16 Horizon-Expanding Restaurants in Hillsboro

When Portlanders ask where all the good Mexican and Indian food is, they’re often directed towards Hillsboro, the city’s western suburb. There’s some truth in that, considering Hillsboro’s population is roughly one-quarter Latinx, and the city is home to a dense concentration of Indian markets and restaurants. However, Hillsboro is also home to exceptional Lebanese, Japanese, Central American, and Vietnamese restaurants, along with old school diners, delis, and taverns. And of course, the city is abundant with cross-cultural creativity, ranging from Mexican sushi to Indian pizza.

Like much of the westside, Hillsboro has become a place where established Portland carts and restaurants have multiplied. Mirisata, Top Burmese, and 808 Grinds have already set up shop, while The Sudra, Sizzle Pie, and more are on the way. That said, this map focuses on businesses exclusive to Hillsboro. For more westside representation, check out our Beaverton map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.