Where to Find Portland’s Most Comforting Vegan Noodle Soups

During the cold, rainy months, Portlanders turn to steaming bowls of noodle soups to stay warm and cozy. Luckily for vegans and vegetarians, there are plenty of meatless noodle bowls to choose from, including nutty Japanese tantanmen, spicy Vietnamese bun hue, creamy Burmese khao soi, and tangy sukhothai. To achieve depth of flavor and satisfying textures in their vegan creations, Portland chefs utilize ingredients like shiitake mushrooms, medicinal herb blends, hazelnuts, and coconut milk, to name a few.

Eater’s vegan noodle soup map highlights 16 Portland restaurants representing a range of Southeast and East Asian cuisines. For more options, diners can turn to this noodle soup map and this ramen map, as most shops carry at least one vegan or vegetarian noodle bowl.