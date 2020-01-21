Share All sharing options for: Where to Find an All-Star Happy Hour in Vancouver

Share All sharing options for: Where to Find an All-Star Happy Hour in Vancouver

Despite the rising costs of goods and the challenge restaurants and bars are face as they recover from the height of the pandemic, happy hour has returned. With a slew of breweries, cocktail bars, and restaurants, Vancouver is a prime locale for these late afternoon and just-before-closing deals. A good happy hour goes beyond a bowl of warmed nuts dusted with rosemary and $1 off well drinks; to make this list, places must offer decent serving sizes of tasty food along with reasonably priced beverages — ideally with the total bill hitting around the $20 mark.

For a wider selection of outstanding restaurants in Vancouver, readers may prefer to peruse this map. Per usual, this map is not ranked, but rather ordered geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.