobbler fans, good news: This Hood River farm grows 10 different varieties of organic blueberries. Hilda’s Organic U-pick u-pick farm is a fun spot not just for u-pick fruits like peaches and blueberries, but also vegetables and flowers, depending on the season. U-Pick season at Hilda’s was delayed this year, and its hours are a little inconsistent; it’s best to check for updates on the website. Cash or check only.

1519 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031

Columbia Farms U-Pick

The Kunkel family began their Sauvie Island Farm in the early 1990s with one acre of strawberries. Over the years, the family’s u-pick fields expanded to over 80 acres, filled with 15 types of berries including strawberries, blueberries, marionberries, and raspberries. Berries are priced by the pint; customers can bring flats or pint boxes from last year or get them at the farm. The u-pick and pre-pick inventory is updated daily on website, which also allows customers to pre-order pre-picked berries the day before.

21024 NW Gillihan Rd, Portland, OR 97231
(503) 621-3909
(503) 621-3909

Sauvie Island Farms

Sauvie Island Farms is owned and operated by third-generation farmers David and Vicki Egger, who grow u-pick berries like Hood strawberries in June and Chester blackberries and yellow raspberries in August. The website and Facebook page provide updated information on available berries. Pre-picked berries can be orders ahead by text.

19818 NW Sauvie Island Rd, Portland, OR 97231
(503) 621-3988
(503) 621-3988

Hood River U-Pick Organic

Cherry season is late this year, but the warm weather is helping to ripen the Bings, Rainiers, and pie cherries that bloomed on the 40-year-old cherry trees in this certified organic Hood River orchard with views of Mt. Adams and Mt. Hood. Chickens roam the farm while visitors feed the Alpacas handfuls of grass; families pop by the petting zoo to visit the goats and pigs post-cherry picking. The farm provides ladders, buckets, and bags for u-pickers. Hood River U-Pick’s website and Facebook page provide updated information. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday until cherries are sold out. Cash and checks preferred.

4320 Royal Anne Dr, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 308-0401
(541) 308-0401

Douglas Farm on Sauvie Island

Driving in to this Sauvie Island spot, customers pass the original work trucks and signs from when George Douglas started the farm with his three sons. Since then, five generations of Douglas farmers have grown everything from berries to Italian plums to pumpkins. Information and the current fruit available for u-pick is listed on the farm’s website. Pets aren’t allowed at the farm, and food and drink must be left in the car. The owners estimate it will open in late July.

15330 NW Sauvie Island Rd, Portland, OR 97231
(503) 621-3177
(503) 621-3177

The Powerlines U-Pick

Locals despaired when Vancouver favorite Joe’s Place Farm closed in 2021 when the land was sold to a housing developer. Fortunately, Joe Beaudoin left some of his eight-acre farm to his sons, Scott and Mike. The remaining farm became the Powerlines U-Pick, with a two-acre strawberry field and 400 peach trees. U-pick information including hours and fruit availability are updated on their phone line and Facebook page. Customers must pay with cash and bring their own containers.

NE 130th Ave & NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA 98684

Kiyokawa Family Orchards

Open for more than 100 years, this Parkdale farm has welcomed visitors in the summer and fall to pick peaches, pears, and apples from the farm’s picturesque orchards. With its mountain views and well-stocked farm stand, Kiyokawa is a favorite for fall apples and cherries and peaches in the summer. Kiyokawa’s fruit stand sells local honey, jams, and peaches to take home, for those looking for some easier loot. U-pick season begins on July 16 this year, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends through late August; at that point, the farm extends its hours for apple and pear season. Fruit availability is updated on the website.

5625 Hutson Dr, Mt Hood, OR 97041
(541) 352-7115
(541) 352-7115

Sherwood Orchards

Around 1,300 fruit trees grow in this 150-year-old fruit orchard a half-hour southwest of Portland in Sherwood, including July cherries in sweet varieties like Van and Royal Ann as well as tart pie cherries. Customers bring their own containers and pets aren’t allowed. U-pick varieties are regularly updated on the website’s What’s Available Now tab. In the late summer and early fall plums, apples, and pears will be available for picking. Farm hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; arrive one hour before closing to allow time to pick.

23995 SW Pacific Hwy, Sherwood, OR 97140
(503) 625-7705
(503) 625-7705

Zurbrugg Blueberries LLC

This family-owned Silverton farm grows beautiful, large blueberries just a quick drive away from the Oregon Garden. Zurbrugg is home to several varieties of blueberries, including Duke and Blue Crop. Customers should bring their own containers, and pets aren’t allowed at this u-pick farm. Information about availability and u-pick hours updated on the Facebook page.

11834 Evergreen Rd NE, Silverton, OR 97381
(503) 871-7911
(503) 871-7911

