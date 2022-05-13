 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Christmas lights hang from the rafters at the Goose Hollow Inn, in front of a neon sign that reads “Best Reuben on the Planet.”
The Goose Hollow Inn
Brooke Jackson-Glidden/EPDX

Where to Dine in the Historic Goose Hollow Neighborhood

There are more places than just the Goose Hollow Inn, though that’s a great place to start

by Alex Frane
The Goose Hollow Inn
| Brooke Jackson-Glidden/EPDX
by Alex Frane

Goose Hollow is a curious neighborhood to dine in. Unlike many parts of town, including the nearby Nob Hill and downtown areas, it doesn’t feature rows of clustered bars and restaurants; pedestrians can walk for blocks from one restaurant before finding another. Most dining options spread around the outer edges, while the neighborhood itself is dominated by Lincoln High School and Providence Park. Still, there are options to be found here, walking or otherwise, including one of the city’s most celebrated pubs, a killer Thai restaurant, and a vegan cheese shop.

Those looking at dining options for a pre-Timbers or Thorns map can find options here, but may also want to consult our map designed specifically for that need. And, as usual, this map is organized geographically, not by ranking.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pizza Kat

2174 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97210
(503) 310-0011
A relatively new addition to the neighborhood, Pizza Kat has already garnered itself a sizable following for its naturally leavened dough and slightly sweet sauces. The small brick building directly on West Burnside serves mostly classics: pepperoni, roasted pineapple with Canadian bacon, and a straight marinara pizza, all with foldable, char-kissed crust. For those who eat meat, the Alley Kat, topped with meaty marinara and meatballs is a must. For those who abstain, there are plenty of options still, including a satisfying cheese topped with ricotta made in-house.

2. Goose Hollow Inn

1927 SW Jefferson St
Portland, OR 97201
(503) 228-7010
Practically synonymous with the neighborhood, the late mayor Bud Clark’s iconic pub has been an institution for decades. Some of its customers have been visiting its wide, wrap-around front patio and wood-paneled dining room since the bar opened in 1967. Others have become regulars in the many years since, brought in by the tap list, the menu of reubens (including turkey and vegan options in addition to the classics), and most of all, the welcoming and friendly vibes that have persisted since its opening.

3. Fehrenbacher Hof

1225 SW 19th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 223-4493
Every neighborhood needs a friendly cafe and coffee shop, and Fehrenbacher Hof does so nicely for Goose Hollow. Originally a break room for Goose Hollow Inn employees, the team behind the Inn opened it in 2001, naming it for Bud Clark’s wife, Sigrid Antonia Fehrenbacher. 20 years later, it’s still serving coffee and espresso drinks (with beans from Coava Coffee), as well as breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and a “mock reuben”, all in a charming vintage living room space.

4. Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant

2050 SW Morrison St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 295-1290
It’s unlikely anyone is in a hurry to defend Mazatlan as anything “authentic” to Mexican dining. But this ever-crowded Mexican-American restaurant on West Burnside has been a pre- and post-game dining destination for years, thanks to its proximity to Providence Park. At the large wooden bar and diner-style booths, as well as at the fenced-in patio, Timbers and Thorns fans polish off goblets of margaritas and heaping platters of enchiladas, tostadas, and refried beans and rice. Fajitas are brought to the table still sizzling in scorching hot cast iron skillets, while glass goblets arrive filled to the brim with shrimp swimming in tomato juices. It’s always a bit of a party here, but after a local team win, it gets downright raucous.

5. Kinara Thai

1126 SW 18th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 227-5161
This tiny Thai restaurant has yet to return to in-person dining, but it’s still selling its excellent stir fries, curries, and noodle dishes as takeout. There’s no wrong move here, though meat-eaters would be unwise to skip the Kinara rolls appetizer: slices of delicate duck are served with hoisin flour tortillas and raw vegetables, similar to Peking duck dish one might find at Chinese restaurants. Other standouts include garlic Brussels stir fry, a highly aromatic squash curry, and rich and savory cashew nut stir fry.

6. Fru Fru Terra

1628 SW Jefferson St
Portland, OR 97201
(971) 271-7656
The name might throw off visitors to the neighborhood, as until recently Fru Fru Terra was known as Vtopia. But while the name changed, the concept remains the same: Fru Fru Terra is 100-percent vegan, and caters specifically to those vegans who long for the cheesy parts of life. Cheese plates, macaroni and cheese dishes, caprese salads, grilled cheese, buffalo mozzarella sandwiches: they’re all here, but all made entirely with plants, nuts, and other non-animal products. Fru Fru Terra is currently closed for on-premise dining, but serves its cheese boards and wines by the bottle to go. Diners can order food and eat on the few outdoor tables, too.

7. Mox Boarding House

1938 W Burnside St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 506-0669
It’s 2022 and gamers can rejoice as they rise out of the basement dwellings and head to public areas to play collectible card games, board games, and tabletop roleplaying games. Coming from Seattle, the sprawling, window-lined Mox Boarding House caters to all of these hobbies, and so does so while providing a full dining and drink menu. Seated at long wooden tables, visitors play games of Magic: the Gathering on the Hill while sipping cold brew and rum concoctions or local beers from one of the 24 taps. After a paranoia-filled game of Betrayal on House on the Hill, players can dig into an eclectic menu that includes charcuterie plates, Cubano pork sliders, and a range of burgers that includes classic chuck and briskset blends, lamb, pork, and feta burgers, and a vegan quinoa and mixed-grains burger.

8. Leaky Roof Gastro Pub

1538 SW Jefferson St
Portland, OR 97201
(503) 222-3745
This cozy pub has served the Goose Hollow neighborhood since the 1940s, under one name or another. Today, it’s a place where residents can visit for a quiet drink and a hearty meal. Its menu hews towards the comfortable and familiar, with pub staples like fish and chips, burgers, and Cobb salads. There’s a slight Irish touch to the menu, including a Guinness Irish stew and a Shepherd’s pie, and regulars swear by its weekend brunch menu of chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, and challah French toast. It’s all served in a snug space full of hardwood and vintage ceiling fans.

9. Gilda’s | Italian Restaurant

1601 SW Morrison St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 688-5066
A stalwart in Portland’s Italian dining scene, this dark, wood-paneled and mural-lined osteria fills nightly with local diners tucking into plates of silky rigatoni bolognese and hearty spaghetti and meatballs. And while pasta is the main draw here, there are other options including seared scallops and a fish of the day. Gilda’s is currently accepting on-site diners, as well as serving takeout and delivery.

10. Driftwood Room

729 SW 15th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 820-2076
Dark, stylish, and moody, the Driftwood Room at the Hotel Deluxe is a consummate date spot, as its sleek modernist design — complete with a dark leather bar top and white tufted leather booths — helps set the stage for a romantic night out. The drinks lend to this atmosphere, focusing mainly on bubbly champagne cocktails and dark, lush Manhattan variations. Hibiscus-spiked sazeracs, thyme-infused gin sours, and other cocktails round out the menu. For dining, it’s mostly snack-focused, as befits a date locale: think beef tartare, steamed clams, raw oysters, and halibut croquettes, though there is a burger for those looking for heartier fare.

Related Maps