Where to Find Tasty Vegan Tacos in Portland

In Portland, vegans and vegetarians have no shortage of taco options, as most taco shops offer at least one meatless or can-be-made-vegan item — and they’re not just limited to black beans and grilled vegetables, either. In addition to taquerias and Mexican food carts serving complex guisados and juicy nopales with spicy salsas on hand-pressed tortillas, this map highlights other creative meatless interpretations: seitan asada, fried tofu chicharrón, jackfruit carnitas, chipotle tempeh, mole coated soy curls, and even cauliflower “meat.” This map focuses on restaurants with more than one animal-free taco, so vegans and vegetarians can enjoy several delicious fillings in one meal.

While there are a few family-friendly restaurants on Eater’s vegan taco map, there are others that are well suited to family taco nights too, like Mas Veggies, Tacovore, and ¿Por Qué No?. It’s also worth perusing Eater’s taco map, spanning the greater Portland area, for even more taco shops.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.