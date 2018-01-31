 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

17 Portland Bar Patios for Winter Revelry

Where to Find Stunning Thai Food in Portland

Where to Find Outstanding Chinese Food in Portland and Beyond

A massive scoreboard hangs from the rafters at Holler, while sports play on a mounted tv in the corner.
The interior at Holler, which will be screening the game on its mounted tvs
Holler [Official]

Where to Watch the 2022 Super Bowl in Portland

Places to drink beer and eat hot wings while watching the LA Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals

by Alex Frane and Brooke Jackson-Glidden Updated
View as Map
The interior at Holler, which will be screening the game on its mounted tvs
| Holler [Official]
by Alex Frane and Brooke Jackson-Glidden Updated

This year, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the LA Rams in the 2022 Super Bowl, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on February 13. While the city doesn’t have a huge stake in this game, there are likely more than a few folks in town who do, and bars across town are breaking out the specials and setting up the big screen TVs for the game this year. Some places are going all-out with games and raffles, while others are keeping it simple, with buckets of beer and trays of hot wings. Here’s where to catch the best deals and parties for Super Bowl LVI.

A number of sports bars in town may not be on this map, but will likely have some sort of festivities for the biggest game in football. As usual, this map is organized geographically, not ranked.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Satellite Tavern

Copy Link
5101 N Interstate Ave
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 841-6176
(503) 841-6176
Visit Website

A cozy, industrial pub and sports bar with a long mural, Satellite Tavern will begin its Super Bowl party right before kick-off, running from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Along with some food and drink specials — like Jell-O shots — the bar will be giving away a variety of prizes, including branded coolers and gift certificates. Those who want a guaranteed seat can reserve one of the seating packages, tables indoors or out that come with buckets of beer, swag bags, and appetizers.

View this post on Instagram

The countdown is on, one week until we open!

A post shared by Satellite Tavern (@satellitetavernpdx) on

Also Featured in:

2. Hi-Top Tavern

Copy Link
5015 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 206-4308
(503) 206-4308
Visit Website

This spacious Fremont bar will host a Super Bowl party starting at 2 p.m., with a full nacho menu and specials on shareable buckets of Miller High Life and PBR. The game will be on both indoors and outdoors, for viewing on the bar’s covered and heated patio.

Also Featured in:

3. The Fields Bar & Grill

Copy Link
1139 NW 11th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 841-6601
(503) 841-6601
Visit Website

This thoroughly Pearl District take on a sports bar will be starting its pre-game party at 2 p.m., with 27 large-screen tvs playing the game; people will be able to watch both indoors and on the covered and heated patio. The bar will be offering specials on pitchers of beer, cocktails, and bottles of wine, as well. The Fields often fills up before kick-off, so it’s best to arrive early.

4. Brix Tavern

Copy Link
1338 NW Hoyt St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 943-5995
(503) 943-5995
Visit Website

Renovated-warehouse-turned-sports-bar Brix Tavern opens bright and early on game day, letting people grab a seat at 9:30 a.m. The bar will feature specials on food and drink all day, and will play the game on its nine tvs and projector screen. The bar will also have prizes and quarterly giveaways, and reservations are recommended. Those interested can find more information via the Facebook event.

Brix Tavern

5. The Independent

Copy Link
225 SW Broadway #100
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 206-6745
(503) 206-6745
Visit Website

The Independent, downtown’s spacious and industrial-chic sports bar, will open at 11 a.m. for a Super Bowl party with the game played on all 32 of its HDTVs and the drop-down screen. This year, Hammer and Stitch Brewing will take over the taps, while the kitchen churns out stadium standbys like totchos and pretzel bites. It’s best to show up early, because seating is first come, first served.

The Independent

6. Bullard Tavern

Copy Link
813 SW Alder St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 222-1670
(503) 222-1670
Visit Website

Bullard, the downtown restaurant with polished woodsy lodge vibes, is celebrating the Super Bowl by running its happy hour menu throughout the full length of the game. While the kitchen churns out smoked-and-grilled chicken wings and the bar shakes $8 margaritas, the game will play on the restaurant’s tvs.

Also Featured in:

7. Spaceroom Lounge

Copy Link
4800 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 235-6957
(503) 235-6957
Visit Website

This iconic Portland bar and restaurant will play the Super Bowl on all of its tvs, both indoors and out. The happy hour food and drinks will run all day with things like wings and nachos, and the team is still working on food and drink specials for the party. Plus, the Space Room has a full-on arcade, for those who are uninterested in Super Bowl commercials.

8. Landmark Saloon

Copy Link
4847 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 894-8132
(503) 894-8132
Visit Website

This Western-esque house-turned-bar will start welcoming customers at noon on Super Bowl Sunday, with themed regional snacks based on the teams who make the championship. Landmark Saloon will play the game on three screens in the backyard patio and on a projector screen inside, with the Puppy Bowl playing on another TV. The bar will also offer complimentary snacks for those who stick around.

Also Featured in:

9. Holler

Copy Link
7119 SE Milwaukie Ave
Portland, OR 97202
(971) 200-1391
(971) 200-1391
Visit Website

The sports-bar-themed interior at Holler is a good indicator of how seriously the restaurant celebrates the Super Bowl. Yes, the mounted tvs will be playing the game, and the bar will be slinging bucket of beers, vodka sodas, and pitchers of margaritas. The kitchen, on the other hand, is planning a heavy-duty Super Bowl platter complete with curly fries, tots, veggie sticks, pimento cheese, crackers, wings, mini corndogs, fried pickles, and more.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Satellite Tavern

5101 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97217

A cozy, industrial pub and sports bar with a long mural, Satellite Tavern will begin its Super Bowl party right before kick-off, running from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Along with some food and drink specials — like Jell-O shots — the bar will be giving away a variety of prizes, including branded coolers and gift certificates. Those who want a guaranteed seat can reserve one of the seating packages, tables indoors or out that come with buckets of beer, swag bags, and appetizers.

5101 N Interstate Ave
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 841-6176
Visit Website

2. Hi-Top Tavern

5015 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213

This spacious Fremont bar will host a Super Bowl party starting at 2 p.m., with a full nacho menu and specials on shareable buckets of Miller High Life and PBR. The game will be on both indoors and outdoors, for viewing on the bar’s covered and heated patio.

5015 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 206-4308
Visit Website

3. The Fields Bar & Grill

1139 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

This thoroughly Pearl District take on a sports bar will be starting its pre-game party at 2 p.m., with 27 large-screen tvs playing the game; people will be able to watch both indoors and on the covered and heated patio. The bar will be offering specials on pitchers of beer, cocktails, and bottles of wine, as well. The Fields often fills up before kick-off, so it’s best to arrive early.

1139 NW 11th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 841-6601
Visit Website

4. Brix Tavern

1338 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97209
Brix Tavern

Renovated-warehouse-turned-sports-bar Brix Tavern opens bright and early on game day, letting people grab a seat at 9:30 a.m. The bar will feature specials on food and drink all day, and will play the game on its nine tvs and projector screen. The bar will also have prizes and quarterly giveaways, and reservations are recommended. Those interested can find more information via the Facebook event.

1338 NW Hoyt St
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 943-5995
Visit Website

5. The Independent

225 SW Broadway #100, Portland, OR 97205
The Independent

The Independent, downtown’s spacious and industrial-chic sports bar, will open at 11 a.m. for a Super Bowl party with the game played on all 32 of its HDTVs and the drop-down screen. This year, Hammer and Stitch Brewing will take over the taps, while the kitchen churns out stadium standbys like totchos and pretzel bites. It’s best to show up early, because seating is first come, first served.

225 SW Broadway #100
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 206-6745
Visit Website

6. Bullard Tavern

813 SW Alder St, Portland, OR 97205

Bullard, the downtown restaurant with polished woodsy lodge vibes, is celebrating the Super Bowl by running its happy hour menu throughout the full length of the game. While the kitchen churns out smoked-and-grilled chicken wings and the bar shakes $8 margaritas, the game will play on the restaurant’s tvs.

813 SW Alder St
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 222-1670
Visit Website

7. Spaceroom Lounge

4800 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215

This iconic Portland bar and restaurant will play the Super Bowl on all of its tvs, both indoors and out. The happy hour food and drinks will run all day with things like wings and nachos, and the team is still working on food and drink specials for the party. Plus, the Space Room has a full-on arcade, for those who are uninterested in Super Bowl commercials.

4800 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97215
(503) 235-6957
Visit Website

8. Landmark Saloon

4847 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206

This Western-esque house-turned-bar will start welcoming customers at noon on Super Bowl Sunday, with themed regional snacks based on the teams who make the championship. Landmark Saloon will play the game on three screens in the backyard patio and on a projector screen inside, with the Puppy Bowl playing on another TV. The bar will also offer complimentary snacks for those who stick around.

4847 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 894-8132
Visit Website

9. Holler

7119 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202

The sports-bar-themed interior at Holler is a good indicator of how seriously the restaurant celebrates the Super Bowl. Yes, the mounted tvs will be playing the game, and the bar will be slinging bucket of beers, vodka sodas, and pitchers of margaritas. The kitchen, on the other hand, is planning a heavy-duty Super Bowl platter complete with curly fries, tots, veggie sticks, pimento cheese, crackers, wings, mini corndogs, fried pickles, and more.

7119 SE Milwaukie Ave
Portland, OR 97202
(971) 200-1391
Visit Website

Related Maps