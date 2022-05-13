Share All sharing options for: Where to Dine in the Historic Goose Hollow Neighborhood

There are more places than just the Goose Hollow Inn, though that’s a great place to start

Goose Hollow is a curious neighborhood to dine in. Unlike many parts of town, including the nearby Nob Hill and downtown areas, it doesn’t feature rows of clustered bars and restaurants; pedestrians can walk for blocks from one restaurant before finding another. Most dining options spread around the outer edges, while the neighborhood itself is dominated by Lincoln High School and Providence Park. Still, there are options to be found here, walking or otherwise, including one of the city’s most celebrated pubs, a killer Thai restaurant, and a vegan cheese shop.

Those looking at dining options for a pre-Timbers or Thorns map can find options here, but may also want to consult our map designed specifically for that need. And, as usual, this map is organized geographically, not by ranking.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

