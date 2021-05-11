 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 38 Essential Restaurants and Food Carts in Portland

14 Portland Restaurants and Food Cart Pods Great for Large Groups

10 Chicken-and-Jojo Champs in Portland

More in Portland, OR See more maps
A photo of Mole Mole’s soy curl mole and tinga tacos on a hand-painted ceramic plate.
Mole Mole’s soy curl mole and tinga tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Where to Find Tasty Vegan Tacos in Portland

Jackfruit suadero, seitan asada, grilled nopales, cauliflower “meat” tacos, and more

by Waz Wu Updated
View as Map
Mole Mole’s soy curl mole and tinga tacos.
| Waz Wu/Eater Portland
by Waz Wu Updated

In Portland, vegans and vegetarians have no shortage of taco options, as most taco shops offer at least one meatless or can-be-made-vegan item — and they’re not just limited to black beans and grilled vegetables, either. In addition to taquerias and Mexican food carts serving complex guisados and juicy nopales with spicy salsas on hand-pressed tortillas, this map highlights other creative meatless interpretations: seitan asada, fried tofu chicharrón, jackfruit carnitas, chipotle tempeh, mole coated soy curls, and even cauliflower “meat.” This map focuses on restaurants with more than one animal-free taco, so vegans and vegetarians can enjoy several delicious fillings in one meal.

While there are a few family-friendly restaurants on Eater’s vegan taco map, there are others that are well suited to family taco nights too, like Mas Veggies, Tacovore, and ¿Por Qué No?. It’s also worth perusing Eater’s taco map, spanning the greater Portland area, for even more taco shops.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More

The Groovy Floret

Copy Link

In the heart of St Johns, this cheery taco shop with rainbow decor serves whimsical creations that are almost too pretty to eat. Hard shell Groovy Tacos come stuffed with savory-smoky, subtly sweet cauliflower “ground meat,” complemented by shredded purple cabbage with pico de gallo and dollops of avocado crema. The Cute Lil Street Tacos involve maple barbecue jackfruit and vegan cotija on soft corn tortillas. Everything that comes out of The Groovy Floret’s kitchen is vegan, gluten free, soy free, nut free, and sprinkled with edible flowers. The shop supports humanitarian causes like March For Our Lives by offering a free taco to those for donate.

8408 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 730-0520
(503) 730-0520
A photo of The Groovy Floret’s hard shell tacos stuffed with cauliflower meat, served on a tray with chips and salsa
The Groovy Floret’s hard shell cauliflower meat tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Mis Tacones

Copy Link

At their colorful taqueria on Killingsworth, Polo Bañuelos and Carlos Reynoso serve a mashup of Los Angeles street-style and Baja California-style tacos. The tortillas are hand-pressed to order, then filled with extra juicy al pastor, asada, and cilantro-lime-marinated house-made seitan; they’re finished with cashew crema and pico de gallo. In addition to the seitan taco trio that put Mis Tacones on the map, find specials like crispy Baja “fish” and beancurd chicharrón at the shop. The wonderfully queer taqueria is also home to excellent vegan burritos, nachos, quesadillas, and Mexican brunch plates. Inspired by Gay4U in Oakland, the shop has a pay-it-forward system and provides free meals to trans people of color as a way of supporting their community.

1670 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 444-7972
(503) 444-7972

Also featured in:

Chilango

Copy Link

Specializing in Mexico City street fare, this food cart turned brick and mortar on Alberta layers Three Sisters Nixtamal corn tortillas with red rice, meatless guisados, almond-soy sour cream, and scratch-made, extra smooth salsas. The chipotle-braised jackfruit and caramelized onion tinga, garlicky mushrooms, fried tofu chicharrón, and jackfruit suadero tacos are some of Chilango’s highlights, alongside the esquites corn salad with house almond queso fresco. The taqueria is bright and airy with lucha libre-themed decor, including flowy curtains depicting luchador cats. Since opening the shop, owner Vanessa Arochi has added other snacks to the menu, such as hojaldrita sliders, refried bean sopecitos, and even a mini quesadilla and salsa flight.

2223 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(971) 280-5364
(971) 280-5364
A photo of three vegan tacos from Chilango: tofu chicharron, garlic mushroom, and jackfruit tinga
Chilango tofu chicharron, garlic mushroom, and jackfruit tinga tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Mole Mole Mexican Cuisine

Copy Link

Family owned and operated, Mole Mole serves a wide range of Mexican dishes, from tofu mole enchiladas to soy curl burritos, out of a food cart on Alberta. Vegans can choose from several taco fillings: veggies, tofu, soyrizo, and soy curls. A good move is to order both soy curl tacos: The “meatiness” of soy curls holds up to the robust flavors of sweet-and-nutty mole negro and spicy-smoky tinga for an outstanding meatless taco experience. Served on warm corn tortillas, the former is sprinkled with onions and sesame seeds, while the latter comes with pico de gallo. Those dining at the pod can sip on agua frescas while waiting for orders to arrive on beautiful hand-painted ceramic plates.

2231-2237 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 498-1749
(503) 498-1749
A photo of two Mole Mole soy curl tacos, one mole and one tinga, on a colorful plate on a picnic table
Mole Mole soy curl mole and tinga tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Kayo's Ramen Bar

Copy Link

In addition to the ramen menu that lures diners to Williams, Kayo’s Ramen Bar offers a creative Japanese twist on tacos, serving familiar flavors and ingredients from the shop’s popular ramen bowls. Corn tortillas arrive filled with grilled tofu, slathered in mouth-tingling mala sauce or a distinctive chimichurri-style sauce made of umeboshi pickled plums, then topped with julienned cucumber, pickled ginger, and chopped daikon. While a taco or two makes a good starter before slurping ramen noodles, it’s worth visiting the shop to just for the tofu tacos alone. Rinse them down with a sake margarita with a mala salt rim.

3808 N Williams Ave #124, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 477-6016
(503) 477-6016
A picture of three vegan tacos with tofu, black bean sauce, and chimichurri style sauce at Kayo’s Ramen Bar
Kayo’s Ramen Bar vegan tacos.
Kayo’s Ramen Bar

Also featured in:

Tight Tacos

Copy Link

Although Tight Tacos’ Instagram feed is mostly dominated by giant burrito cross sections, the tacos, served on soft, hand-pressed tortillas, are still a major attraction at the Portland outposts at the Zipper and on Division. Out of the meatless fillings, the soy chorizo and cleverly named Impastor — adobo-marinated cauliflower instead of pork — pack the most flavor. Tacos are topped with plenty of minced onions and cilantro, but customers can add on a mountain of guacamole too.

2707 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
A photo of the vegetable, cauliflower, and soyrizo tacos from Tight Tacos in a takeout box.
Tight Tacos vegetable, cauliflower, and soyrizo tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Santa Fe Taqueria

Copy Link

Santa Fe’s spacious dining room with an adjoining cantina is ideal for families and group gatherings, while the picnic tables along Northwest 23rd Avenue are perfect for summertime happy hours. Vegans and vegetarians can choose from four “meaty” proteins — Beyond Meat grounds, jackfruit carnitas, soy curls with onions and red sauce, and soy chorizo in green sauce — for tacos, burritos, and nachos. From the bar menu, blood orange, guava, or passionfruit margaritas, served on the rocks or blended into slushies, make for refreshing drink pairings.

831 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 220-0406
(503) 220-0406

Taquería Los Puñales

Copy Link

Specializing in guisados and handmade tortillas, Los Puñales offers several vegetable tacos, including refried black beans, sauteed zucchini, poblano chilis, and soy curl chipotle-marinated tinga. For the standout vegan mole taco, Brian Aster and David Madrigal braise “meaty” soy curls in savory-rich poblano mole sauce. The tacos are on the smaller side, allowing diners to have one as a quick snack or build out a whole meal to sample different fillings. The Belmont taqueria’s patio seating is prime for people watching, while enjoying veggie tacos, Ice Queen paletas, vegan horchata, and agua frescas.

3312 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-7233
(503) 206-7233
A photo of the el poblano, vegan tinga, and vegan mole tacos from Taquería Los Puñales.
Taquería Los Puñales vegan tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

Los Gorditos

Copy Link

With several locations throughout Portland, Los Gorditos is well-known for its extensive menu of vegan, vegetarian, and meaty Mexican dishes, including the famous Garbage Burrito. The shop offers a number of vegan taco fillings, including refried pinto beans, fajita veggies, tofu chunks, grilled soy curls, and soy chorizo. Tacos arrive with onion and cilantro, but diners can add on more toppings like jalapenos, vegan cheese shreds, and vegan sour cream, while dine-in customers can take advantage of the salsa bar.

1212 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 445-6289
(503) 445-6289
A photo of an assortment of vegan tacos from Los Gorditos, topped with vegan cheese, sour cream, and cilantro.
Los Gorditos tacos with soy curls, fajita veggies, and soy chorizo.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

CoKiea's Kitchen

Copy Link

At this vegetarian comfort food cart in the Carts on Foster pod, diners will find satisfyingly “meaty” vegan mushroom and jackfruit carnitas tacos topped with minced onion and cilantro. CoKiea’s tacos come as an order of three with rice and beans on the side. Although the tacos can be easily transported, they’re best enjoyed at the pod (or in your car) so the lightly crispy corn tortillas retain their crunch straight off the grill. Other popular items include black bean-lentil meatloaf, vegetable gumbo, and vegan lasagna.

Carts on Foster, 5205 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 601-2796
(971) 601-2796
A photo of three jackfruit tacos from CoKiea’s Kitchen with rice and beans and salsa in a takeout container.
Jackfruit tacos from CoKiea’s Kitchen.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Tierra del Sol

Copy Link

Chef Amalia Sierra’s Oaxacan moles and crunchy tlayudas are highly praised, but her tacos are equally as enjoyable. Like many other Portland restaurants, Tierra del Sol uses Portland-based Three Sisters Nixtamal, but the unmistakable flavor of blue corn stands out in these handmade tortillas. There are three meatless fillings — mushroom, cactus, and veggie stew — which come sprinkled with pico de gallo, avocado, onions, and cilantro. Tierra del Sol has two locations: a spot at Rocket Empire Machine food hall in Montavilla and a cart at Portland Mercado on Foster.

7238 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 975-4805
(503) 975-4805
A photo of the veggie stew, nopalito, and mushroom tacos from Tierra del Sol food cart.
Tierra del Sol mushroom, cactus, and veggie tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

El Nutri Taco

Copy Link

This family-run taqueria with a distinctive orange and green facade is a favorite among residents of the Alberta and Woodstock neighborhoods. Easy for vegans and vegetarians to navigate, the menu involves popular vegan alternatives, such as Tofutti sour cream. Although the wet burrito slathered in enchilada sauce is a hot menu item at El Nutri Taco, the simple-but-tasty tacos filled with chipotle tempeh, soy curls, or potatoes make a good lunch option. Diners can dress them up further with salsas, grilled cactus, and pickled jalapenos.

8436 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 788-3492
(503) 788-3492
A photo of three vegan tacos at El Nutri Taco with vegan sour cream and pickled jalapenos on the side.
El Nutri Taco’s chipotle tempeh, soy curl, and potato tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Groovy Floret

8408 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203

In the heart of St Johns, this cheery taco shop with rainbow decor serves whimsical creations that are almost too pretty to eat. Hard shell Groovy Tacos come stuffed with savory-smoky, subtly sweet cauliflower “ground meat,” complemented by shredded purple cabbage with pico de gallo and dollops of avocado crema. The Cute Lil Street Tacos involve maple barbecue jackfruit and vegan cotija on soft corn tortillas. Everything that comes out of The Groovy Floret’s kitchen is vegan, gluten free, soy free, nut free, and sprinkled with edible flowers. The shop supports humanitarian causes like March For Our Lives by offering a free taco to those for donate.

8408 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 730-0520
(503) 730-0520
A photo of The Groovy Floret’s hard shell tacos stuffed with cauliflower meat, served on a tray with chips and salsa
The Groovy Floret’s hard shell cauliflower meat tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Mis Tacones

1670 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211

At their colorful taqueria on Killingsworth, Polo Bañuelos and Carlos Reynoso serve a mashup of Los Angeles street-style and Baja California-style tacos. The tortillas are hand-pressed to order, then filled with extra juicy al pastor, asada, and cilantro-lime-marinated house-made seitan; they’re finished with cashew crema and pico de gallo. In addition to the seitan taco trio that put Mis Tacones on the map, find specials like crispy Baja “fish” and beancurd chicharrón at the shop. The wonderfully queer taqueria is also home to excellent vegan burritos, nachos, quesadillas, and Mexican brunch plates. Inspired by Gay4U in Oakland, the shop has a pay-it-forward system and provides free meals to trans people of color as a way of supporting their community.

1670 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 444-7972
(503) 444-7972

Chilango

2223 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

Specializing in Mexico City street fare, this food cart turned brick and mortar on Alberta layers Three Sisters Nixtamal corn tortillas with red rice, meatless guisados, almond-soy sour cream, and scratch-made, extra smooth salsas. The chipotle-braised jackfruit and caramelized onion tinga, garlicky mushrooms, fried tofu chicharrón, and jackfruit suadero tacos are some of Chilango’s highlights, alongside the esquites corn salad with house almond queso fresco. The taqueria is bright and airy with lucha libre-themed decor, including flowy curtains depicting luchador cats. Since opening the shop, owner Vanessa Arochi has added other snacks to the menu, such as hojaldrita sliders, refried bean sopecitos, and even a mini quesadilla and salsa flight.

2223 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(971) 280-5364
(971) 280-5364
A photo of three vegan tacos from Chilango: tofu chicharron, garlic mushroom, and jackfruit tinga
Chilango tofu chicharron, garlic mushroom, and jackfruit tinga tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Mole Mole Mexican Cuisine

2231-2237 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

Family owned and operated, Mole Mole serves a wide range of Mexican dishes, from tofu mole enchiladas to soy curl burritos, out of a food cart on Alberta. Vegans can choose from several taco fillings: veggies, tofu, soyrizo, and soy curls. A good move is to order both soy curl tacos: The “meatiness” of soy curls holds up to the robust flavors of sweet-and-nutty mole negro and spicy-smoky tinga for an outstanding meatless taco experience. Served on warm corn tortillas, the former is sprinkled with onions and sesame seeds, while the latter comes with pico de gallo. Those dining at the pod can sip on agua frescas while waiting for orders to arrive on beautiful hand-painted ceramic plates.

2231-2237 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 498-1749
(503) 498-1749
A photo of two Mole Mole soy curl tacos, one mole and one tinga, on a colorful plate on a picnic table
Mole Mole soy curl mole and tinga tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Kayo's Ramen Bar

3808 N Williams Ave #124, Portland, OR 97227

In addition to the ramen menu that lures diners to Williams, Kayo’s Ramen Bar offers a creative Japanese twist on tacos, serving familiar flavors and ingredients from the shop’s popular ramen bowls. Corn tortillas arrive filled with grilled tofu, slathered in mouth-tingling mala sauce or a distinctive chimichurri-style sauce made of umeboshi pickled plums, then topped with julienned cucumber, pickled ginger, and chopped daikon. While a taco or two makes a good starter before slurping ramen noodles, it’s worth visiting the shop to just for the tofu tacos alone. Rinse them down with a sake margarita with a mala salt rim.

3808 N Williams Ave #124, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 477-6016
(503) 477-6016
A picture of three vegan tacos with tofu, black bean sauce, and chimichurri style sauce at Kayo’s Ramen Bar
Kayo’s Ramen Bar vegan tacos.
Kayo’s Ramen Bar

Tight Tacos

2707 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

Although Tight Tacos’ Instagram feed is mostly dominated by giant burrito cross sections, the tacos, served on soft, hand-pressed tortillas, are still a major attraction at the Portland outposts at the Zipper and on Division. Out of the meatless fillings, the soy chorizo and cleverly named Impastor — adobo-marinated cauliflower instead of pork — pack the most flavor. Tacos are topped with plenty of minced onions and cilantro, but customers can add on a mountain of guacamole too.

2707 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
A photo of the vegetable, cauliflower, and soyrizo tacos from Tight Tacos in a takeout box.
Tight Tacos vegetable, cauliflower, and soyrizo tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Santa Fe Taqueria

831 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Santa Fe’s spacious dining room with an adjoining cantina is ideal for families and group gatherings, while the picnic tables along Northwest 23rd Avenue are perfect for summertime happy hours. Vegans and vegetarians can choose from four “meaty” proteins — Beyond Meat grounds, jackfruit carnitas, soy curls with onions and red sauce, and soy chorizo in green sauce — for tacos, burritos, and nachos. From the bar menu, blood orange, guava, or passionfruit margaritas, served on the rocks or blended into slushies, make for refreshing drink pairings.

831 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
(503) 220-0406
(503) 220-0406

Taquería Los Puñales

3312 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

Specializing in guisados and handmade tortillas, Los Puñales offers several vegetable tacos, including refried black beans, sauteed zucchini, poblano chilis, and soy curl chipotle-marinated tinga. For the standout vegan mole taco, Brian Aster and David Madrigal braise “meaty” soy curls in savory-rich poblano mole sauce. The tacos are on the smaller side, allowing diners to have one as a quick snack or build out a whole meal to sample different fillings. The Belmont taqueria’s patio seating is prime for people watching, while enjoying veggie tacos, Ice Queen paletas, vegan horchata, and agua frescas.

3312 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-7233
(503) 206-7233
A photo of the el poblano, vegan tinga, and vegan mole tacos from Taquería Los Puñales.
Taquería Los Puñales vegan tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Los Gorditos

1212 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206

With several locations throughout Portland, Los Gorditos is well-known for its extensive menu of vegan, vegetarian, and meaty Mexican dishes, including the famous Garbage Burrito. The shop offers a number of vegan taco fillings, including refried pinto beans, fajita veggies, tofu chunks, grilled soy curls, and soy chorizo. Tacos arrive with onion and cilantro, but diners can add on more toppings like jalapenos, vegan cheese shreds, and vegan sour cream, while dine-in customers can take advantage of the salsa bar.

1212 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 445-6289
(503) 445-6289
A photo of an assortment of vegan tacos from Los Gorditos, topped with vegan cheese, sour cream, and cilantro.
Los Gorditos tacos with soy curls, fajita veggies, and soy chorizo.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

CoKiea's Kitchen

Carts on Foster, 5205 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206

At this vegetarian comfort food cart in the Carts on Foster pod, diners will find satisfyingly “meaty” vegan mushroom and jackfruit carnitas tacos topped with minced onion and cilantro. CoKiea’s tacos come as an order of three with rice and beans on the side. Although the tacos can be easily transported, they’re best enjoyed at the pod (or in your car) so the lightly crispy corn tortillas retain their crunch straight off the grill. Other popular items include black bean-lentil meatloaf, vegetable gumbo, and vegan lasagna.

Carts on Foster, 5205 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(971) 601-2796
(971) 601-2796
A photo of three jackfruit tacos from CoKiea’s Kitchen with rice and beans and salsa in a takeout container.
Jackfruit tacos from CoKiea’s Kitchen.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Tierra del Sol

7238 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206

Chef Amalia Sierra’s Oaxacan moles and crunchy tlayudas are highly praised, but her tacos are equally as enjoyable. Like many other Portland restaurants, Tierra del Sol uses Portland-based Three Sisters Nixtamal, but the unmistakable flavor of blue corn stands out in these handmade tortillas. There are three meatless fillings — mushroom, cactus, and veggie stew — which come sprinkled with pico de gallo, avocado, onions, and cilantro. Tierra del Sol has two locations: a spot at Rocket Empire Machine food hall in Montavilla and a cart at Portland Mercado on Foster.

7238 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 975-4805
(503) 975-4805
A photo of the veggie stew, nopalito, and mushroom tacos from Tierra del Sol food cart.
Tierra del Sol mushroom, cactus, and veggie tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

El Nutri Taco

8436 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97266

This family-run taqueria with a distinctive orange and green facade is a favorite among residents of the Alberta and Woodstock neighborhoods. Easy for vegans and vegetarians to navigate, the menu involves popular vegan alternatives, such as Tofutti sour cream. Although the wet burrito slathered in enchilada sauce is a hot menu item at El Nutri Taco, the simple-but-tasty tacos filled with chipotle tempeh, soy curls, or potatoes make a good lunch option. Diners can dress them up further with salsas, grilled cactus, and pickled jalapenos.

8436 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97266
(503) 788-3492
(503) 788-3492
A photo of three vegan tacos at El Nutri Taco with vegan sour cream and pickled jalapenos on the side.
El Nutri Taco’s chipotle tempeh, soy curl, and potato tacos.
Waz Wu/Eater Portland

Related Maps