 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Hottest New Restaurants and Food Carts in Portland, September 2022

Where to Find a Real-Deal Breakfast in Portland

Where to Eat and Drink Near the Moda Center and the Oregon Convention Center

People sit at a dimly lit bar with TVs playing in the background.
Happy hour at Shanahan’s Pub & Grill.
Rachel Pinsky/Eater Portland

Where to Find an All-Star Happy Hour in Vancouver

Deals on drinks and dishes from tacos to totchos

by Rachel Pinsky Updated
View as Map
Happy hour at Shanahan’s Pub & Grill.
| Rachel Pinsky/Eater Portland
by Rachel Pinsky Updated

Despite the rising costs of goods and the challenge restaurants and bars are face as they recover from the height of the pandemic, happy hour has returned. With a slew of breweries, cocktail bars, and restaurants, Vancouver is a prime locale for these late afternoon and just-before-closing deals. A good happy hour goes beyond a bowl of warmed nuts dusted with rosemary and $1 off well drinks; to make this list, places must offer decent serving sizes of tasty food along with reasonably priced beverages — ideally with the total bill hitting around the $20 mark.

For a wider selection of outstanding restaurants in Vancouver, readers may prefer to peruse this map. Per usual, this map is not ranked, but rather ordered geographically.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Thirsty Sasquatch & Hungry Sasquatch

Copy Link

Bedecked in neon, the sasquatch-themed drinking spot The Thirsty Sasquatch offers happy hour specials on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with stellar rotating draft cocktails ($8) and tallboys ($2.50). Yeti sized slices are discounted next door at The Hungry Sasquatch ($4 for cheese, $6 for specialty or vegan slices).

2110 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 597-3223
(360) 597-3223

Also featured in:

Shanahan's Pub & Grill

Copy Link

Shanahan’s isn’t a place for craft cocktails and chef-y small plates; this is where locals go for inexpensive drinks and hearty fare in a low-key, Irish-inspired, but thoroughly classic American neighborhood bar, complete with heartfelt bathroom graffiti, a pool table, and a lifelike painting of The Dude. The popular Shany fries — a mixture of tots and fries coated in melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits, scallions — are $7 and served with a side of ranch. The $7 Irish nacho is a plate of potato skins topped with tender corned beef, sauerkraut and melted cheese. Drinks specials change daily; prices hover around the $5 - $10 mark. Upscale beverages are available next door at The Infirmary.

209 W McLoughlin Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 735-1440
(360) 735-1440
Irish nachos at Shanahan’s Pub &amp; Grill Rachel Pinsky/EPDX

Also featured in:

UnderBar

Copy Link

This underground speakeasy in the Uptown Village neighborhood isn’t hard to find; look for the pride flag and head down the stairs. In this den of glitter and chintz, best known for drag brunch, adult bingo, and improv comedy, happy hour runs Monday through Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. and all day on Sunday. The menu includes a short list of bites ($6 - $10) and burgers ($12). Beer, well drinks, and wine are $1 off. Prices here are reasonable, making it easy to stay under $20 for food and drink, even during regular hours.

1701 1/2 Broadway St, Vancouver, WA 98663
(360) 258-1146
(360) 258-1146

Amaro’s Table

Copy Link

Amaro’s Table is known for having the best happy hour in Vancouver. This bright, stylish bar and restaurant attracts couples on date night, co-workers returning to downtown offices after years of working from home, and climbing instructors from the gym next door. From 2 to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close every day, Amaro’s Table serves a long, varied food menu including a fresh, tangy Caesar salad; a salt-studded soft pretzel with a Swiss-cheese-and-white-wine fondue; and soup specials like tortilla soup with a lime-and-chile-spiked broth. The star of this happy hour is the rotating draft cocktail menu, with fresh offerings like a cucumber, ginger, jalapeno gimlet or maple-apple cider-rum punch with cinnamon tequila and Averna clocking in at $9.

1220 Main St ste 100, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 718-2942
(360) 718-2942

Also featured in:

Heathen Brewing Feral Public House

Copy Link

Heathen Brewing opened one of the first taprooms in downtown Vancouver and is one of the few with a full kitchen. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close during the week, 9 p.m. to close on Saturday, and all day on Sunday. Specials include quesadillas, Caesar salad, chicharron tossed in Aleppo chili salt, wings, deviled eggs, and nachos, all of which are priced under $8. Beer, wine, and cider are $1 off.

1109 Washington St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 836-5255
(360) 836-5255

Mav’s Taphouse

Copy Link

Owner Calista Crenshaw took over this downtown spot that formerly housed the Old Ivy in August 2021 and named it after her son; it’s since been transformed into a family-friendly spot for craft beer, food, and arcade games. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close every day with a long list of dishes like honey Sriracha Brussels sprouts, smash burgers, and mac and cheese for $10 or less. All draft beer and wine is $1 off.

108 W Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 726-6914
(360) 726-6914

Pacific House

Copy Link

This Pacific Northwest-themed neighborhood spot and sports bar has happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close Monday through Saturday, and all day on Sunday. The menu’s $13 Pacific House burger and $12 smoked tombo tuna melt come in real-meal portions, making this happy hour a good spot for dinner as opposed to a snack. For those looking for something light, the $8 fried Brussels sprouts hits all the drink-friendly notes of crunch and salt. There’s also a massive pile of dirty fries loaded with pickled red peppers, jalapeno queso, pulled pork, and cilantro for $10. All draft beers are $1; house red and white wine are $7; and a selection of cocktails like blood orange margaritas and Moscow mules are $7.

819 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 448-7694
(360) 448-7694
A Pacific House burger, tombo tuna sandwich and dirty fries at Pacific House Rachel Pinsky/EPDX

Also featured in:

The Grocery Cocktail & Social

Copy Link

This dimly lit, speakeasy-like bar is a good spot for the cocktail-obsessed. Drink-wise, the bar takes $1 off all signature cocktails, also offering $8 - $9 options like the house punch, an old fashioned, or the house infused gin and tonic. On the food side of things, bacon jam, sweet onions, and garlic mayo amplify the one-third pound Cascade natural beef patty on the $9 Grocery burger; plus, creamy mac and cheese comes with wide macaroni noodles bathed in a mix of tangy and melty cheeses, elevated to cacio e pepe level with a heavy sprinkling of black pepper for $8.

115 W 7th St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 258-1324
(360) 258-1324

Also featured in:

The Smokin' Oak Barbeque Restaurant, Bar & Catering

Copy Link

This Texas-cool barbecue spot and bar has happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. daily. Food is $10 or less, with drinks ranging from $3 tallboys to $7 Texas sangria made with Burgundy, brandy, and Grand Marnier — a surprisingly intoxicating take on the Spanish classic. The corn dogs are Texas-sized and a great use of one of the most neglected meats on the menu: Smokin’ Oak’s own smoked sausage.

501 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 433-2755
(360) 433-2755

Rally Pizza

Copy Link

Former Ken’s Artisan Pizza pizzaiolo Alan Maniscalco and his wife and business partner, Shan Wickham, opened this pizza and frozen custard restaurant at The Mill in 2016. In the years since, it’s become known for sourcing ingredients from farms like Red Truck Farm, Wobbly Cart Farm, and Flat Tack Farm. Happy Hour runs 3 to 5 p.m. daily and all day Monday with a happy hour pizza of the day ($10), salads ($8), cheesy baked polenta ($7), and bites like fried mozzarella ($6) and crispy potatoes with warm prosciutto cracklings ($5). Drinks include premixed house cocktails for two ($13), boozy shakes for two ($15), and boozy floats ($8).

8070 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98664
(360) 524-9000
(360) 524-9000

Also featured in:

DOSALAS latin kitchen + tequila bar

Copy Link

This swanky Vegas-meets-Vancouver tequila palace offers low cost bites and drinks for those who want to dress up and gaze out at the Columbia River but don’t feel like paying full price for glitz and glitter. Happy hour runs Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. with discount drinks like a classic margarita ($12), plus bites like guacamole ($8), a ceviche tostada ($13), and a la carte tacos ($12).

777 Waterfront Wy Suite 201, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 768-5249
(360) 768-5249

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Thirsty Sasquatch & Hungry Sasquatch

2110 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660

Bedecked in neon, the sasquatch-themed drinking spot The Thirsty Sasquatch offers happy hour specials on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with stellar rotating draft cocktails ($8) and tallboys ($2.50). Yeti sized slices are discounted next door at The Hungry Sasquatch ($4 for cheese, $6 for specialty or vegan slices).

2110 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 597-3223
(360) 597-3223

Shanahan's Pub & Grill

209 W McLoughlin Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98660
Irish nachos at Shanahan’s Pub &amp; Grill Rachel Pinsky/EPDX

Shanahan’s isn’t a place for craft cocktails and chef-y small plates; this is where locals go for inexpensive drinks and hearty fare in a low-key, Irish-inspired, but thoroughly classic American neighborhood bar, complete with heartfelt bathroom graffiti, a pool table, and a lifelike painting of The Dude. The popular Shany fries — a mixture of tots and fries coated in melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits, scallions — are $7 and served with a side of ranch. The $7 Irish nacho is a plate of potato skins topped with tender corned beef, sauerkraut and melted cheese. Drinks specials change daily; prices hover around the $5 - $10 mark. Upscale beverages are available next door at The Infirmary.

209 W McLoughlin Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 735-1440
(360) 735-1440
Irish nachos at Shanahan’s Pub &amp; Grill Rachel Pinsky/EPDX

UnderBar

1701 1/2 Broadway St, Vancouver, WA 98663

This underground speakeasy in the Uptown Village neighborhood isn’t hard to find; look for the pride flag and head down the stairs. In this den of glitter and chintz, best known for drag brunch, adult bingo, and improv comedy, happy hour runs Monday through Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. and all day on Sunday. The menu includes a short list of bites ($6 - $10) and burgers ($12). Beer, well drinks, and wine are $1 off. Prices here are reasonable, making it easy to stay under $20 for food and drink, even during regular hours.

1701 1/2 Broadway St, Vancouver, WA 98663
(360) 258-1146
(360) 258-1146

Amaro’s Table

1220 Main St ste 100, Vancouver, WA 98660

Amaro’s Table is known for having the best happy hour in Vancouver. This bright, stylish bar and restaurant attracts couples on date night, co-workers returning to downtown offices after years of working from home, and climbing instructors from the gym next door. From 2 to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close every day, Amaro’s Table serves a long, varied food menu including a fresh, tangy Caesar salad; a salt-studded soft pretzel with a Swiss-cheese-and-white-wine fondue; and soup specials like tortilla soup with a lime-and-chile-spiked broth. The star of this happy hour is the rotating draft cocktail menu, with fresh offerings like a cucumber, ginger, jalapeno gimlet or maple-apple cider-rum punch with cinnamon tequila and Averna clocking in at $9.

1220 Main St ste 100, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 718-2942
(360) 718-2942

Heathen Brewing Feral Public House

1109 Washington St, Vancouver, WA 98660

Heathen Brewing opened one of the first taprooms in downtown Vancouver and is one of the few with a full kitchen. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close during the week, 9 p.m. to close on Saturday, and all day on Sunday. Specials include quesadillas, Caesar salad, chicharron tossed in Aleppo chili salt, wings, deviled eggs, and nachos, all of which are priced under $8. Beer, wine, and cider are $1 off.

1109 Washington St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 836-5255
(360) 836-5255

Mav’s Taphouse

108 W Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98660

Owner Calista Crenshaw took over this downtown spot that formerly housed the Old Ivy in August 2021 and named it after her son; it’s since been transformed into a family-friendly spot for craft beer, food, and arcade games. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close every day with a long list of dishes like honey Sriracha Brussels sprouts, smash burgers, and mac and cheese for $10 or less. All draft beer and wine is $1 off.

108 W Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 726-6914
(360) 726-6914

Pacific House

819 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
A Pacific House burger, tombo tuna sandwich and dirty fries at Pacific House Rachel Pinsky/EPDX

This Pacific Northwest-themed neighborhood spot and sports bar has happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close Monday through Saturday, and all day on Sunday. The menu’s $13 Pacific House burger and $12 smoked tombo tuna melt come in real-meal portions, making this happy hour a good spot for dinner as opposed to a snack. For those looking for something light, the $8 fried Brussels sprouts hits all the drink-friendly notes of crunch and salt. There’s also a massive pile of dirty fries loaded with pickled red peppers, jalapeno queso, pulled pork, and cilantro for $10. All draft beers are $1; house red and white wine are $7; and a selection of cocktails like blood orange margaritas and Moscow mules are $7.

819 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 448-7694
(360) 448-7694
A Pacific House burger, tombo tuna sandwich and dirty fries at Pacific House Rachel Pinsky/EPDX

The Grocery Cocktail & Social

115 W 7th St, Vancouver, WA 98660

This dimly lit, speakeasy-like bar is a good spot for the cocktail-obsessed. Drink-wise, the bar takes $1 off all signature cocktails, also offering $8 - $9 options like the house punch, an old fashioned, or the house infused gin and tonic. On the food side of things, bacon jam, sweet onions, and garlic mayo amplify the one-third pound Cascade natural beef patty on the $9 Grocery burger; plus, creamy mac and cheese comes with wide macaroni noodles bathed in a mix of tangy and melty cheeses, elevated to cacio e pepe level with a heavy sprinkling of black pepper for $8.

115 W 7th St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 258-1324
(360) 258-1324

The Smokin' Oak Barbeque Restaurant, Bar & Catering

501 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA 98660

This Texas-cool barbecue spot and bar has happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. daily. Food is $10 or less, with drinks ranging from $3 tallboys to $7 Texas sangria made with Burgundy, brandy, and Grand Marnier — a surprisingly intoxicating take on the Spanish classic. The corn dogs are Texas-sized and a great use of one of the most neglected meats on the menu: Smokin’ Oak’s own smoked sausage.

501 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 433-2755
(360) 433-2755

Rally Pizza

8070 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98664

Former Ken’s Artisan Pizza pizzaiolo Alan Maniscalco and his wife and business partner, Shan Wickham, opened this pizza and frozen custard restaurant at The Mill in 2016. In the years since, it’s become known for sourcing ingredients from farms like Red Truck Farm, Wobbly Cart Farm, and Flat Tack Farm. Happy Hour runs 3 to 5 p.m. daily and all day Monday with a happy hour pizza of the day ($10), salads ($8), cheesy baked polenta ($7), and bites like fried mozzarella ($6) and crispy potatoes with warm prosciutto cracklings ($5). Drinks include premixed house cocktails for two ($13), boozy shakes for two ($15), and boozy floats ($8).

8070 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98664
(360) 524-9000
(360) 524-9000

DOSALAS latin kitchen + tequila bar

777 Waterfront Wy Suite 201, Vancouver, WA 98660

This swanky Vegas-meets-Vancouver tequila palace offers low cost bites and drinks for those who want to dress up and gaze out at the Columbia River but don’t feel like paying full price for glitz and glitter. Happy hour runs Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. with discount drinks like a classic margarita ($12), plus bites like guacamole ($8), a ceviche tostada ($13), and a la carte tacos ($12).

777 Waterfront Wy Suite 201, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 768-5249
(360) 768-5249

Related Maps