Crisped ovals of rice arrive topped with minced wagyu beef, with caviar, truffle, and chives.
A5 Wagyu crispy rice at Janken.
Thomas Teal/Eater Portland

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve in Portland

Feasts of the seven fishes, fancy tasting menus, and more

by Thom Hilton and Brooke Jackson-Glidden Updated
A5 Wagyu crispy rice at Janken.
| Thomas Teal/Eater Portland
by Thom Hilton and Brooke Jackson-Glidden Updated
While Portlands can find a good number of dining options on Christmas Day this year, Christmas Eve is another popular night to get out of the house and have someone else do the cooking. And while some bars and restaurants will be open serving their usual wares, a number of Portland establishments have prepared something special for the season, from feasts of the seven fishes to tasting menus. The map below details an assortment of spots fit for a Christmas Eve dinner, ranging from restaurants with celebratory menus, places throwing parties, bars decked out for the holidays, and more. Here’s where to find the best Christmas Eve dinners in 2022. For more Christmas options, check out our Christmas Day map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Campana

Woodlawn Italian restaurant Campana will host a Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian American Christmas Eve tradition. The five-course tasting menu will feature seven seafood preparations for $130 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $50 per person. Prepaid reservations for parties of one to four between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. are available on Tock.

901 NE Oneonta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 841-6195
(503) 841-6195

Takibi

This Northwest Portland Japanese restaurant, steps away from outdoor store Snowpeak, will be open for Christmas Eve, and considering the chef in charge is Nimblefish founder Cody Auger, eating seven fishes shouldn’t be a problem. Sashimi ranges from cured Norwegian mackerel to kanpachi crudo with Fresno chile yuzu kosho; those seeking something warmer can opt for fried oysters, shoyu-marinated McFarland Springs trout, or charcoal-grilled black cod with chickpea miso. Reservations are available online.

2275 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97210
(971) 888-5713
(971) 888-5713

Janken

This brand-new Pearl District restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve, and its menu is stacked with dishes worthy of a celebration: caviar service with latkes and blinis, steak tartare with shaved black truffle, Peking duck, A5 wagyu beef-topped crispy rice. Reservations are disappearing fast, so if this one jumps out at you, it’s best to book sooner rather than later.

250 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 841-6406
(503) 841-6406

Pacific Standard PDX

The hotel bar and restaurant at the Kex in Northeast Portland will be open on Christmas Eve, with its full menu of oysters on the half-shell, French onion dip with caviar, hot sauce deviled eggs, and prawn cocktail. Drinks, of course, are strong here, with lauded bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler shaking and stirring; festive options include an eggnog spiked with tequila and sherry. Christmas movies will play on the bar’s projector.

100 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
(971) 346-2996
(971) 346-2996

Hey Love

This hotel bar and restaurant is an easy spot to get in the spirit, thanks to its seasonal pop up Sleigh Love. Decked out in Christmas lights and kitschy Santa memorabilia, the bar is packed with visitors drinking Cinnamon Toast Crunch Spanish coffee, eggnog slushies, and hot buttered rum. Food ranges from vegan ceviche to seven-layer taco bowls. Hey Love doesn’t take reservations; walk-ins only.

920 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 206-6223
(503) 206-6223

Bullard Tavern

Bullard Tavern, the Woodlark Hotel’s Texas-inspired grill, will be open for dinner on Christmas Eve. The a la carte menu will include smoked and braised lamb neck with hominy grits, caviar with barbecue spiced potato chips, and gingerbread yule log cake with rum raisin ice cream. Reservations are available through Tock.

813 SW Alder St, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 222-1670
(503) 222-1670

Palomar

This colorful Cuban cocktail bar on Southeast Division will throw a Noche Buena party on Christmas Eve, complete with lechon, or whole roasted pig. Chef Ricky Bella, formerly of Imperial and Bullard, is now the chef at Palomar, and has developed a menu for the night that includes oysters, empanadas, and more snacks and sides. The $75 ticket includes food for the night, as well as a welcome cocktail; tickets are available online.

959 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 357-8020
(971) 357-8020

Quaintrelle

This glitzy Clinton Street restaurant will throw a Feast of the Seven Fishes, including oysters, kampachi with apple and citrus, seafood cavatelli, grilled swordfish, and more. The full tasting menu is $185 per person with gratuity included, with optional wine pairings available as well. Reservations are available between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on the website.

2032 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 200-5787
(503) 200-5787
Seafood with fennel and herbs at Quaintrelle.
A seafood dish at Quaintrelle.
Aubrie LeGault

Related Maps